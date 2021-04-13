UPDATED: COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Manassas to switch to Pfizer after pause on J&J vaccine

UPDATED: The City of Manassas COVID-19 vaccine clinic that kicks off at Metz Middle School today will switch to the Pfizer vaccine as a result of the move this morning to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due a concern over a blood-clotting issue.
The clinic had planned to distribute about 2,000 doses today and tomorrow at Metz Middle School with help from Walgreens Pharmacy. Upon receiving word about the FDA pause on the J&J vaccine, Walgreens notified Manassas officials that the clinic would switch to Pfizer, according to City of Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince.
Appointments will proceed as usual but might get off to a slightly slower start because of the need to thaw the Pfizer vaccine, Prince said.
Appointments are still available for the mass-vaccination event tomorrow. All of today's appointments have been filled, Prince said.
To make an appointment, copy and paste this link: https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/MET315550 into your browser.
The switch to Pfizer will require recipients to return for a second dose in three weeks' time. Recipients of the shots at the Manassas event will be told when to return for a second dose, Prince said.
Metz Middle School is located at 9950 Wellington Road in Manassas. The shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
Like all COVID-19 vaccines, the doses are available at no cost, but people will need to sign up for an appointment time.
Anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park can register for the shots.
Recipients are asked to bring an ID but are not required to do so, Prince said.
