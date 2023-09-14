Photo_News_Election react_Wheeler.jpg

Prince William Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler during a recent county board meeting.

 by John Calhoun
(2) comments

EagleView
EagleView

This is what it looks like when the people of a county are rolled over. Sheer insanity to consider zoning 34 data centers all in one fell swoop.

wawright
wawright

After being widely criticized for scheduling the public hearing and vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway two days before Thanksgiving, Chair Ann Wheeler admitted during Tuesday’s BOCS meeting that it “is not an appropriate time to hear the Digital Gateway”. No kidding.

Why the sudden epiphany? Did she just realize when Thanksgiving was? She’s had since July 30th (when she originally scheduled the hearing) to look it up.

Maybe she forgot. After all, County Executive Christopher Shorter forgot to tell the host district’s supervisor about the scheduling of the meeting for over two weeks, during which time he and his boss were undoubtedly both scrambling to find a calendar.

There has been a rash of forgetfulness plaguing our county government.

* How did they forget about the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District Comprehensive Review?

* How did they forget to hold a public hearing on the Stantec report, for which taxpayers footed the $120,000 bill?

* How did they forget to complete a water study, which they agreed to conduct over a year ago?

* How did they forget to consider the electrical power requirements for the world’s largest proposed data center campus?

* How did they forget to conduct a rudimentary cost analysis to ensure an accurate forecast of net data center revenues?

* Why do some of our supervisors and county officials seem to require acute memory care when helpful citizens have been eager to remind them of their lapses?

OK, let’s knock off the transparent feigned cluelessness. We all know the November 21st scheduling was by deliberate design. What some may not realize is that the rescheduling now is due to the application not being ready in time, not any phony concern Ann Wheeler has about your holiday plans. If she could serve her corporate masters by holding the hearing on Thanksgiving Day, she would. The charade at Tuesday’s BOCS meeting was just poorly staged theater of the absurd.

Since then, Chair Wheeler has asked to reschedule all three Prince William Digital Gateway applications for December 12th. She has also suggested adding several other BOCS meetings specifically devoted to land use applications, leaving plenty of room for more ugly things to be shoved down our throats. Will we see Devlin Technology Park or John Marshall Commons Technology Park added to the schedule?

We’ve known for some time that Ann Wheeler is a bad actor. When will someone mercifully usher her off the stage?

Voters will remember who did and didn’t stand up to Wheeler’s shameless and autocratic regime.

