UPDATED: Construction workers rescued, power mostly restored in Woodbridge

UPDATED: Two workers trapped in a power lift that apparently struck live electrical lines during construction work outside a Dumfries apartment complex were rescued by firefighters sometime before 5 p.m. Tuesday, and power has been largely restored to more than 46,000 customers initially impacted by a resulting outage covering large swaths of eastern Prince William County.
Firefighters responded to the Shorehaven apartment complex, located in the 1600 block of Porters Inn Drive near Walmart, at about 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in response to the accident.
They arrived to find two workers -- a man and a woman -- trapped in an extended power lift that had apparently struck the electrical lines, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Both workers were transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center immediately after they were rescued. Their conditions were not immediately available, Smolsky said in a text message.
Witnesses on scene said the two appeared to be working on shutters at the apartment complex before residents heard a "boom," and the power shut off. A resulting power outage initially affected more than 46,000 residents in Woodbridge and Lake Ridge, according to Dominion Energy spokeswoman Sharonda Shepard.
Power was restored to all but about 34,000 residents by about 3:30 p.m. after Dominion Energy conducted an emergency switch of two transmission lines, Shepard said.
The rescue crews had to wait until Dominion Energy secured the power lines in the immediate area of the accident to ensure the rescue mission was safe. The workers were eventually rescued by firefighters utilizing a ladder truck.
Several Prince William County schools lost power as a result of the incident. The school division said students would be released as usual but cautioned that school buses could be late as a result of traffic congestion caused by traffic-light outages around the area.
About 270 customers around Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge remained without power as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Dominion Energy website. But it was not immediately clear whether that outage was related to the construction accident.
Wide-spread power outages are affecting many schools in the eastern part of the county. Additional outages are being reported in the Lake Ridge area. Schools will continue to dismiss at scheduled times. These power outages will impact traffic, including afternoon bus routes.— PWCS (@PWCSNews) August 24, 2021
