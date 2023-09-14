UPDATED: A controversial vote seeking to transform more than 2,100 acres north of Manassas National Battlefield Park into a massive data center corridor will likely come before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Dec. 12 -- during the board's "lame-duck period" after the Nov. 7 election.
That's according to an updated schedule for the final votes on the Prince William Digital Gateway released Thursday, Sept. 14. The schedule is subject to the approval of the board. A vote is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Earlier this week, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, announced she as changing her mind about holding a vote on the controversial data center project on Nov. 21, which would have placed it two days before Thanksgiving. The timing sparked criticism from both her fellow supervisors and the wider community.
“I completely agree that the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is not an appropriate time to hear the digital gateway,” Wheeler said during her supervisor’s time at the Sept. 12 board meeting.
The new date, however, still places the votes on the board's agenda during its "lame-duck period," meaning the votes will take place after the Nov. 7 election and before newly elected supervisors take office in January.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who is running for board chair and opposes the PW Digital Gateway, sought in July to prohibit controversial land-use votes during the lame-duck session, but that effort was defeated in a 5-3 vote.
The board's Nov. 21 meetings will now likely be canceled if the supervisors approve the schedule change.
According to the proposed new schedule, the supervisors will now meet on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for “consolidated land use public hearings."
It's not yet clear which projects will be on the agenda during those meetings. Wheeler has not returned calls and emails seeking more information this week.
Another significant change from the previous schedule is that Wheeler is now proposing for all three PW Digital Gateway rezonings to be heard on the same day. Under the previous plan, Wheeler had scheduled only the two QTS rezoning votes for Nov. 21.
Two data center developers, QTS and Compass Data Centers, are seeking approval of three different rezoning requests to transform more than 2,000 acres of homes and farmland into a new technology corridor that could hold as many as 34 new data centers. The area is currently zoned agricultural, a designation that prohibits industrial development as well as more than one home per 10 acres.
Wheeler set the Nov. 21 hearing date in August following a request from Antonio J. Calabrese, an attorney for QTS Data Centers. In an op-ed published in the Prince William Times, Wheeler said she was required by law to comply with the developer’s request to have its project heard not more than one year after submitting its application to the county’s planning office.
But Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, who represents the area where the PW Digital Gateway would be built and opposes the plan, argued the one-year deadline should not apply because both QTS and Compass have substantially updated their applications since first submitting them in the summer of 2022.
Calabrese asked the county to schedule public hearings before the planning commission and board of county supervisors “as soon as feasible.”
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
(2) comments
This is what it looks like when the people of a county are rolled over. Sheer insanity to consider zoning 34 data centers all in one fell swoop.
After being widely criticized for scheduling the public hearing and vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway two days before Thanksgiving, Chair Ann Wheeler admitted during Tuesday’s BOCS meeting that it “is not an appropriate time to hear the Digital Gateway”. No kidding.
Why the sudden epiphany? Did she just realize when Thanksgiving was? She’s had since July 30th (when she originally scheduled the hearing) to look it up.
Maybe she forgot. After all, County Executive Christopher Shorter forgot to tell the host district’s supervisor about the scheduling of the meeting for over two weeks, during which time he and his boss were undoubtedly both scrambling to find a calendar.
There has been a rash of forgetfulness plaguing our county government.
* How did they forget about the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District Comprehensive Review?
* How did they forget to hold a public hearing on the Stantec report, for which taxpayers footed the $120,000 bill?
* How did they forget to complete a water study, which they agreed to conduct over a year ago?
* How did they forget to consider the electrical power requirements for the world’s largest proposed data center campus?
* How did they forget to conduct a rudimentary cost analysis to ensure an accurate forecast of net data center revenues?
* Why do some of our supervisors and county officials seem to require acute memory care when helpful citizens have been eager to remind them of their lapses?
OK, let’s knock off the transparent feigned cluelessness. We all know the November 21st scheduling was by deliberate design. What some may not realize is that the rescheduling now is due to the application not being ready in time, not any phony concern Ann Wheeler has about your holiday plans. If she could serve her corporate masters by holding the hearing on Thanksgiving Day, she would. The charade at Tuesday’s BOCS meeting was just poorly staged theater of the absurd.
Since then, Chair Wheeler has asked to reschedule all three Prince William Digital Gateway applications for December 12th. She has also suggested adding several other BOCS meetings specifically devoted to land use applications, leaving plenty of room for more ugly things to be shoved down our throats. Will we see Devlin Technology Park or John Marshall Commons Technology Park added to the schedule?
We’ve known for some time that Ann Wheeler is a bad actor. When will someone mercifully usher her off the stage?
Voters will remember who did and didn’t stand up to Wheeler’s shameless and autocratic regime.
