UPDATED: Today's wintry mix of winter weather will close the Prince William County courthouse at 2 p.m. today. County government will remain open but employees may take telework or take unscheduled leave, officials announced this morning.
County Prince William County Schools are closed on a Code Red status because of the weather. The school division made the announcement just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Prince William County is under a "winter weather advisory" from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a wintry mix of accumulation that could result in as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow or sleet or possibly about one-tenth of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
"Snow will overspread the area between 9 and 11 a.m. and change to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon," the advisory said.
A "code red" means:
- All schools and offices are closed.
- Virtual classes are canceled.
- The school age child care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including team practices.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled.
- Students may use the day optionally to catch-up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned, the school division announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.