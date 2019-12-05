A Centreville man was charged with drunken driving Thursday after he drove his SUV into an Interstate-66 work zone, injuring six highway construction workers.
The incident happened about 12:29 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. A GMC Yukon drove into an active work zone in the westbound lanes of I-66 in Arlington County, striking the six workers, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The vehicle continued off the right side of the I-66 and crashed into a light pole, she said.
There were three occupants in the SUV, including two who fled the scene on foot but were apprehended “within minutes” with the help of Arlington County police, Geller said.
The driver of the Yukon, identified as Kevin L. Blyther, 44, of Centreville, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, one felony count for failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving an injury and one count of driving on a suspended/revoked license. Blyther is being held at the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.
Eight people, including the six highway workers and two occupants of the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of injuries ranging from serious to minor.
Four of the highway workers were still being treated at Fairfax Inova for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries as of Thursday afternoon. Two other highway workers and the two male GMC passengers were transported to George Washington University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
There was a Virginia State Police vehicle positioned in the work zone with its blue lights flashing, and the work zone was equipped with additional safety equipment and amber flashing lights to alert motorists of the active highway work zone, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation at this time, Geller said.
