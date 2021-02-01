Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.