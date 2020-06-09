The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center continues to rise, as 63 inmates and 16 staff at the facility have now tested positive for the virus.
The 79 positive COVID-19 cases marks an increase of 31 cases reported at the jail since Tuesday, May 26.
So far, the outbreak has not resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths, according to jail Superintendent Col. Pete Meletis’s response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Prince William Times.
The uptick in cases comes after the Virginia National Guard was called on to assist the local health district in conducting a point prevalence survey of inmates and staff on May 28 and 29. The process entails testing all individuals at the facility for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not.
Meletis said 776 tests were given to inmates and staff during the survey.
Jail officials first acknowledged the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday, May 15. At that time, two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional staff members and 11 inmates were exhibiting symptoms of the disease and were awaiting test results.
To prevent the further spread of the virus, the jail administration set up two quarantine housing units, which are pod units with individual cells, to allow inmates to quarantine individually.
One unit is used for all newly admitted inmates, and a second unit is designated for inmates who were in contact with the first inmate who tested positive for the disease. That person was released from custody a few days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, according to a May 15 county press release.
John Redmon, an inmate at the jail, said in a May 27 letter to Prince William Times that inmates, both infected and uninfected, were residing in his cell block in one-man cells. Redmon said that, as far as he knows, all the inmates on his block “are asymptomatic.”
Redmon added that inmates are given a temperature check twice daily by the facilities’ nurses and have been given face masks, with new masks distributed periodically, Redmon said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, jail staff said they implemented new procedures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, including isolating and triaging at-risk or symptomatic inmates, maintaining social distancing between staff and the general public and screening all incoming inmates for symptoms of the illness.
In the months leading up to the outbreak, the jail and local criminal justice stakeholders took extraordinary measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the jail.
Those steps have included efforts by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office, defense attorneys and the courts to reduce the jail population by offering inmates’ second bond hearings aimed at releasing those who were eligible.
The population of the jail has dropped by about 250 inmates, or about 35%, since March. The current population of the jail is 529. The relatively low population of the jail is in part due to the efforts to reduce the jail population, but also because daily arrests have fallen during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the jail’s Director of Support Services Maj. Amanda Lambert.
