UPDATED: At least 12 major universities in Virginia as well as Northern Virginia Community College and Germanna Community College announced plans Wednesday to switch to all online classes in the coming days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, George Mason University, James Madison University, Mary Washington University, Norfolk State, Old Dominion University, Radford University, the University of Richmond, the University of Virginia, the University of Virginia's College at Wise, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, William & Mary and the two Northern Virginia community colleges all informed students, teachers and parents of their plans amid the health crisis, which the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic Wednesday.
Virginia has nine "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of midnight Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the United States, with at least 32 deaths reported.
Many of the Virginia colleges and universities are currently on spring break and will extend the time off to allow students and teachers time to transition to online classes.
Some have already returned from spring break and will suspend classes only a day or two before making the transition. Here's a brief rundown of what each campus announced March 11. For details, see the school's websites and social media accounts.
George Mason University
To limit exposure on our campus, Mason is extending spring break by an additional week through Friday, March 20, to allow students and faculty to prepare for virtual alternative instruction and reduce close contact on campus, University President Anne Holton said in an email Wednesday night.
When spring break ends, most classes will be conducted through virtual alternative instruction, from Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3. Students will be contacted by their faculty with additional details about virtual learning. The university will continue to monitor and reevaluate the situation prior to April 3. If an extension of virtual learning is needed, we will adjust as determined, Holton wrote.
Students are encouraged to stay off campus if possible, but residence halls will remain open.
Germanna Community College
Germanna has extended its spring break through Friday, March 20, the college said in a statement.
After spring break, classes will move online starting Monday, March 23, until at least Friday, April 3. All college events are canceled through April 6, but faculty and staff are expected to report to work on March 16 unless on approved leave.
Germanna locations will be closed for sanitizing and cleaning on Fridays, March 20, March 27 and April 3, and employees should not report to work on those days, the statement said.
James Madison University
JMU is currently on spring break and will suspend in-person classes the week of March 15. Beginning Monday, March 23, most JMU classes will move online until at least April 5, according to a JMU news release.
A communication will be issued by March 27 regarding the delivery of course content after April 5, the statement said.
Mary Washington University
All classes will be canceled this Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, to provide faculty and staff an opportunity to virtualize instruction and prepare to move teaching and learning online and to alternate formats beginning Monday, March 16.
Online only instruction will continue through Friday, April 3, pending further developments, a university statement said.
All residential students are "strongly urged" to return home by the end of this weekend, the statement said, adding that housing officials will work with students through the transition. More information is forthcoming.
Effective Thursday, March 12, all university events and programs, as well as all other events scheduled for the Fredericksburg and Stafford campuses, are canceled through Monday, April 6. Varsity athletic conference competition will continue while the university works with athletic conference partners and the NCAA, the statement said.
Norfolk State University
Spring break will be extended for students until Sunday, March 22, when university residence halls will reopen and faculty should return to campus, according to a statement from the university.
Classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23, and will continue to be delivered online through Monday, April 6, the statement said.
All events with an expected attendance of 100 or more participants are suspended unless otherwise noted.
Students without alternative housing accommodations during the extended break can contact the Office of Housing and Residence Life at 757-823-8407.
Northern Virginia Community College
Northern Virginia Community College will cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday of next week and will then resume classes online on Wednesday, March 18. Remote instruction will continue until at least Saturday, April 4, according to an announcement posted on the school's website.
NOVA has also canceled all in-person student-organized activities until Saturday, April 4.
College officials will determine whether to extend the virtual instruction period by Friday, March 27, NOVA said.
Some NOVA classes will make unique arrangements due to the nature of their coursework. For example, “Students taking courses that do not have a remote learning option that require workforce experience (e.g. clinicals, labs and internships) should check with their instructors for alternatives,” the announcement said.
Further, NOVA is implementing a “self-quarantine requirement” for individuals who have traveled to countries for which the CDC has issued a Level 2 or 3 travel warning. Those who meet that criteria “must self-quarantine for 14 days” whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.
“During the quarantine, access to NOVA campuses and activities is prohibited,” the announcement said.
NOVA campuses will remain open unless otherwise notified to allow faculty members to develop and deliver lessons electronically.
Old Dominion University
Spring break will be extended for one week and classes will resume online on Monday, March 23. The university will update the campus about any changes by Monday, April 6, the university said in a statement released Wednesday.
Students still on campus this week are urged to return home by the weekend, and those who have left for spring break to remain home. Students will receive more details about online classes, as well as when they will be able to retrieve their belongings from campus, the statement said.
Old Dominion will also cancel all university events until further notice, but athletic events will continue with restrictions. Only family members and essential staff will be permitted to attend indoor athletic events. A limited number of spectators will be allowed for outdoor athletic events.
Radford University
Spring Break will be continued through March 20, and online classes will begin on Monday, March 23. Online delivery will continue through Friday, April 17, at which time conditions will be evaluated.
From Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 17, students are "strongly encouraged" to return home or to remain at their permanent residence.
On-campus residence halls and off-campus apartments will remain closed. A follow-up communication will be distributed by the Office of Housing and Residential Life to students living in campus housing, a statement on the university's website said.
Beginning Monday, March 16, the University will not permit any large-scale gatherings and/or meetings with more than 75 attendees. The Student Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed. Also, dining operations will be modified with up-to-date information available at www.dineoncampus.com/radford/.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech will extend spring break one week and will transition to online and remote instruction on Monday, March 23, for all undergraduate and graduate students for the remainder of the spring semester.
This includes Tech’s Northern Virginia campuses. All previously scheduled university events prior to Thursday, April 30, that expect to draw crowds of more than 100 people have been canceled.
University of Virginia
UVA will be moving all classes online as of Thursday, March 19, and will reassess the situation by Monday, April 5, according to a statement released Wednesday.
UVA also has canceled or prohibited all university events with more than 100 people. The university is also “strongly” encouraging students traveling for spring break to return home or to remain home, the statement said.
Virginia Commonwealth University
VCU has extended its spring break an additional week through Friday, March 20. It will then switch to online classes on Monday, March 23, “for the foreseeable future,” VCU said in a statement.
Both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses will remain open and will operate as usual for faculty and staff, but employees and supervisors may discuss telework agreements. VCU Health research facilities will operate as normal and clinical placements will proceed as planned.
William & Mary
William & Mary, which is also on spring break, will suspend all in-person classes during the week of March 15 and will begin online-only instruction on Monday, March 23.
Students are encouraged to return home or stay home from spring break and the university is canceling all university-sponsored travel and events, a statement said.
University of Richmond
UR is also on spring break and will suspend classes next week to prepare to teach remotely beginning on Monday, March 23, and lasting until at least Friday, April 3. Students who are currently out of town for spring break are asked not to return to campus.
Students with extenuating circumstances, such as international students, can request an exemption to stay in campus housing.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise
UVA Wise will switch to online classes beginning Monday, March 23, for the remainder of the semester, though it will also reassess the situation on Sunday, April 5, according to a statement.
