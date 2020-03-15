UPDATED: Add Prince William County libraries to the list of public facilities that will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Sunday night.
Late Friday afternoon, the county announced the closures of its recreation centers, senior centers and historic sites, as well as the modification of some services, until at least March 31 due to the ongoing public health crisis.
Gyms and recreation centers such as the Dale City Recreation Center and the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center were included in the closures.
But the county notice initially said libraries and outdoor parks would remain open even as all programming at those sites would be suspended.
At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, March 15, the county tweeted that the libraries would be closed beginning Monday, March 16, and that a reopening date had not yet been determined.
The announcement follows Gov. Ralph Northam's decision earlier Sunday to temporarily ban all gatherings of 100 people or more statewide.
In a press release issued Friday, March 13, Prince William’s Emergency Operations Joint Information Center announced the county's rec centers, historic sites and amenities such as the dog park, reserved pavilions, batting cages, driving ranges, golf courses, mini-golf and marinas are all closed.
Also, all permitted group activities, such as use by sports leagues and rentals at the county’s parks and centers are canceled until further notice, the release said.
The county also closed its two senior centers and canceled its “BlueBird bus tours,” which mostly cater to older residents, until further notice, the release said.
Similar to the school closings that were announced Friday, the goal of the temporary changes is to limit public gatherings and the possible spread of the coronavirus, Prince William County spokeswoman Nicole Brown said in an email Saturday.
"The goal of the changes and closures is to keep our residents and employees healthy," Brown wrote. "We are trying to stop the spread of germs as much as possible, and therefore, limiting the places where people gather."
The county's James J. McCoart Administration building will remain open, but residents are “strongly encouraged” to do business with the county online or via phone if possible. Also, residents should call the office they wish to visit before making the trip, the release said.
The county released detailed changes for each county agency, which can be found HERE.
Some additional highlights:
- Adult detention center: Closed to volunteers and interns.
- Area Agency on Aging: In addition to closing senior centers and suspending BlueBird bus tours, the state is allowing home assessments to be made over the phone. Clients who regularly receive home-delivered and congregate meals will receive frozen meals.
- Courts: Liberal granting of continuances through the end of April. No new civil cases. Volunteer activities canceled.
- Community services: Group meetings and social rehabilitation programs are suspended. Behavioral health home meeting and community service board meetings are canceled.
- Cooperative Extension: Classes being offered via Zoom. 4H is continuing virtually. Most other classes and gatherings canceled.
- Taxes: Deadline for applications for tax relief extended to May 15. Taxes can be paid online or via phone or mail.
- Juvenile detention center: No in-person visits.
