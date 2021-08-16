UPDATED: COVID-19 cases still ‘surging’ in Prince William; 28 hospitalized locally in the past week

The Prince William Health District is one of 33 around the state in which COVID-19 cases were surging last week, with hospitalizations as well as emergency room and urgent care visits for COVID-19-like symptoms all climbing, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Five local residents age 19 and under have been released from the hospital during the past week due to bouts with COVID-19, according to VDH data. That includes three kids age 9 and under and two between the ages of 10 and 19. That’s the highest one-week total of hospitalizations reported among residents age 19 and under in at least a year.
Virginia is now in its fourth wave of the pandemic and dealing with the Delta variant, which the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute says is a “meaner virus” than earlier strains. The Delta variant “is causing a swell of new cases and hospitalizations in Virginia,” the institute says in its latest report, released Friday, Aug. 13.
Research from Scotland found the Delta variant is almost twice as likely to cause hospitalization than earlier strains of the coronavirus, while research from Canada found a four-fold increase in the need for intensive care among those infected, the report said.
The Delta variant also seems to prolong illness, with data from Singapore showing that those infected with Delta may, on average, be ill and infectious for five days longer than those infected with other strains, the report says.
“As Delta is now the dominant strain in Virginia. This ongoing surge may cause significant morbidity and mortality, with the brunt of both [falling] on the unvaccinated,” the report says.
Prince William still in the red zone
Prince William County is still in the high range – or red zone – for community transmission of the coronavirus, but cases are leveling off. The local health district was averaging 78 cases a day as of late last week, up from 75 one week ago.
The local health district reported 111.4 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days as of Monday, Aug. 16, up from 105 last week. Anything over 100 is in the high or red zone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state is reporting an even higher rate of infection per capita with a seven-day case count of 154 per 100,000 residents. Virginia reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections for three days straight late last week, levels not seen since earlier this spring, before the vaccine was widely available.
The Prince William Health District added about 600 new cases over the past week, with about 25% of them among residents age 19 and under. Kids ages 9 and under reported 62 new cases, about 10% of the total, while kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 97. Both numbers are at their highest since early May.
Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 121. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 102 new cases.
Hospitalizations
In addition to the five recent hospitalizations involving kids and teens age 19 and under, the local health district reported hospitalizations in every other age group. Residents in their 50s reported the most hospitalizations last week with 12.
As of Monday, Aug. 16, a total of 2,000 residents of the Prince William Health District have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The total includes 26 local kids and teens age 9 and under; 31 young residents between the ages of 10 and 19; 122 residents in their 20s; 206 in their 30s; 336 in their 40s; 416 in their 50s; 375 in their 60s; 284 in their 70s; and 180 age 80 and up, according to VDH data.
Across the state, hospitalizations rose to 1,137 as of Monday, Aug. 16, a 70% increase over the past seven days.
Northern Virginia, where vaccination rates are higher, is faring better in terms of hospitalizations than other regions of the state. The state’s most populous region reported 145 people hospitalized for COVID-19 of Saturday, Aug. 14, compared to 296 reported in Eastern Virginia.
Emergency room, urgent care visits for COVID-19-like symptoms on the rise
More local residents sought treatment for COVID-19-like symptoms at both emergency rooms and urgent care clinics during the first week of August than they had during the last week of July, according to VDH data.
Visits to emergency rooms in the Prince William Health District were up 56% during the week that ended on Aug. 7 compared to the week ending on July 31. Meanwhile, visits to local urgent cares for COVID-19-like symptoms were up about 47% during the same time period, according to VDH.
No new local deaths since Aug. 1
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, the local health district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has yet to report a death in the month of August. But deaths are often reported weeks after they occur as each fatality is reviewed to determine whether the fatality can be attributed to COVID-19.
Breakthrough cases remain low, less severe
The COVID-19 vaccines remain “highly protective against severe illness and death,” the UVA Biocomplexity Institute says, citing research from the Mayo Clinic that found that while breakthrough cases can occur more frequently with Delta, the vaccines are “still very effective in protecting against hospitalization and severe illness.”
In Virginia, more than 97% of recent hospitalizations and 98% of recent deaths have been among those who were not fully vaccinated, according to the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s latest report.
“Studies have also shown that in general, those who are infected after vaccination have lower viral loads, fewer symptoms, and clear the infection a few days sooner than those who were not vaccinated,” the report states. “The vaccines also seem to produce a stronger antibody response against the Delta variant than is found in those with immunity gained from a prior infection.”
“The most important thing residents can do for their own health is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Even the first dose of two-dose vaccines offers some protection,” the report states.
It’s likely too late, however, for Virginia and Prince William County to escape a “significant surge” in COVID-19 cases this fall, however, even if the state did reach an 85% vaccination rate by Labor Day, the report says.
Indeed, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s worst-case scenario predicts that Virginia will reach 122 cases per 100,000 residents – up from the current 25 cases per 100,000 residents – during the week ending Sept. 12.
Prince William County, meanwhile could reach a peak of more than 1,948 weekly cases – up from the current 600 -- as soon as Oct. 10, according to VDH projections.
“It is simply too late for new vaccinations to bend the curve for September. Furthermore, infected vaccinated individuals can still spread the infection to others. Simply put, vaccines alone are not enough,” the report said. “To protect those around you, we urge everyone -- vaccinated and unvaccinated -- to continue preventive measures, including social distancing and indoor mask wearing. If we can reduce the transmission rate by 20% … we could potentially prevent thousands of cases across Virginia.”
