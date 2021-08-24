UPDATED: Construction worker dies after electrical accident in Dumfries

UPDATED: A construction worker whose extended power lift hit an electrical transmission line outside a Dumfries apartment complex Tuesday afternoon has died from his injuries, officials said Tuesday night.
The worker, who has not yet been identified, was injured during the incident, which was first reported to Prince William County fire and rescue units at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The man was one of two workers -- a man and a woman -- who were standing inside the extended power lift when it struck the utility line. The female worker was not injured but was transported to an area hospital for observation, Smolsky said in an email Tuesday evening.
The death has been categorized as an unattended death and will be investigated by the Prince William County Police Department, Smolsky said.
Firefighters responded to the Shorehaven apartment complex, located in the 1600 block of Porters Inn Drive near Walmart, at about 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in response to the accident.
Firefighters managed to rescue the workers sometime before 5 p.m. The rescue effort was delayed until Dominion Energy crews could secure the electrical lines to ensure that the rescue effort was safe, Smolsky said.
Witnesses on scene said the two appeared to be working on shutters at the apartment complex before residents heard a "boom," and the power shut off. A resulting power outage initially affected more than 46,000 residents in Woodbridge and Lake Ridge, according to Dominion Energy spokeswoman Sharonda Shepard.
Power was restored to all but about 34,000 residents by about 3:30 p.m. after Dominion Energy conducted an emergency switch of two transmission lines, Shepard said.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the loss of one of the workers. Hopefully workers will gain additional training to help prevent any future accidents. Will keep those who were affected in our thoughts and prayers.
