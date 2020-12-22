Prince William County's daily COVID-19 testing continues this week, but the sites will be shut for the holiday weekends.
The county's sites will be closed for testing from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27, and then again from Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Testing is free to those who live and work in Prince William County. The sites continue to run out of tests, so arriving early -- even before the sites open -- is recommended.
This updated full testing schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 22
4 p.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
11 a.m.: Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4 p.m.: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27: NO TESTING
Monday, Dec. 28
11 a.m.: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas.
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4 p.m.: Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
11 a.m.: James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4 p.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
11 a.m.: Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4 p.m.: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Thursday, Dec. 31
11 a.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4 p.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3: NO TESTING
(1) comment
Self-filling prophecy, the more you test the more cases you find - does not matter that most 99.xx will have no problems - lets keep running those numbers up, somewhere there is a monetary reason for wanting these high numbers
