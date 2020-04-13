Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors advertised the highest real estate property tax increase in years. Had it been adopted, it would have increased the average residential tax bill in the county by about $28 per month and provided millions more to fund the county government and local school division.

But as local governments reel from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a real estate tax hike in Prince William County is looking less likely.

Board Chair Ann Wheeler announced Monday, April 13, she would not support any new real estate tax increase for the 2021 fiscal year because of the economic uncertainty caused by the crisis.

In a statement released Monday morning, Wheeler, D-At Large, said she has directed County Executive Chris Martino to prepare a budget that keeps the real estate property tax rate at its current $1.125 per $100 of assessed value.

“I want to provide what sense of stability I can for the people of Prince William County during this difficult time. Therefore, I cannot support the real property tax increase that the current proposed budget, even with adjustments, is constructed on,” Wheeler said in a statement.

Keeping the tax rate flat will likely require the board to make wide-ranging cuts to Martino’s proposed $1.32 billion budget, which had already taken a hit as a result of the current economic climate. At the board’s March 31 meeting, Martino said projected local revenues are expected to drop by about $30 million in 2021.

Keeping the county’s real property tax at its current rate means even less money will be available for the county government and the county's school system.

“This will mean reductions in many areas and will also impact the funding of our school system,” Wheeler said.

The board’s advertised real property tax rate of $1.17 per $100 of assessed value would have generated $65 million in additional revenue for the county and school division, which would have fully funded the budget the school board approved last month.

Martino proposed a budget that would have raised the real estate tax rate 2 cents, to $1.145 per $100 of assessed value, which would have generated $49.8 million in additional revenue. Martino’s original budget fell about $15 million short of fully funding the school division budget, which is why Wheeler chose back in February to advertise the higher rate.

In her statement Monday, Wheeler said she is still supporting other proposed tax increases with the aim of creating additional revenue for the county’s social and community services departments, however.

Wheeler is proposing an increase in the county’s programmable computer equipment and peripherals tax rate, or data center tax, from $1.25 to $1.35 per $100 in assessed value, and an increase in vehicle license fees from $24 to $33 for cars and trucks and from $12 to $20 for motorcycles.

Altogether, the new taxes will generate about $4 million in new funding.

“We cannot ignore the extreme financial impact of the pandemic on the county finances and the increased need we will see for human services,” Wheeler said.

The supervisors will hold their first public hearing on the budget tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the board chambers at the James J. McCoart Administration Center, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

There will be a similar public hearing on Thursday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m., which will also include a presentation on the school board budget.

While the meetings are open to the public, the county is encouraging residents to stay at home and watch the live broadcast on the county’s website at pwcgov.org and on the county’s cable channels, Channel 23 on Comcast and Channel 37 on Verizon.

Those who would like to comment online or over the phone during public comment time or during any of the public hearings must sign up at pwcgov.org/SpeakUp. They will then receive an email with instructions on how to log in to participate during the meeting.

People must sign up by the cutoff date indicated for each meeting to ensure they receive instructions in a timely manner, according to a county press release.

Original story: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold legally required public hearings next week for the county’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which proposes increases in tax rates for real estate property, computer equipment and vehicle licenses.

During the public hearings, which are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, members of the public may comment in person, online or over the telephone.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, public bodies across the commonwealth are on a tight schedule to adopt their budgets before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an opinion March 20 saying local governments can only meet electronically during the state of emergency to discuss emergency issues, including “to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm.”

Herring’s opinion said local governments must still continue to meet in person for non-emergency business. "The General Assembly did not permit public bodies to handle all business through electronic means, even during a declared emergency," his opinion says.

County Attorney Michelle Robl recommended Tuesday, March 31, that the board have at least five supervisors present in the board chambers during its public hearings on the budget.

Due to the health and safety concerns of COVID-19, the board has temporarily removed its general in-person public comment time, which is usually offered at every board meeting to hear public comments on items not on the public hearing agenda.

Each meeting is archived on the website at pwcgov.org/video and rebroadcast on the cable channels once the meeting is complete.

The board and county staff will implement health and safety measures before and during the meeting to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with federal and state health and safety guidance, including maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet apart, both in the board chambers at the James J. McCoart Administration Center and in the building's atrium.

Proposed tax rate increases

The board is considering several tax hikes aimed at generating millions in new revenue for the county government and school division. They include increases in the county’s real estate property tax rate, the computer equipment and peripherals tax rate, commonly known as the data center tax, and the motor vehicle license tax.

County Executive Chris Martino’s proposed budget would increase real estate property tax rates from $1.125 to $1.145 per $100 in assessed valuation. The change would result in a $242 annual increase in the average annual residential real-estate tax bill. The average real-estate tax bill would rise from $4,190 to $4,432 under Martino’s proposal, or by about $20 more a month.

In February, the board decided to advertise a tax rate of $1.17 per $100 in assessed valuation, an increase that would fully fund the school division’s budget in concert with other proposed tax and fee hikes.

Under the advertised rate, the average residential real-estate tax bill would rise from $4,190 to $4,529, for an annual increase of $339 or about $28.25 more a month.

Both amounts exclude the county’s fire and mosquito levies, which would remain unchanged. The levies add about $310 to average annual residential real estate tax bills.

The $1.145 real estate tax rate proposed by Martino would generate $49.8 million in additional revenue, while the advertised tax rate of $1.17 per $100 in assessed value would generate $65 million in additional revenue, according to county officials.

The advertised rates include a 10-cent increase in the county’s data center tax, which would rise from $1.25 to $1.35 per $100 in assessed valuation.

Also included in the advertised tax rates are proposed increases in the county’s motor vehicle license taxes from $24 to $33 for cars and trucks and from $12 to $20 for motorcycles.

The budget Martino initially proposed in February included only a 5-cent increase in the data center tax and did not include an increase in the motor vehicle license fees.

At the March 31 board meeting however, Martino recommended the county adopt the motor vehicle tax and computer equipment and peripherals tax rates the board advertised to make up for the projected budget impacts that have resulted from the COVID-19 crisis.

School board budget to be discussed Thursday

The Prince William County School Board will present its fiscal year 2021 budget to the supervisors during the Thursday, April 16, meeting and public hearing.

The supervisors will meet again on Tuesday, April 21 for budget markup and on Tuesday, April 28, to adopt the budget and tax rates.

The supervisors will hold two meetings on Tuesday, April 14, one at 2 p.m., during which they will hear Martino’s latest input on budget matters, and at 7:30 p.m. for the first public hearing.

The meeting on Thursday, April 16, will be held at 7: 30 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the board chambers at the James J. McCoart Administration Center, 1 County Complex Court, in Woodbridge, and will include the same methods for remote and in-person public participation.

To view the agendas for the meetings, as well as additional information regarding the board of county supervisors, you can visit pwcgov.org/bocs.