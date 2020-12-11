The Prince William Health District, in conjunction with Prince William County officials, will offer another 500 extra free COVID-19 tests during another expanded testing event planned for Dec. 17 in Woodbridge.
This is the second special testing event since local testing sites first began shutting down early on a nearly daily basis due to reaching capacity. County officials had said the county has been unable to add more tests to the regular daily testing schedule because of limited lab capacity.
The extra 500 tests on Monday are being offered with help from the National Guard, Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher told WUSA 9.
The additional tests also come as daily COVID-19 cases reported locally have spiked into the triple digits, topping 200 in recent days.
For the last few weeks, Prince William County has had one of the highest per capita infection rates and the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Northern Virginia. The latter was over 16% on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
This updated full testing schedule is as follows:
Friday, Dec. 11
11 a.m.: Splashdown Water Park: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
4 p.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Dr., Woodbridge
Saturday, Dec. 12
9 a.m.: Graham Park Middle School. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 noon, whichever comes first.
3613 Graham Park Road, Triangle
Monday, Dec. 14
11 a.m.: Metz Middle School. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
4 p.m.: Splashdown Water Park. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Tuesday, Dec. 15
11 a.m.: James S. Long Regional Park: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket
4 p.m.: Cloverdale Park: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Wednesday, Dec. 16
11 a.m.: Grace Church: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries
4 p.m.: Metz Middle School: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Thursday, Dec. 17
9 a.m.: James S. Long Regional Park: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 noon, whichever comes first.
4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket
2 p.m.: Pfitzner Stadium Lot: Five hundred tests will be available at this special testing event, hosted by the Prince William Health District. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
7 County Complex, Woodbridge
Friday, Dec. 18
11 a.m.: Splashdown Water Park: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
4 p.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center: Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Saturday, Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Enterprise Elementary School. Testing is walk up only, no drive-thru. Testing is available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 noon, whichever comes first.
13900 Lindendale Road, Woodbridge
(1) comment
Self-filling prophecy, the more you test the more cases you find - does not matter that most 99.xx will have no problems - lets keep running those numbers up, somewhere there is a monetary reason for wanting these high numbers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.