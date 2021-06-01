UPDATED: At least 1 person injured in crash resulting in tractor-trailer fire, traffic backed at least 7 miles

UPDATED: At least one person has been flown to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 95 outside Dale City that caused a tractor-trailer truck to catch fire, closing all southbound lanes, according to police.
At at 2:29 p.m. Monday, June 1, Virginia State Police responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 for the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at the 155 mile marker, according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. All southbound lanes remained closed as of about 3:30 p.m.
Police are on scene. Follow officers' directions, and avoid the area if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.