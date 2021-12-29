UPDATED: Culpeper County woman dies after family sued Fauquier Hospital to allow her to be treated with Ivermectin

Kathleen Davies, 63, of Jeffersonton, died on Dec. 18 after battling COVID-19 since October. She passed away five days after a judge ruled that Fauquier Hospital must allow her family physician to give her Ivermectin in a last-ditch effort to save her life.
Davies became ill with with COVID-19 in October and had been on a ventilator since early November, according to her family members. She was being treated at Fauquier Hospital when her family filed a lawsuit against the health system, which had initially declined to give her the medication or allow Dr. Martha Marie Maturi, of Fairfax County, to administer the drug.
Ivermectin has not been approved for treatment of COVID-19. In a court filing, Fauquier Hospital said it could not "legally or physically administer" an order from Maturi for several reasons, including that the physician did not have privileges to practice at Fauquier Hospital and is not board certified in critical care medicine or emergency medicine.
The lawsuit was successful, and Ivermectin was given beginning Dec. 13. Davies died five days later.
In ruling in the family's favor, Judge James Fisher initially fined the hospital $10,000 for each day it declined to permit Maturi to administer the drug. Fisher then vacated that portion of the ruling after the hospital complied with the order.
Davies' obituary was recently posted to the Moser Funeral Home's website.
Original report: Fauquier Hospital was found in contempt of court and fined $10,000 a day Monday for standing in the way of a Culpeper County woman's request to receive Ivermectin, an unapproved treatment for COVID-19, in a last resort effort to save her life.
In response, the hospital has since allowed Ivermectin to be administered to the patient, Kathleen Davies, 63, of Jeffersonton. The hospital also filed a motion asking the court to vacate the contempt order, according to Sarah Cubbage, a Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman.
The actions followed a Dec. 13 ruling by Judge James Fisher that said Fauquier Hospital was “needlessly interposing requirements that stand in the way of [a] patient’s desired physician administering investigational drugs as part of the Health Care Decisions Act and the federal and state Right to Try Acts.”
Kathleen Davies fell ill with COVID-19 in early October and has been on a ventilator in the hospital since Nov. 3, according to her family members.
Through her husband Donald Davies Jr., her health care proxy, Kathleen Davies asked the hospital to administer Ivermectin, a request the hospital initially denied, citing medical, legal and practical concerns.
Ivermectin is a drug used most often for parasitic infections; it has not been approved to treat COVID-19.
In an attempt to force the hospital to honor their request, the family went to court last week and won an injunction from Fisher on Tuesday, Dec. 7, ordering the hospital to allow Davies' family members to administer the drug. An attempt was made to administer Ivermectin that evening, but the family was denied access.
During a Dec. 9 hearing, Fisher considered a motion filed by Fauquier Hospital’s attorneys stating the hospital’s objections. During that hearing, Fisher ordered the hospital to transfer Kathleen Davies' care to her family physician, Dr. Martha Marie Maturi, of Fairfax County.
‘The right to try’
After finding anecdotal and clinical evidence online suggesting Ivermectin’s effectiveness in some COVID-19 cases, Christopher Davies, Kathleen Davies' son, emphasized that he doesn’t know whether Ivermectin will help his mother. But he said he wants the opportunity to try the drug as a “hail Mary” effort to save her.
“It’s a matter of life and death. She’s on her death bed. Any kind of negative repercussions [from Ivermectin] are null and void,” Christopher Davies said, adding that as of Saturday, Dec. 4, his mother’s oxygen saturation levels were in the 70s and she wasn’t doing well.
Christopher Davies said that since the hospital has exhausted every other treatment option, the family should be able to try the unproven drug.
He said that when he, his sister, father and mother were infected with COVID-19 and became ill in October, they all took Ivermectin at their doctor’s suggestion. Because his parents became sick enough to be admitted to the hospital after a week, they were not able to finish the recommended course of the medication, he said.
“I get it. The doctors at the hospital are afraid. This has become politically charged. I’m not trying to go after the hospital. I just want them to use it in hopes that it will help," Christopher Davies said.
“They believe it’s a fight between the rights of the hospital and the rights of citizens. They feel their rights trump her rights,” he said.
Christopher Davies is an X-ray technician for Fauquier Hospital. While he cares for his father during his recovery from COVID, Davies is on family medical leave from the hospital.
“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in my life. To be working as a nightshift tech, we are the ones that do the daily ICU X-rays in the morning. I’ve seen firsthand the decline of my mother’s condition," he said.
The legal battle
After the family secured the initial court order Tuesday, Dec. 7, allowing the family to administer Ivermectin to Kathleen Davies, Christopher Davies said he was prevented from entering or administering the drug by a Fauquier Hospital ICU nurse. Davies said he was permitted to see his mother but was asked to leave the Ivermectin in his car.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the hospital’s attorney, Tracie Dorfman of Hancock, Daniel & Johnson, P.C., filed a motion that claimed that the court order was delivered without any input from the hospital.
The motion said the hospital cannot "legally or physically administer" an order from Maturi for several reasons, including that:
- Maturi does not have privileges to practice at Fauquier Hospital and is not board certified in critical care medicine or emergency medicine. Accordingly, she does not have the qualifications to provide care to patients who are inpatients in the ICU setting.
- None of the physicians caring for Kathleen Davies “believe Ivermectin is in Ms. Davies’s best interests and all have refused to prescribe.”
- The nurses working at the hospital “cannot administer medications without an order by a physician with hospital privileges. They cannot administer medications written by outside providers, such as family physicians, etc. that were not ordered by a physician with privileges at the hospital.” If a nurse were to do so, the motion they would be subject to discipline by the Virginia Department of Health.
The hospital also objected to being required to follow Maturi’s prescription and administer Ivermectin without any limitations, qualifications or the ability to modify.
The hospital’s motion asked: “What if Ms. Davis’s condition deteriorates further or she codes, are the providers to continue the Ivermectin? … With the orders as written, Ms. Davies’s trained, qualified and dedicated physicians and nurses will be stripped of their medical judgment and put in a position that may be detrimental to Ms. Davies’s wellbeing.”
On Dec. 9, Fisher ruled that the hospital must transfer care of the patient to the patient’s chosen physician and allow that physician to attend the patient and direct their care.
Fisher's Dec. 9 ruling further said state law does not require a doctor to have hospital privileges and therefore not a prerequisite for prescribing medication.
Fisher also wrote in his decision that although hundreds of pages of legal and medical documents were submitted by both sides to support their arguments, “the court finds it unnecessary to descend into an analysis of the merits of Ivermectin as a treatment protocol.”
“The specific provisions of the Health Care Decisions Act of Virginia control the rights of the parties and sets out a statutorily specific authority of the court to rule. ... An agent operating under an Advance Medical Directive, as is the case here, is authorized with ‘full power to make health care decisions for [the patient]. The agent may consent to … medication, and may 'hire and fire' [the patient’s] health care providers… That is what happened here," he wrote.
Reaction to the ruling
Christopher Davies said he and his family were pleased with the judge’s decision last week.
“After I read it, I understood that he is giving her emergency privileges so we can try it,” he said.
At the same time, Davies said, “He is steering clear of practicing medicine from the bench.”
In a statement issued Tuesday, Dec. 14, Fauquier Hospital said it had permitted Maturi into the hospital to order and administer Ivermectin.
"Our team has worked around the clock to cooperate with the court throughout this matter, including the court’s order to make a reasonable attempt to transfer the patient’s care to their preferred physician,” the statement said. “Like all other hospitals, we are bound by rules and regulations that govern how we operate to ensure that we administer care safely to our patients. From a legal and regulatory standpoint, we must always follow the appropriate steps to credential and privilege physicians to practice medicine at our facilities – this is to protect patients and ensure the consistent delivery of quality care. In addition, we cannot compel physicians to administer treatment that is against their clinical judgment and is not within the accepted medical standards of care.”
To set the record straight: Ivermectin is both an anti-inflammatory and an anti-viral. As such, it is both a prophylactic and a therapeutic. For those who claim no evidence that it works, I suggest you expand your horizons and do some reading on the topic. For those who claim it is simply horse de-wormer, better stay away from Augmentin as it is given to dogs and cats as well. Ditto Dexatrim. Weight loss in humans. In dogs it treats incontinence. Breaking news: about 30% of prescription drugs in the US are written for "off label" use. Omicron now dominates. This is because the vaccine cannot defend our bodies from infection owing to the numerous mutations on the protein spike which make antibody binding impossible. Where are the therapeutics? A vaccine is of no use with a pathogen spreading this quickly! Ivermectin should be made available for every US household to have on hand. It works. I know. It got me on my feet in 24 hours. Thank God.
The concern is that Ivermectin is being pushed as a substitute for the vaccine. It is not and it is dangerous to push that choice. If it really worked it would be used in all hospitals. It worked for you because you probably already had a strong immune system. Covid is impacting everyone differently. Many people can fight off covid without any special treatments. My sisters family had it and everyone was able to fight it off on their own but they all got the vaccine once it was available. The vaccine is the best defense. If you get a breakthrough then you can try Ivermectin. I still believe in science and the vaccine. We will soon have effective anti-viral drugs but they need to be taken early to prevent serious infection. But if you instead decide to try ivermectin you may not have another chance to defeat the virus early. Get the vaccine, protect yourself, your family and save the health care system.
Ivermectin won the NOBEL PEACE PRIZE in 2015 for USE IN HUMANS so enough with the horse dewormer BS. Oh and FYI...Merck’s new COVID PILL ,Molnupiravir, was studied in 2019 by a nonprofit company linked with Emory University as a treatment for Venezuelan equine ( HORSE) encephalitis virus . So for all you people spouting " HORSE DEWORMER" when speaking about Ivermectin just know if you are prescribed the "new covid pill", you are taking something that has been used in animals .
Covid pil - effective against Covid viruses, Ivermectin effective against parasitic infections regardless of species. Quit giving the unvaccinated false hope; tell them the real hope is in getting vaccinated!
We also have stories of people getting and using the animal version of ivermectin. If a doctor wants to use it on a patient they should take full responsibility of caring for that patient and not just be able to come in and deliver it and then walk away. Do you have any clinical data that proves it works on Covid 19? Sugar pills have also been know to work when the patient is strong enough to fight off the virus. A parasite and a virus are totally different and require different treatments. I trust science. I just think it is crazy to go to court. Just transfer patient to a doctor of your choice and let them treat your loved one however you direct.
The Judge should have just ordered her to be transferred to a hospital in Fairfax where her family doctor could take care of her. The article never said if any of the family was vaccinated? They want to take horse dewormer instead of the vaccine that is their decision but they should not expect the hospital to have to follow this dangerous practice.
BTW, people who have been vaccinated can also die of Covid.
The vaccinated can die from COVID but with much lower odds and mostly the immunocompromised; you really are trying to misinform. Please stop.
Thanks for posting this story, Ivermectin should be available to all patients when requested. It’s important to to take it within the first few days of symptoms, similar to the “new” Pfizer pill. There is plenty of evidence out there that it works but many pharmacies are refusing to fill prescriptions. This and the issue with the hospital is why we complain about poor healthcare. Purchasing health insurance does not equal good healthcare, the system needs a complete overhaul.
There is no evidence out there that it has any effect at all. If only people that believe this rubbish could be convinced to accept that the vaccinations offer real benefit, they wouldn't be desperately trying to use a deworming treatment against a virus.
I hope you are aware that there are many drugs that were first used in animals. Ivermectin won the Nobel peace Prize in 2015 for use in HUMANS.
For use against parasitic infections! Don't you understand the difference? I never mentioned "horse". I know it's effective in treating things it is approved to treat. It is not effective in any way shape or form against Covid virus strains.
The hospital's lawyer attempt to stop the patient from selecting a physician was a lie. The hospitals have become a quasi-jail. Once you're admitted to the hospital, you better have a fierce & knowledgeable advocate. Otherwise, it's the gamble of your life. Hopefully, the patient noted in the article has a full recovery. God's speed to her.
