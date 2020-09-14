The Prince William Board of County Supervisors signed off on a plan Tuesday to provide motel…

Just a few months ago, Jahneya Miller-Watson was working at a Bojangles restaurant and livin…

Dumfries Planning Commission meets tonight

The Dumfries Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, to discuss amending the zoning code to allow homeless facilities in the town's B-1 zoning district.

The Dumfries Planning Commission meeting can be accessed via the agenda, which can be viewed here.