UPDATED: At least 1 person injured in crash resulting in tractor-trailer fire, traffic backed at least 7 miles

  Updated
  • 0
Traffic back up on I-95 from tractor-trailer fire

Traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 was backed up about 7 miles near mile marker 155 outside Dale City as of 3:30 p.m., according to VDOT.

UPDATED: At least one person has been flown to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 95 outside Dale City that caused a tractor-trailer truck to catch fire, closing all southbound lanes, according to police.

At at 2:29 p.m. Monday, June 1, Virginia State Police responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 for the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at the 155 mile marker, according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. All southbound lanes remained closed as of about 3:30 p.m.

Police are on scene. Follow officers' directions, and avoid the area if possible.

