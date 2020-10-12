UPDATED: Police have received information indicating that Neil Jonathan Dennis, who was reported as missing and endangered early Monday morning, is no longer considered endangered, according to Prince William County police.
Dennis recently made contact with family members, and police have obtained additional information indicating he will no longer be considered endangered, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.