UPDATED: The crashed Cessna jet that prompted the deployment of F-16 military jets Sunday afternoon has been located by Augusta County first-responders. There were no survivors, according to Virginia State Police.
The plane's wreckage was located at about 8 p.m., nearly four hours after the state police were notified at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 that a Cessna jet that passed through Washington, D.C.'s restricted airspace had crashed in the George Washington National Forest, according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Augusta County Fire-Rescue "immediately got underway by ground and air across the region" to search for the downed private jet, Geller said in a news release.
The exact location of the crash and the number of occupants onboard were not disclosed by the state police. Geller referred those questions to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.
An email to the NTSB was not immediately answered Sunday night.
Local residents first became aware of the wayward plane when a loud boom was heard across the region at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
After numerous residents called police to report the noise, the Prince William County Police Department confirmed the sound was the result of aircraft traveling at supersonic speeds.
It was later learned that the planes were military F-16s that were deployed from Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in response to the Cessna Citation. The plane's pilot was unresponsive to radio traffic.
The Federal Aviation Administration later confirmed that the plane had crashed in a mountainous area in Nelson County, Virginia.
NORAD issued a statement at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, stating that F-16 military aircraft deployed in response to the Cessna Citation jet.
The military aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds, and the sonic boom was likely heard by residents of the region, the NORAD statement said.
During the event, the NORAD aircraft also used flares to try to get the pilot's attention, the statement said.
"The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia," the statement said.
The Cessna took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York before it unexpectedly took a U-turn and headed back toward Virginia.
The military pilots followed the Cessna until it crashed, NORAD said.
