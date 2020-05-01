UPDATED: Cardinal Drive has reopened following a crash Friday afternoon that sent both a pedestrian and a driver to the hospital.
The crash was reported by Prince William County police at about 3 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Police have not yet shared details about their investigation into the incident, but a woman walking her dog was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Cardinal Drive near Swan Avenue, according to witnesses.
The eastbound lanes were closed to traffic while police and fire and rescue personnel tended to the victims.
More information will be shared as we have it.
