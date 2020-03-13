UPDATED: Virginia now has 30 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the virus caused by the novel coronavirus, across the state, including two in Prince William County.
There’s no word yet on the details of the Prince William County cases. Presumably, one involves the Marine based at Quantico who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Saturday, becoming the state’s first presumptive positive case.
The updated numbers were posted to the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus web page at noon Friday, March 13. The amount represents a near doubling of the 17 cases reported by state officials on Thursday, March 12. The total includes two Virginians who tested positive while in Texas, state officials said.
Virginia Department of Health is now sharing coronavirus case information on a county level. James City County, which includes Williamsburg, has seven coronavirus cases, the most of any county in the state, the data show.
James City County had two cases on Thursday. Among counties close to Prince William, Fairfax County now has six cases, Arlington County has five and Loudoun County has three.
The number of coronavirus cases reported in the entire Washington, D.C., area, including Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia, climbed to 42 on Friday, according to the Washington Post.
The Prince William Health District referred all questions about the COVID-19 cases in Prince William County to the Virginia Department of Health, which had not yet returned a call and email for comment as of 1 p.m. Friday.
Prince William County Schools announced plans Thursday to close schools to students on Monday and Tuesday to allow for extra cleaning and for staff to prepare for an extended closing should that be necessary.
Superintendent Steven Walts said in a tweet early Friday afternoon that the school division continues to monitor the situation and plans to make an additional announcement Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
Thursday, March 12: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which now involves 15 Virginians in the commonwealth and two currently staying in Texas.
During a 2 p.m. news conference in Richmond, Northam said the declaration gives officials more flexibility to ease regulations and procurement rules, facilitate ongoing cooperation with other states and “ensures ongoing support for our most vulnerable individuals.”
Virginia’s number of “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 jumped from nine on Wednesday to 17 on Thursday.
All cases can be traced back to individuals who contracted the virus through international travel, said Dr. Lillian Peake, the state’s epidemiologist, said during the press conference.
“We have not seen signs of community spread,” Peake said.
Among the 17 cases, 10 are in Northern Virginia, four more than Wednesday’s total. The Virginia Department of Health is no longer providing details about the individuals who tested positive for the virus, however, in order to protect their privacy, Peake said.
Fairfax County Health Department officials said two of the new cases involved Fairfax residents who recently had contact with a North Carolina resident who tested positive for the virus in recent days.
One of the Fairfax residents is the North Carolina resident’s spouse. He is a man in his 60s, who began experiencing respiratory symptoms on March 2.
The other Fairfax case is a man in his 20s who also had close contact with the North Carolina resident and began showing symptoms on March 6.
Both patients are isolated at home, the Fairfax County Health Department said.
Arlington County also announced that one of the new cases is that of an Arlington resident who has an association with Christ Church in Washington, D.C., where a rector, organist and other parishioners have tested positive for the virus.
"The individual self-quarantined and, upon development of symptoms, consulted with Arlington County Public Health who recommended testing through the state Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond," according to a statement from Arlington County.
"The individual is currently doing well and is isolated at home. Arlington County Public Health is working with the individual’s close contacts and advising them as appropriate," it added.
The case is the second involving a resident of Arlington County.
Virginia now has four cases in eastern Virginia, two cases in central Virginia and one case in Northwest Virginia. No cases have yet been reported in Southwest Virginia. All cases remain “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state has tested at least 117 people for the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Regarding the tests, Northam stressed during the press conference that state officials believe they have enough tests for now. But the state is working to develop its own tests, Northam said, and continues to work with private labs, which are also testing patients.
“Right now, we believe we have enough tests here in Virginia and we believe more will come available,” Northam said.
Northam said health care providers are using their discretion to administer the tests according to federal guidelines.
Northam also announced the state is canceling state-sponsored conferences and banning work-related travel by state employees for 30 days.
“I am asking top economic officials to continue to assess how this will affect our economy and figure out ways to mitigate that,” he added. “Our goal is for everyone to get back to work as quickly as possible, but protecting public safety is our top priority.”
Northam said he is advising state residents, especially older Virginians and those with compromised immune systems, “to avoid large gatherings for the time being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.