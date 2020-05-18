For the first time in three weeks, the Prince William Health District reported no new daily deaths due to COVID-19.
The bad news? New cases in the local health district ticked up to 138 and the county now leads the state in the percent of tests with a positive result at 27.9%, according to the latest Virginia Department of Health report.
Statewide, Virginia added 752 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday, May 18. But no new deaths were reported in the Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park.
In the local health district, deaths blamed on COVID-19 remained steady Monday at 78, which includes those of 43 women and 35 men.
The health district has so far lost 35 residents ages 80 or older; 23 in their 70s; 13 in their 60s; four in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s.
Monday marked the first time in three weeks -- since Monday, April 27 -- that the county health district has reported no new daily deaths due to COVID-19.
Statewide, it's the first time since Tuesday, April 14, that the daily death toll dropped to five. There were seven new deaths reported across Virginia on Sunday and 25 on Saturday, according to the VDH.
The new numbers bring the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 31,140; hospitalizations to 3,882; and deaths to 1,014, according to the latest VDH report.
The Prince William Health District, meanwhile, added 138 new cases and 11 additional hospitalizations. The cases include 93 in the county, 34 in the City of Manassas and 11 in Manassas Park.
The new additions bring the local COVID-19 totals to 4,585 cases and 427 hospitalizations.
Regarding the percent-positivity rate, Prince William's rate of 27.9% ranked first in the state on Monday, up from 26.6% on Saturday. Arlington had the second-highest rate Monday with 26.2%.
The rates change daily depending on the number of tests administered and the positive results.
The county health district reported 546 tests administered on Friday and 592 on Saturday. The most tests ever administered in one day in the Prince William Health District occurred on Wednesday, May 13, when the county reported 661 tests.
Efforts are under way this week to offer more tests to county residents.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
Percent-positivity is one of five key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northam has said the state needs to see a 14-day downward trajectory in the percent-positivity rate before moving into phase 1, which most of Virginia did on Friday.
Across Virginia, the percent-positivity rate dropped slightly on Monday to 14.9%.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 541 deaths. They include 284 in Fairfax, up two; three in Fairfax City, unchanged; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 77 in Arlington, up two; and 70 in Prince William, unchanged.
There have been five deaths in the City of Manassas, three in Manassas Park, 48 in Loudoun County, five in Fauquier County, four in Stafford County and four in Spotsylvania -- all unchanged.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 427 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19, up 10 in the past 24 hours.
The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 1,100, up 16 from Sunday's report.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there were 1,502 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Monday with 361 in intensive care units and 194 on ventilators. Also, 4,107 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Monday, May 18.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 18,179 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,510 in Alexandria, up 34; 1,638 in Arlington, up 48; 628 in the City of Manassas, up 34; 198 in Manassas Park, up 11; 7,843 in Fairfax County, up 200; 223 in Fauquier County, up 10; 1,486 in Loudoun County, up 40; 3,759 in Prince William County, up 93; 319 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 484 in Stafford County, up 17.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 1,006, up 38 from Sunday. The age group makes up 22.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 84 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 888, up 28 from Sunday. The age group makes up 19.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized, up one, and one has died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 790, up 20 from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 17.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 103 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 770, up 20 from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 17% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 29 have been hospitalized, up two, and none have died, which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 260, up 10 from Sunday. The group makes up 5.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 116 cases, up four from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 2.6% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 116 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 429 cases, up nine from Sunday. The age group makes up 9.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 69 have been hospitalized, up two, and 13 have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 152 cases, up four from Sunday. They comprise 3.4% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 152 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 47 have been hospitalized and 23 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Saturday, 121 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up four from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.7% of the county's cases.
Of the 121 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 38 have been hospitalized and 35 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Sunday, May 17: Virginia's COVID-19 cases top 30,000; Prince William reports 127 new cases, 1 new death
Virginia's COVID-19 cases topped 30,000 Sunday, but the number of new cases added in the past 24 hours dropped to 705, which is the lowest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period in 10 days.
The state added seven new deaths, which is the lowest number of daily deaths reported since April 14 and less than one-third of the 25 deaths reported Saturday.
The new numbers bring the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 30,388, hospitalizations to 3,775 and deaths to 1,009, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District, meanwhile, added 127 new cases, 12 additional hospitalizations and one additional death, that of a woman in her 70s.
The cases include 103 in the county, 20 in the City of Manassas and four in Manassas Park, according to the VDH report.
The new additions bring the local COVID-19 totals to 4,447 cases, 417 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.
The Prince William Health District also continues to report one of the highest percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests in Virginia. The county's rate dropped to 26.6% on Sunday, behind only Arlington County, which saw its rate rise to 34.2%.
There was no number available for the Eastern Shore, however, which ranked second in the state two days ago with 29%.
The rates change daily depending on the number of tests administered and the positive results. The county reported 567 tests administered Friday and 80 administered on Saturday. Overall, 14,720 tests have been given in the Prince William Health District, which is the second-highest in the state, behind only Fairfax County.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
Percent-positivity is one of five key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northam has said the state needs to see a 14-day downward trajectory in the percent-positivity rate before moving into phase one, which most of Virginia did on Friday.
Across Virginia, the percent-positivity rate dropped slightly on Sunday to 14.5%.
Local deaths: Local deaths now number 78, which include those of 43 women, up one, and 35 men, which is unchanged since Saturday.
As of Sunday, the health district had lost 35 residents ages 80 or older; 23 in their 70s, up one; and 13 in their 60s, unchanged.
Meanwhile, there have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged over the last several days.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 537 deaths. They include 282 in Fairfax, up four; three in Fairfax City, unchanged; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 75 in Arlington, up one; and 70 in Prince William, up one.
There have been five deaths in the City of Manassas, three in Manassas Park, 48 in Loudoun County, five in Fauquier County, four in Stafford County and four in Spotsylvania -- all unchanged.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 417 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19, up 12 in the past 24 hours.
The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 1,084, up 23 from Saturday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 17,778 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,476 in Alexandria, up seven; 1,590 in Arlington, up 30; 594 in the City of Manassas, up 20; 187 in Manassas Park, up three; 7,643 in Fairfax County, up 257; 213 in Fauquier County, up two; 1,446 in Loudoun County, up 16; 3,666 in Prince William County, up 103; 312 in Spotsylvania County, up eight; and 467 in Stafford County, up nine.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 968, up 27 from Saturday. The age group makes up 22%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized, up three, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 860, up 30 from Saturday. The age group makes up 19.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 51 have been hospitalized, up two, and one has died, which is unchanged from Saturday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 770, up 19 from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 17.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 101 have been hospitalized, up three, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 750, up 23 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 27 have been hospitalized, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 250, up 12 from Saturday. The group makes up 5.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 112 cases, up two from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 2.5% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 112 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 420 cases, up six from Saturday. The age group makes up 9.6%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 67 have been hospitalized, up two, and 13 have died, unchanged from Friday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 148 cases, down two from Saturday (without explanation from the VDH). They comprise 3.4% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 148 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 47 have been hospitalized and 23 have died, the latter of which is up one from Saturday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Saturday, 117 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.7% of the county's cases.
Of the 117 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 37 have been hospitalized and 35 have died, unchanged from Saturday.
Saturday, May 16: Virginia's COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000; Prince William adds 190 cases, 2 deaths
Virginia's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,000 for the first time Saturday. Meanwhile 1,011 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, including 190 in the Prince William Health District.
Virginia also reported 67 more hospitalizations and 25 additional deaths in 24 hours, bringing the state's COVID-19 tallies to 29,683 cases, 3,724 hospitalizations and 1,002 deaths.
The Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported 190 new cases, including 142 in the county, 41 in the City of Manassas and seven in Manassas Park. The county also added seven more hospitalizations and two deaths.
The new numbers bring the local COVID-19 totals to 4,320 cases, 405 hospitalizations and 77 deaths.
The Prince William Health District continues to report one of the highest percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests in Virginia.
The county's rate inched up to 28.6% Saturday, which is the second-highest in the state behind the Eastern Shore, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 29.2%.
Both are well above the World Health Organization's recommended 10% positivity rate, which is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
Percent-positivity is one of five key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northam has said the state needs to see a 14-day downward trajectory in the percent-positivity rate before moving into phase one, which most of Virginia did on Friday. Only Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County remain in "phase zero." Northern Virginia is hoped to transition to phase one on Friday, May 29.
Across Virginia, the percent-positivity rate held steady Saturday at 15.1%.
Local deaths: Local deaths now number 77, which include those of 42 women, up one, and 35 men, also up one in the past 24 hours.
As of Saturday, the health district had lost 35 residents ages 80 or older, up two; 22 in their 70s; and 13 in their 60s, both unchanged.
Meanwhile, there have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged over the last several days.
Northern Virginia deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 278, up 11 from Friday's report.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 518 deaths, including 278 in Fairfax, up 11; three in Fairfax City, unchanged; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 74 in Arlington, up three; 69 in Prince William, up two.
There were five deaths in the City of Manassas, three in Manassas Park, 48 in Loudoun County, five in Fauquier County, four in Stafford County and four in Spotsylvania -- all unchanged.
Northern Virginia hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 405 total hospitalizations and seven new admissions in the past 24 hours, due to COVID-19.
The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 1,061, up 26 from Friday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 17,307 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,469 in Alexandria, up 64; 1,560 in Arlington, up 26; 574 in the City of Manassas, up 41; 183 in Manassas Park, up seven; 7,386 in Fairfax County, up 227; 211 in Fauquier County, up six; 1,430 in Loudoun County, up 56; 3,563 in Prince William County, up 142; 304 in Spotsylvania County, up 13; and 458 in Stafford County, up 16.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 941, up 37 from Friday. The age group makes up 22%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 79 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 830, up 40 from Friday. The age group makes up 19.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, up two, and one has died, which is unchanged from Thursday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 751, up 23 from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 17.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 98 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 727, up 32 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 17% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 27 have been hospitalized, up two, but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 238, up 19 from Friday. The group makes up 5.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 110 cases, up four from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 2.6% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 106 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 414 cases, up 23 from Friday. The age group makes up 9.7%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 65 have been hospitalized, up one, and 13 have died, unchanged from Friday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 150 cases, up one from Friday. They comprise 3.5% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 150 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 47 have been hospitalized, up two, and 22 have died, which is unchanged from Friday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Saturday, 114 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up five from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.7% of the county's cases.
Of the 114 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 35 have been hospitalized and 35 have died, up two from Friday.
Friday, May 15: Prince William adds 94 COVID-19 cases, ranks 3rd in the state in positive tests
New COVID-19 cases reported both statewide and locally dipped on Friday, but new testing data released for the first time shows the Prince William Health District with the third-highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Virginia.
In the Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, the percent of positive COVID-19 tests to overall tests stood at 28.2% on Friday.
That's behind only two Virginia jurisdictions. Alexandria topped the state with a percent-positivity rate of 30.2%; while the Eastern Shore came in second with a percent-positivity rate of 29%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Percent-positivity refers to the percent of overall tests that return with a positive result. The measure is one of five Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching as "key measures" in deciding when the state is ready to move toward the first of Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northam has said the state needs to see a 14-day downward trajectory in the percent-positivity rate before moving into phase one, which most of the state -- with the exception of Northern Virginia, the City of Richmond and Accomack County -- did today, Friday, May 15.
Across Virginia, the percent-positivity rate stood at 15% on Friday, a slight uptick from the 14% reported Thursday.
The uptick could be at least partly the result of Northam's decision, announced Thursday, to separate serological tests from the diagnostic tests reported daily on the VDH coronavirus website.
That move came after news organizations reported that the state's previous practice of combining the tests appeared to be an effort to boost Virginia's testing statistics, which have lagged nationally.
The percent-positivity rate usually declines as more tests are performed. The Prince William Health District, however, is reporting the second-highest number of tests administered in the state with 13,593 on Friday. That's behind only Fairfax County, which leads the state in testing with 25,300 tests administered.
Four health districts in Northern Virginia ranked in the top 10 in the state in percent-positivity of COVID-19 tests.
Those health districts include Fairfax, which ranked fourth with a percent-positivity rate of 26.4%; Arlington, which came in fifth with a percent-positivity rate of 25.8%; Loudoun, which tied with Richmond for sixth place with a percent-positivity rate of 21.9%; and Rappahannock-Rapidan, which came in seventh place with a percent-positivity rate of 21.1%.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Cases: Across the state, Virginia added 859 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and an additional 22 deaths. The numbers bring the state's new totals to 28,672 cases, 3,657 hospitalizations and 977 deaths.
The Prince William Health district added 94 new COVID-19 cases, 18 hospitalizations and one death. The numbers bring the local health district's new totals to 4,130 COVID-19 cases, 398 hospitalizations and 75 deaths.
Local deaths: Local deaths now include that of 41 women, unchanged, and 34 men, up one in the past 24 hours.
As of Friday, the health district had lost 33 residents ages 80 or older, up one; 22 in their 70s; and 13 in their 60s, both unchanged.
Meanwhile, there have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged over the last several days.
Virginia's key measures: Among other key measures Virginia officials are watching as pandemic restrictions are eased, daily hospitalizations ticked up from 1,526 to 1,533 on Friday, but the rolling, seven-day average of hospitalizations declined from 1,563.6 on Thursday to 1,552.1 in the past 24 hours.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there area 362 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, up seven, and 195 people are on ventilators, down six.
Also as of Friday, 3,805 COVID-19 patients had been released from the hospital, up 147 from Thursday's report.
Regarding tests, the state reported testing 7,184 people on Wednesday and 2,035 people on Thursday.
Northern Virginia deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 267, up six from Thursday's report.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 507 deaths, including 267 in Fairfax, up five; three in Fairfax City, unchanged; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 71 in Arlington, up one; 67 in Prince William, up one; five in the City of Manassas; three in Manassas Park, unchanged; 48 in Loudoun County, up four; five in Fauquier County, unchanged; four in Stafford County and four in Spotsylvania, both unchanged.
Northern Virginia hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 398 total hospitalizations and 18 new admissions in the past 24 hours, due to COVID-19.
The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 1,035, up 16 from Thursday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 16,617 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,396 in Alexandria, up 47 over the past 24 hours; 1,534 in Arlington, up 35; 533 in the City of Manassas, up 18; 176 in Manassas Park, up six; 7,159 in Fairfax County, up 208; 205 in Fauquier County, up five; 1,374 in Loudoun County, up 35; 3,421 in Prince William County, up 70; 291 in Spotsylvania County, up nine; and 442 in Stafford County, up 16.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 904, up 22 from Thursday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 78 have been hospitalized, up four, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 790, up 19 from Thursday. The age group makes up 19.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized, up five, and one has died, which is unchanged from Thursday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 728, up nine from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 96 have been hospitalized, up one, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 695, up 18 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 17% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 27 have been hospitalized, up two, but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 219, up six from Thursday. The group makes up 5.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 106 cases, up seven from Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 2.6% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 106 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 391 cases, up five from Thursday. The age group makes up 9.6%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 65 have been hospitalized, up one, and 13 have died, up one from Thursday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 149 cases, up three from Thursday. They comprise 3.6% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 149 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 45 have been hospitalized, up two, and 22 have died, which is unchanged from Thursday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Tuesday, 109 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.7% of the county's cases.
Of the 109 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 35 have been hospitalized and 33 have died, up one from Thursday.
Thursday, May 14: Virginia adds 1,067 new COVID-19 cases -- a new record -- while Prince William adds 244
Both Virginia and the Prince William Health District saw spikes in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 1,067 new cases reported across the state -- a new daily record -- and 244 reported in the county, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Across the state, 28 more people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including two in the Prince William Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The new numbers bring the state's overall COVID-19 totals to 27,813 cases, 3,592 hospitalizations and 955 deaths.
In the Prince William Health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, there are now 4,036 cases, 385 hospitalizations and 74 deaths, according to Thursday's VDH report.
Locally, the new COVID-19 cases include 170 new cases in Prince William, 56 in the City of Manassas and 18 in Manassas Park.
Local deaths: The county health district is reporting two additional deaths, one in the county and one in the City of Manassas. Local deaths blamed on COVID-19 now stand at 74, which include 41 women, up one, and 33 men, also up one.
As of Thursday, the health district had lost 32 residents ages 80 or older, up one; 22 in their 70s, up one; and 13 in their 60s, unchanged.
Meanwhile, there have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged over the last several days.
Virginia's key measures: Among key measures Virginia officials are watching as pandemic restrictions are eased, both hospitalizations and the percent of overall tests that were positive remained steady Thursday.
Overall tests administered daily, however, continue to fluctuate, and remain well below the 10,000 goal of daily tests Gov. Ralph Northam set before reopening the state's economy.
Virginia hospitalizations: According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there were 1,533 people currently hospitalized for confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across Virginia on Thursday, up seven from Wednesday's total of 1,526. That includes 355 people in intensive care, down nine, and 201 people on ventilators, down one.
Also as of Thursday, 3,678 COVID-19 patients had been released from the hospital, up 124 from Wednesday's report.
The rolling, seven-day average of daily hospitalizations ticked down from 1,563 on Wednesday to 1,552 on Thursday.
Regarding tests, the rolling, seven-day average of positive cases relative to new tests statewide remained steady at 14% on Thursday, May 14. The state reported testing 4,727 people on Wednesday.
Northern Virginia deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 267, up five from Wednesday's report.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 507 deaths, including 267 in Fairfax, up five; three in Fairfax City, unchanged; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 70 in Arlington, up one; 66 in Prince William, up one; five in the City of Manassas, up one; three in Manassas Park, unchanged; 44 in Loudoun County, up six; five in Fauquier County, unchanged; four in Stafford County and four in Spotsylvania, both unchanged.
Northern Virginia hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 385 total hospitalizations and nine new admissions in the past 24 hours, due to COVID-19.
The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 1,019, up 20 from Wednesday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 16,246 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,349 in Alexandria, up 44 over the past 24 hours; 1,499 in Arlington, up 39; 515 in the City of Manassas, up 56; 170 in Manassas Park, up 18; 6,951 in Fairfax County, up 285; 200 in Fauquier County, up 10; 1,339 in Loudoun County, up 56; 3,351 in Prince William County, up 170; 282 in Spotsylvania County, up 12; and 426 in Stafford County, up 13.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 882, up 48 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 74 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 771, up 43 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 19.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 42 have been hospitalized and one has died, both of which are unchanged from Wednesday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 719, up 38 from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 95 have been hospitalized, up three, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 677, up 38 from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 16.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 27 have been hospitalized, up two, but none have died.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 213, up 22 from Wednesday. The group makes up 5.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 99 cases, up 10 from Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 2.5% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 99 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 386 cases, up 19 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 9.7%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 64 have been hospitalized, up two, and 13 have died, up one from Wednesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 146 cases, up 10 from Wednesday. They comprise 3.7% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 146 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 43 have been hospitalized, up one, and 22 have died, up one since Wednesday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Tuesday, 107 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three from Wednesday.
Of those, 35 have been hospitalized, up one from Wednesday, and 32 have died, also up one from Wednesday
Wednesday, May 13: Prince William reports 221 health care workers with COVID-19, 4 more outbreaks in long-term care facilities
Prince William County Health District now is reporting 12 local COVID-19 outbreaks, including 11 in long-term care facilities, which is an increase of four from last week.
The county health district is also reporting Wednesday that 221 local health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state report began adding COVID-19 case information on local health care workers about a week ago, but provides no additional information about where the health care workers are employed or whether they have been hospitalized as a result of their illness.
Regarding local outbreaks, the 12 reported on Wednesday, May 13, have resulted in 109 cases of COVID-19. Accordingly, the outbreaks make up less than 3% of the county health district's 3,792 cases.
The state health department refuses to release the location of the long-term care facility outbreaks, however, because of privacy laws.
Due to local news reports, outbreaks have so far been reported at Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor, Birmingham Green and Lake Manassas Heath and Rehabilitation.
The information about outbreaks and cases among health care workers accompanied a May 13 COVID-19 report that showed another spike in new cases across the state, which rose to 946, up 216 from the 730 new cases reported Tuesday.
Virginia now has a total of 26,746 cases of COVID-19 and 927 deaths, which is an additional 36 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Locally, the Prince William County Health District reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, which include 103 new cases in the county, 29 in the City of Manassas and 13 in the City of Manassas Park.
Local deaths: The county health district is reporting eight additional deaths: seven in Prince William and one in the City of Manassas. Local deaths blamed on COVID-19 now stand at 72, which include 40 women and 32 men.
As of Wednesday, the health district had lost 31 residents ages 80 or older, up five; 21 in their 70s, up two; and 13 in their 60s, up one. Meanwhile, there have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged from Tuesday.
Virginia's key measures: Among key measures Virginia officials are watching ahead of lifting pandemic restrictions, which is now set happen on Friday in all but Northern Virginia, both hospitalizations and the percent of overall tests that are positive both ticked down on Wednesday.
Overall tests administered daily continues to fluctuate, however, and remains well below the 10,000 goal of daily tests Gov. Ralph Northam set before reopening the state's economy.
Virginia hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 3,520, up 125 from the 3,395 reported Tuesday.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there were 1,526 people currently hospitalized for confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across Virginia on Tuesday, down three from Tuesday's total of 1,529. That includes 364 people in intensive care, up 10, and 202 people on ventilators, up one.
Also as of Tuesday, 3,554 COVID-19 patients had been released from the hospital, up 154 from Tuesday's report.
The rolling, seven-day average of daily hospitalizations ticked down from 1,573 on Tuesday to 1,563 on Wednesday.
Regarding tests, the VDH is reporting that 5,098 people were tested on Tuesday, May 12, while 3,373 were tested on Monday, May 11, and 5,875 on Sunday, May 10. The rolling, seven-day average of new tests ticked down from 6,600 on Monday to 6,506 on Tuesday.
The rolling, seven-day average of positive cases relative to new tests statewide ticked down from 15% on Tuesday, May 12, to 14% on Wednesday, May 13.
Regarding cases of COVID-19, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases ticked up from 792 on Tuesday to 823 on Wednesday, May 13, the VDH reported.
Northern Virginia deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 262, up nine from Tuesday's report.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 483 deaths, including 262 in Fairfax, up nine; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 69 in Arlington, up three; 65 in Prince William, up seven; four in the City of Manassas, up one; three in Manassas Park, unchanged; 38 in Loudoun County, up three; five in Fauquier County, unchanged; four in Stafford County, and four in Spotsylvania, both unchanged.
Fairfax City has three deaths, which is also unchanged.
Northern Virginia hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 376 hospitalizations, up 19 from Tuesday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 999, up 27 from Tuesday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 15,461 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,305 in Alexandria, up 65 over the past 24 hours; 1,460 in Arlington, up 44; 459 in the City of Manassas, up 29; 152 in Manassas Park, up 13; 6,666 in Fairfax County, up 196; 190 in Fauquier County, up 10; 1,283 in Loudoun County, up 73; 3,181 in Prince William County, up 103; 270 in Spotsylvania County, up nine; and 413 in Stafford County, up 17.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 834, up 34 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 72 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 728, up 22 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 42 have been hospitalized, up three, and one has died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 681, up 23 from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 92 have been hospitalized, up seven, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 639, up 30 from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 25 have been hospitalized, but none have died. Both are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 191, up 11 from Tuesday. The group makes up 5.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 89 cases, up four from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 2.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 89 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 367 cases, up 11 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 9.7%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 64 have been hospitalized, up two, and 13 have died, up one from Tuesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 136 cases, up seven from Tuesday. They comprise 3.6% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 136 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 42 have been hospitalized, up four, and 21 have died, up two since Tuesday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Tuesday, 104 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up four from Tuesday. Of those, 34 have been hospitalized, up one from Tuesday, and 31 have died, up five from Tuesday.
Tuesday, May 12: Prince William's new daily COVID-19 cases fall to 93, county adds 6 deaths
After setting back-to-back records in new daily COVID-19 cases, the Prince William Health District on Tuesday reported 93 new cases, which includes 87 in the county, four in the City of Manassas and two in the City of Manassas Park. That's less than one-third of the 313 new cases reported Monday.
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the local health district to 3,647, which includes 3,078 in the county, 430 in the City of Manassas and 139 in the City of Manassas Park.
The health district also added 18 hospitalizations and six additional deaths, bringing the local COVID-19 pandemic totals to 357 hospitalizations and 64 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Fewer cases were also reported across the state on Tuesday, May 12, with 730 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from the 989 reported on Monday, May 11. The new cases bring the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 25,800.
The state added 41 deaths, which is the third-highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. The additional deaths bring the state's cumulative COVID-19 death toll to 891, which includes 864 confirmed and 27 probable COVID-19 deaths.
Local deaths: In the Prince William Health District, which includes the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, 64 residents have died of COVID-19. They include 32 women, up two, and 32 men, up four over the last 24 hours.
As of Sunday, the health district had lost 26 residents ages 80 or older, up two; 19 in their 70s, up three; and 12 in their 60s, up one. There have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged from Sunday.
Virginia's key measures: Among key measures Virginia officials are watching ahead of lifting pandemic restrictions, which is now set happen on Friday in all but Northern Virginia, both hospitalizations and overall tests administered drifted in the wrong direction.
The rolling, seven-day average of daily hospitalizations ticked up from 1,504 on Monday to 1,529 on Tuesday. Over the last 14 days, daily hospitalizations rose from 1,422.3 on Tuesday, April 28, to 1,573 on Tuesday, May 12.
Regarding tests, the VDH is reporting that only 504 people were tested on Monday, May 11, but daily numbers are often later adjusted upward as tests are reported. The state is now reporting 5,315 new people were tested on Sunday, May 11, and 7,540 were tested on Saturday, May 9.
The rolling, seven-day average of positive cases relative to new tests statewide remained steady at 15% on Tuesday, May 12.
Regarding cases of COVID-19, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases ticked down from 796.9 on Monday to 792 on Tuesday.
Virginia hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 3,395, up 95 from the 3,300 reported Monday.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there were 1,529 people currently hospitalized for confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across Virginia on Tuesday, up 25 from Monday's total of 1,504. That includes 364 people in intensive care, up two, and 201 people on ventilators, up seven.
Also as of Tuesday, 3,400 COVID-19 patients had been released from the hospital, up 127 from Monday's report.
Northern Virginia deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 253, up 10 from Monday's report.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 468 deaths, including 253 in Fairfax, up 10; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 66 in Arlington, up six; 58 in Prince William, up five; three in the City of Manassas, unchanged; three in Manassas Park, up one; 35 in Loudoun County, up five; five in Fauquier County, up one; and four in Stafford County, up two.
Fairfax City has three deaths and Spotsylvania County has four; both of which are also unchanged from Monday.
Northern Virginia hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 357 hospitalizations, up 18 from Monday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 972, up 26 from Monday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 14,897 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,240 in Alexandria, up 16 over the past 24 hours; 1,416 in Arlington, up 17; 430 in the City of Manassas, up two; 139 in Manassas Park, up four; 6,470 in Fairfax County, up 270; 180 in Fauquier County, unchanged; 1,210 in Loudoun County, up 15; 3,078 in Prince William County, up 87; 261 in Spotsylvania County, up four; and 396 in Stafford County, up 12.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 800, up 18 from Monday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 70 have been hospitalized, up five, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 706, up 19 from Monday. The age group makes up 19.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 39 have been hospitalized, up two, and one has died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 658, up 10 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 18.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 85 have been hospitalized, up five, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 608, up 36 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 16.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 25 have been hospitalized, but none have died. Both are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 180, up 11 from Monday. The group makes up 5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 85 cases, up one from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 2.3% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 85 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died, which is also unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 356 cases, up six from Monday. The age group makes up 9.8%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 62 have been hospitalized, up two, and 12 have died, up one from Monday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 129 cases, up four from Monday. They comprise 3.6% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 129 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 38 have been hospitalized, up two, and 19 have died, up three since Monday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Tuesday, 100 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up five from Monday. Of those, 33 have been hospitalized, up two from Monday, and 26 have died, up two from Monday.
Monday, May 11: Prince William sets new daily COVID-19 record, adding 313 cases, 6 deaths
The Prince William County Health District set another record in new daily COVID-19 cases Monday, with 313 cases reported in 24 hours. That includes 251 new cases in the county, 47 in Manassas and 15 in Manassas Park.
The health district also added 21 hospitalizations and six deaths, bringing the local COVID-19 pandemic totals to 3,554 cases, 339 hospitalizations and 58 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The daily case number also ticked up across the state on Monday, with 989 new COVID-19 cases, up 104 from Sunday's new case total of 885. It's the third day in a row that new daily case numbers have been on the rise across the state.
An additional 11 people died of COVID-19 across the state over the last 24 hours, raising the state's death toll to 850, including 823 confirmed and 27 probable deaths.
It was a larger jump in new daily cases than the 31 difference in new cases reported between Saturday and Sunday's totals. As a result, the state's seven-day rolling average of daily cases rose to 796.9 on Monday from 772.9 on Sunday.
Virginia's updated number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 25,000 for the first time on Monday, at 25,070, including 23,889 confirmed and 1,181 probable cases.
Local deaths: In the Prince William Health District, which includes the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, 58 residents have died of COVID-19. They include 30 women, up one, and 28 men, up five.
As of Sunday, the health district had lost 24 residents ages 80 or older, up three; 16 in their 70s, up two; and 11 in their 60s, up one. There have been four deaths among residents in their 50s; two in their 40s; and one in their 30s, all unchanged from Sunday.
Virginia's key measures: Results remain mixed for key measures Virginia officials are watching ahead of lifting pandemic restrictions, which could happen as soon as Friday, May 15.
Rolling, seven-day averages for both new cases and daily hospitalizations ticked up, while the percent of positive cases relative to tests ticked down.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases rose from 772.9 to 796.9 on Monday, and daily hospitalizations rose from 1,555 to 1,568.6. The percent of positive cases relative to tests ticked down from 16% to 15%.
The seven-day rolling average of daily tests also continued moving in the wrong direction, with an average of 6,402 daily tests on Saturday, May 9, and 6,001 reported on Sunday, May 10.
Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal of 10,000 daily tests in order for the state to fully reopen for business.
Virginia hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 3,300, up 89 from the 3,211 reported Sunday.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there were 1,504 people currently hospitalized for confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across Virginia on Monday, down 51 from Sunday's total of 1,555. That includes 362 people in intensive care, up 11, and 194 people on ventilators, up seven.
Also as of Monday, 3,273 COVID-19 patients had been released from the hospital, up 72 from Sunday's report.
Over the past 14 days, the seven-day rolling average of daily hospitalizations has risen from 1,397 on Monday, April 27, to 1,568.6 on Monday, May 11.
Northern Virginia deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 243, up four from Sunday's report.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 438 deaths, including 243 in Fairfax, up four; four in Falls Church, unchanged; 60 in Arlington, down one; 53 in Prince William, up five; three in the City of Manassas, up one; as well as two in Manassas Park; 30 in Loudoun County; and four in Fauquier County, all unchanged.
Fairfax City has three deaths; Spotsylvania County has four; and Stafford County has two, all are also unchanged.
Northern Virginia hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 339 hospitalizations, up 21 from Sunday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 946, up 23 from Sunday's report.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 14,469 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,224 in Alexandria, up 31 over the past 24 hours; 1,399 in Arlington, up 31; 428 in the City of Manassas, up 47; 135 in Manassas Park, up 15; 6,200 in Fairfax County, up 308; 180 in Fauquier County, up eight; 1,195 in Loudoun County, up 36; 2,991 in Prince William County, up 251; 257 in Spotsylvania County, up nine; and 384 in Stafford County, up 10.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 30 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 782, up 73 from Sunday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 65 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged from Sunday.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 687, up 59 from Sunday. The age group makes up 19.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 37 have been hospitalized, up three, and one has died, the latter of which is unchanged from Sunday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the third-highest number of cases with 648, up 49 from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 18.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 80 have been hospitalized, up eight, and four have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 591, up 58 from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 25 have been hospitalized, up one from Sunday, but none have died.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 169, up 20 from Sunday. The group makes up 4.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both unchanged since Saturday.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 84 cases, up seven from Sunday. Children under nine comprise 2.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 77 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, two have been hospitalized and none have died.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 350 cases, up 51 from Sunday. The age group makes up 12.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 60 have been hospitalized, up two, and 11 have died, up one from Sunday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 125 cases, up six from Sunday. They comprise 3.5% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 119 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 36 have been hospitalized, up one, and 16 have died, up two since Sunday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Sunday, 95 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up 11 from Sunday. Of those, 31 have been hospitalized, up four from Sunday, and 24 have died, up three from Sunday.
Virginia cases, deaths according to age
Statewide, Virginians between the ages of 40 and 49 have reported the highest number of cases, with 4,631 cases, up 211 from Sunday. The group comprises 18.5% of the state's total.
They are followed by 50-somethings, for which there have been 4,312 cases, up 135 from Sunday. They comprise 17.3% of the state's total.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 have reported the third-highest number of cases with 4,404, up 196 from Sunday. Thirty-somethings comprise 17.6% of the state's total.
Those three age groups, however, collectively make up only 8.8% of the state's 850 deaths. Virginia has lost 50 residents between the ages of 50 and 59; 18 between the ages of 40 and 49; and seven between the ages of 30 and 39, all unchanged from Saturday.
Virginia has lost two residents in their 20s to COVID-19. So far, the state is reporting zero deaths among Virginians under the age of 20 -- also unchanged.
COVID-19 has proved much more deadly to those over the age of 60. More than 90 percent of the state's deaths have been suffered by residents age 60 and older.
There have been 440 deaths among Virginians ages 80 and older, up five from Sunday; 197 among Virginians ages 70 to 79, up three; and 136 among Virginians ages 60 to 69, also up three over the past 24 hours.
