UPDATED: Prince William County has added two more free rounds of COVID-19 testing set to take place today, Monday and Tuesday.
Free COVID-19 tests are available to people who live and work in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, according to a county announcement.
Today, Saturday, July 18: Testing will take place at:
- 8:30 a.m. at the Prince William County Development Services Building, 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Monday, July 20: Testing will take place at:
9 a.m. at the Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive in Woodbridge.
- 9 a.m. at Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas.
Tuesday, July 21: Testing will take place at:
- 9 a.m. at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road in Manassas.
Prince William County is using federal COVID-19 relief funding to conduct the free testing at multiple locations around the county, a strategy that is hoped to be more accessible to residents than the larger-scale testing that occurred earlier in the pandemic, according to county officials.
"Unlike previous large-scale, drive-thru events that accommodated over 1,000 people per day, these events are intended to be smaller neighborhood-based events that are offered multiple times per week," said Prince William County Emergency Services Director Brian Misner.
County officials, along with members of the "Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park Testing Task Force," will evaluate participation in the neighborhood-based sites in the coming days, Misner said.
Additional "fixed-site and mobile-testing opportunities" could be announced, Misner said.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park to receive a COVID test as well as the results, according to a county news release.
(2) comments
Why would anyone without symptoms get tested? Just because you are don't have it today, doesn't mean you wont have it tomorrow., Do they get tested every day?
All this for something that could easily just vanish. No vaccine has currently been found for any coronavirus to date. SARS, MERS, none. 7 Coronaviruses to date have no vaccine.
