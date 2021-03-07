As of the pandemic's one-year anniversary, nearly 9% of residents of the Prince William Health District -- or more than 45,000 people -- have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March 2020.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, has also tallied 1,649 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began as well as 504 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
But on the anniversary of this unprecedented public health emergency, there is good news to report: About 11% of Prince William Health District residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine -- or about 61,000 residents.
Also, the health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of infection -- although still the highest in Northern Virginia -- are the lowest they've been in three months.
The latter number -- the number of infections per 100,000 residents -- is now under the "very high" threshold of 20, also for the first time since mid-November (with the exception of one day last week). On Sunday, March 7, the Prince William Health District's rate of infection was 18.4 per 100,000 residents, down from 20.1 on Saturday.
The first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was reported on March 7, 2020, and involved an unidentified Marine who was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico and treated at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine had just returned from overseas travel when he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Local deaths:
The Prince William Health District reported one additional death on Sunday, that of a White man aged 80 or older.
The pandemic has been especially deadly for local elderly residents. While only 744 local residents age 80 or older have contracted the virus over the past year, 188 of them, or about 25%, have not survived it, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District has lost of total of 504 residents to the pandemic, including 451 residents of Prince William County, 41 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
The fatalities include one resident in their 20s, nine in their 30s, 16 in their 40s, 49 in their 50s, 111 in their 60s, 129 in their 70s and 188 age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Latest metrics
Virginia added 1,163 new cases on Sunday, March 7, and is now averaging about 1,379 new cases a day across the state. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 69 new cases on Sunday, and is now averaging about 86 new cases a day, down from a Jan. 20 peak of 499 daily cases.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Sunday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate dropped to 7.7%, down from 8% on Saturday, according to the VDH.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita was 18.4 per 100,000 residents on Sunday, down from 20.1 on Saturday.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita also remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Arlington County is the second-highest with 17 cases per 100,000 residents. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 4.1 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 18.4 per 100,000 residents in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 16.2, down from 17.1 on Saturday, March 6.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week.
Average daily cases dropped in seven of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in six and remaining the same in seven.
Saturday, March 6: Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll tops 500
One day before the one-year anniversary of Virginia's first identified case of the novel coronavirus, the local health district has tallied its 500th death tied to COVID-19.
On Saturday, March 6, the Prince William Health District added four more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the health district's total pandemic death toll to 503.
The first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was reported on March 7, 2020, involving a Marine who was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico and was being treated at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
The local deaths include those of 450 Prince William County residents, 41 City of Manassas residents and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Deaths reported across the state have spiked in recent weeks as the Virginia Department of Health has reviewed death certificates of people who died in January and February. The large numbers are tied to the spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, VDH officials say.
Saturday, Jan. 8, was the deadliest day of the pandemic in Virginia so far, with a total of 97 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths across the state. The following Saturday, Jan. 15, was the second-most deadly day with 85 deaths, including 65 confirmed and 20 suspected deaths.
In Northern Virginia, however, the most deadly days of the pandemic were tied to the outbreak that occurred last spring. The region lost 29 residents on both Wednesday, May 5, and on Tuesday, May 11, according to VDH data.
Since the new year began, Northern Virginia also saw deaths spike on Saturday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 15, with 17 and 14 deaths on those days, respectively.
The VDH does not report deaths by day of death on the county level, so it's not known which days saw the most COVID-19 fatalities in the Prince William Health District.
Deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic and may be reported weeks after they occur. February has so far had the highest number or reported deaths in the Prince William Health District with 100. The health district reported 56 deaths in January and has so far reported 46 in March.
A total of 33 deaths have been reported since Monday, March 1, with 17 reported on Wednesday, March 3, alone. They include those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 50s, five in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 18 of those age 80 or older.
Latest metrics
Virginia added 1,477 cases on Saturday, March 6, and is now averaging about 1,460 a day. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 118 new cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 94 new cases a day, down from a Jan. 20 peak of 499 daily cases.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Saturday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate remained steady at 8%, down from 8.7% on Monday, according to the VDH.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita remained in the "very high" range with 20.1, up slightly from Monday's 20.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the highest in Northern Virginia. Arlington County is the second-highest with 16.8 cases per 100,000 residents. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 5 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 20 per 100,000 residents in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.1 on Saturday, March 6.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week.
Average daily cases dropped in seven of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in six and remaining the same in seven.
Monday, March 1: February sets a new one-month record for reported COVID-19 deaths in Prince William: 100
Until the latest surge of reported COVID-19 deaths began pouring in over the last 10 days, it appeared that January 2021 would be the worst month of the pandemic for deaths reported in the Prince William Health District.
Now, it's clear that was not true. As of Sunday, a total of 100 deaths had been reported in the Prince William Health District in February, beating January's reported death toll of 56 by about 75%.
March is already off to a deadly start with 16 local deaths reported on Monday, March 1, according to data released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities -- 24 were reported in just the last two days -- brings the total number of deaths reported in the Prince William Health District since Monday, Feb. 22, to a whopping 82.
The latest 24 fatalities, including 16 reported on Monday and eight reported on Sunday, include the deaths of 22 Prince William County residents and two from the City of Manassas.
The latest victims include 11 women and 13 men. The youngest was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s and 10 were age 80 or older.
Virginia reported a total of 231 new deaths across the state on Monday, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 8,783.
Deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic, with most reported at least a few weeks after they occur. Most of the new deaths added over the past week occurred in January and early February, while the deaths reported in January occurred in December.
Reported deaths in Virginia have set new records over the past week, as the state began processing early 2021 deaths. The numbers underscore just how deadly COVID-19 was across the state due to spikes in COVID-19 cases around the holidays. Virginia saw its cases rise steadily from about Halloween through late January.
New daily cases, however, have sharply declined in both the commonwealth and Prince William County over the last few weeks.
The state added 1,124 cases on Monday, and is now averaging about 1,701 a day. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 71 new cases on Monday, and is now averaging about 93 new cases a day, down from a Jan. 20 peak of 499 daily cases.
Also on Monday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate dropped below 9% for the first time in three months. The health district reported a rate of 8.7%, the lowest since Nov. 12, according to the VDH.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita continued to drop over the weekend and hit 20 per 100,000 residents on Monday, down from 21.2 per 100,000 residents on Saturday.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the second-highest in Northern Virginia behind Stafford County, which reported a rate of 21 per 100,000 residents on Monday. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 11.6 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 23 per 100,000 residents in Stafford County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 20 on Monday, March 1.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week after falling significantly the week before.
Average daily cases dropped in six of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in four and remaining the same in nine.
Saturday, Feb. 27: Prince William reports 26 more deaths to COVID-19, bringing February death toll to 92
The post-holiday surge of reported deaths due to COVID-19 continued this week with Virginia setting its latest record fo daily reported deaths on Friday with 234. Saturday’s death tally was the second-highest since the pandemic began: 185.
In Prince William, another 26 deaths were reported over the last two days, including 14 on Friday and 12 on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths reported in locally in February to 92.
Virginia has so far lost 8,382 people to the pandemic, while Prince William County has lost 446.
Deaths are a lagging indicator of the pandemic, with most reported at least a few weeks after they occur. Most of the new deaths added over the past week occurred in January and early February, while the deaths reported in January occurred in December.
Reported deaths in Virginia have set new records over the past week, as the state began processing early 2021 deaths. The numbers underscore just how deadly COVID-19 has been across the state due to the holiday season spikes in COVID-19 cases, which began shortly after Thanksgiving.
Daily cases have since waned significantly across the state and in Prince William County,
The state added 1,675 cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 1,786 a day. New daily cases peaked during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 cases a day.
The Prince William Health District added 65 new cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 104 new case a day, down from a peak of 499 on Jan. 20.
Also on Saturday, Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate dropped below 10% for the first time in three months. The health district reported a rate of 9.1%, the lowest since Nov. 13, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute, in its latest weekly report, noted that COVID-19 cases are down significantly from winter peaks, and declining or plateauing in all states across the country.
Also, vaccine distribution has been rising steadily despite some interruptions due to winter storms.
If these trends continue, the model suggests Virginia has already seen its peak of new COVID-19 cases and could see case counts decline to levels not seen since last June, the report said.
Cases growing only on college campuses
One concern noted in the report is that several of Virginia’s colleges and universities are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, resulting in the top 10 “hot spot” ZIP Codes of the week being located within or around large universities, with Charlottesville, the home of the University of Virginia, at the top of the list.
Cases are also on the rise in Richmond, Lexington and Blacksburg, the report notes. The cases are thought to be the result of both students returning to campus after extended winter breaks – many campuses went all virtual at Thanksgiving – as well as “widespread noncompliance with safety protocols” on some campuses, most notably UVA.
The Blue Ridge Health District, which includes Charlottesville, is in a surge trajectory this week, while New River, encompassing Blacksburg, is in slow growth. Alleghany Health District is also in slow growth, the report said.
“These campus outbreaks provide a warning,” the report said, noting that worst-case-scenario models show another possible surge of cases over the summer that could top the January surge if more contagious variants take hold, which would extend the pandemic into the fall.
“If new variants are added to this mix, the summer surge could top the peak Virginia experienced in January,” the report said. “…This is because the new variants in the model accelerate transmission rates.”
If case declines are rapid, new variants may slow those declines down a bit, but not stop it. However, this same effect can push plateaus into growth, and growth into surges, the report says.
“When coupled with relaxed prevention, the model suggests even small increases can lead to large projected surges. Unfortunately, the B.1.1.7 variant was identified on the UVA campus,” the report said. “Virginia's health is in our hands. Do your part to stop the spread.”
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita ticked down slightly on Saturday to 21.2 per 100,000 residents, down from 21.7 on Thursday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high."
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Feb. 27 from a low of 9.1 in Manassas Park to a high of 21.2 in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 21 on Feb. 27.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases remained stable in most local ZIP Codes this past week after falling significantly the week before.
Average daily cases dropped in six of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in four and remaining the same in nine.
Thursday, Feb. 25: Prince William reports 23 more deaths to COVID-19, bringing February death toll to 66
A post-holiday-season surge of COVID-19 cases has turned into a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 deaths. The Prince William Health District has reported 66 local fatalities due to COVID-19 in February, including 44 since Saturday, Feb. 20.
With just three days left in the shortest month of the year, February 2021 now leads all other months in reported local COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Up until this week, January had the most reported local deaths with 57.
As of Thursday, Virginia had tallied a total of 7,963 people lost to the pandemic.
The recent surge in reported deaths – amounting to an average of 124 reported a day – reflects the surge of cases reported in both December and January. On its website this week, the Virginia Department of Health noted it is now processing 2021 death certificates related to those spikes.
In other words, most of the deaths reported in the last few days actually occurred in January. The newly reported deaths underscore that both December and January were even more deadly than they initially appeared.
New Year’s Eve was one of the deadliest days of the pandemic with 63 deaths reported on that day alone.
Virginia has set records for newly reported deaths in each of the last several days. Across the state, a total of 865 were reported over the last five days.
The Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, has now lost a 179 women and 240 men to COVID-19.
The local death toll as of Thursday was 420.
Prince William County has lost 375 residents to COVID-19, while the City of Manassas has lost 36 and Manassas Park, 9.
The victims range in age from their 20s to over 80. COVID-19 has been especially devastating to those age 80 and older. Across the county, only 727 residents over age 80 have contracted COVID-19, and of those, 148, or just more than 20%, have died, according to VDH data.
Cases: The number of cases added daily in Virginia have plummeted in recent weeks but ticked up above 2,000 on Thursday with 2,036. Virginia is now averaging about 1,869 cases daily, down from a peak of 6,149 back on Jan. 20.
The Prince William Health District reported 127 new cases on Thursday, also an increase from recent days. They included 109 cases in Prince William County, 14 in Manassas and four in Manassas Park.
The local health district is now reporting an average of 103 cases a day, down from a peak of 499 on Jan. 20.
Hospitalizations: There were 1,488 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19 on Thursday, down 52 from Monday.
Of those hospitalized, 318 patients were in intensive care units, unchanged from Monday. Of patients in ICUs, 183 were on ventilators, down four, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
About 31% of the state's ventilators were in use as of Monday, and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied, according to the VHHA.
There were two new hospitalizations reported locally on Thursday, those of one resident in their 50s and another in their 60s.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 10% on Thursday, down from 11% on Monday.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate dipped to the second-highest in Northern Virginia, as the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, reported a rate of 10.7% on Thursday.
The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10, which will expire on March 1.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita ticked down to 21.7 per 100,000 residents on Thursday, down from 23.7 on Thursday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high."
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Feb. 25 from a low of 6.6 in Manassas Park to a high of 21.7 in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 21.9 on Feb. 22, down from 23 on Monday.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases fell significantly in the past week in nearly all local ZIP Codes, dropping from one-third to one-half their levels last week.
Average daily cases dropped in 16 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in two and remaining steady in two.
Monday, Feb. 22: Prince William reports 9 more deaths to COVID-19, bringing the 3-day total to 28
The deaths of nine more local residents to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of local deaths reported since Saturday to 28 -- the highest three-day tally since the pandemic began.
Virginia has set records for newly reported deaths in each of the last three days. Across the state, 155 deaths were reported on Monday; 134 were reported on Sunday; and 99 were reported on Saturday. That's a three-day total of 388.
Virginia has now lost a total of 7,486 people to the pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Health included a note on its website Monday explaining it is now processing death certificates from 2021 deaths related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.
"As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date," the VDH said.
In other words, the deaths reported in the last few days actually occurred in January. The newly reported deaths underscore that both December and January were even more deadly than they initially appeared.
A VDH graphic showing deaths by date of death, shows that fatalities across the state reached new heights in both December and January.
New Year’s Eve was one of the deadliest days of the pandemic with 63 deaths reported on that day alone.
Local deaths: The latest local deaths reported on Monday, Feb. 22, included those of four women and five men. All nine were residents of Prince William County. The VDH does not release the dates that each death occurred.
The latest victims ranged in age from their 60s to over 80. Five were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and three were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The additional victims bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 397. There have been 43 local deaths reported, so far, during the month of February. There were 57 local deaths reported in January.
There were 29 deaths reported across Northern Virginia on Monday, Feb. 22, with the Prince William Health District reporting the most -- nine -- followed by Fairfax County with eight and then by Stafford and Loudoun counties with three each, according to VDH data.
Cases: Virginia added 1,555 new cases on Monday, down from 2,303 on Sunday. Virginia is now averaging about 1,962 cases daily, down from Sunday's 2,017.
The Prince William Health District reported 73 new cases on Monday, down from 174 on Sunday. They included 66 cases in Prince William County and seven in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.
The local health district is now reporting an average of 111 cases a day as of Monday, Feb. 22, down from 186 daily cases a week ago. The local health district's average daily cases peaked at 499 on Jan. 20.
Hospitalizations: There were 1,540 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19 on Monday, down eight from Sunday.
Of those hospitalized, 318 patients were in intensive care units, up 12 from Sunday. Of patients in ICUs, 187 were on ventilators, up one, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
About 31% of the state's ventilators were in use as of Monday, and 76% of the state's ICU beds were occupied, according to the VHHA.
There was one new hospitalization reported locally on Monday, that of a person in their 40s.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained 11% on Monday, after dipping to 10.3% on Saturday.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate dipped to the second-highest in Northern Virginia, as the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, reported a rate of 11.5% on Monday.
The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10, which has been extended until Feb. 28.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita ticked down to 23.7 per 100,000 residents on Monday, down from 24.2, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high."
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Feb. 22 from a low of 5.8 in Manassas Park to a high of 23.7 in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 23 on Feb. 22, down from 23.7 on Sunday.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases fell significantly in the past week in nearly all local ZIP Codes, dropping from one-third to one-half their levels last week.
Average daily cases dropped in 16 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in two and remaining steady in two.
Sunday, Feb. 21: Prince William reports 12more deaths to COVID-19, bringing the 2-day total to 19
The deaths of 12 more local residents to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of local deaths reported this weekend to a whopping 19 -- the highest two-day tally since the pandemic began.
A total of 134 deaths were reported across Virginia on Sunday, beating the most recent one-day record for reported deaths -- 99 -- which was set just one day ago. That brings the number of deaths reported over the weekend in the commonwealth to 233.
The Virginia Department of Health gave no explanation for the high number of deaths reported over the past two days. In past spikes, the state usually cited a reporting backlog. Deaths are generally a lagging indicator, as it can take weeks for death certificates to be reviewed and reported.
According to the VDH website, the newly reported deaths reveal that December and January were even more deadly than they initially appeared. According to a graphic showing deaths according to the dates on which they occurred, deaths reached new heights in both December and January.
New Year’s Eve was one of the deadliest days of the pandemic with 63 deaths reported on that day alone.
Local deaths: The latest local deaths reported on Sunday, Feb. 21, included those of five men and seven women. Eleven were residents of Prince William County and one lived in Manassas.
The latest victims ranged in age from their 40s to over 80. Two were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The additional victims bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 388. There have been 34 local deaths reported, so far, during the month of February. There were 57 local deaths reported in January.
There were 31 deaths reported across Northern Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 21, with the Prince William Health District reporting the most -- 12 -- followed by Fairfax County with 10 and then by Stafford County with three, according to VDH data.
Cases: Virginia added 2,303 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up from 1,882 on Saturday. Virginia is now averaging about 2,017 cases daily, down from Saturday's 2,055.
The Prince William Health District reported 174 cases on Sunday, up from 102 on Saturday. They included 160 cases in Prince William County, 13 in Manassas and one in Manassas Park.
The local health district is now reporting an average of 113 cases a day as of Sunday, Feb. 21, down from 186 daily cases a week ago. The local health district's average daily cases peaked at 499 on Jan. 20.
Hospitalizations: There were 1,548 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19 on Sunday, down 46 from Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 306 patients were in intensive care units, down six from Saturday. Of patients in ICUs, 186 were on ventilators, unchanged from Saturday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
About 32% of the state's ventilators were in use as of this weekend and 77% of the state's ICU beds were occupied, according to the VHHA.
There was one new hospitalizations reported locally on Sunday, that of a person in their 70s.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 11% on Sunday, after dipping to 10.3% on Saturday.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate is now the highest in Northern Virginia along with the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Both the Prince William and Rappahannock health districts reported rates of 11% on Sunday.
The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10, which has been extended until Feb. 28.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita is once again the highest in Northern Virginia, ticking up to 24.2 per 100,000 residents on Sunday from 23.4 on Saturday. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high."
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Feb. 21 from a low of 7.4 in Manassas Park to a high of 24.2 in Prince William County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 23.7 on Feb. 21, down from 24.1 on Saturday.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases fell significantly in the past week in nearly all local ZIP Codes, dropping from one-third to one-half their levels last week.
Average daily cases dropped in 16 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in two and remaining steady in two.
Saturday, Feb. 20: Prince William loses 8 more to COVID-19, but cases, hospitalizations still trending lower
The deaths of eight more local residents to COVID-19 were reported over the last week, with seven reported on Saturday alone. A total of 99 new deaths were reported across the state on Saturday – the highest daily total so far of the now 1-year-old coronavirus pandemic.
But local cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and are now at their lowest levels since Nov. 18. The Prince William Health District was reporting an average of 109.3 cases daily as of Saturday, Feb. 20, down from a peak of 499 on Jan. 20.
The local seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is also lower, having fallen below 11% for the first time since Nov. 25.
Local cases per capita are 23.4 per 100,000 residents. That's still categorized as “very high” but is lower than it has been in weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school metrics for Prince William County are also improving while still in the “red zone” for the two core indicators: cases per capita and percent-positivity rate.
Local deaths: The latest local deaths include those of seven men and one woman. One was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were age 80 and older.
The additional victims bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 376. There have been 22 local deaths reported, so far, during the month of February.
The Virginia Department of Health gave no explanation for the high number of deaths reported on Saturday, Feb. 20. In past spikes, the state usually cited a backlog. Deaths are generally a lagging indicator, as it can take weeks for death certificates to be reviewed and reported.
According to the VDH website, New Year’s Eve was one of the deadliest days of the pandemic with 63 deaths reported on that day alone. More recently, 29 Virginians were lost to COVID-19 on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Cases still dropping across the state
The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute’s latest report on the pandemic, issued Friday, continued to be optimistic. Average daily cases per capita were at about 39 per 100,000 residents during the week ending Feb. 14. Daily cases are thought to have peaked at just over 68 per 100,000 residents during the week ending Jan. 24.
The most significant risk continues to be variants of the virus, which are more contagious. It is predicted that the variant first discovered in the U.K. could be the dominant variant in Virginia by the end of March, the report said.
To avoid another spike of cases, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute urges Virginians to continue prevention efforts, including wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and getting vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.
Cases: Virginia added 1,882 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Feb. 20, and is averaging about 2,055 cases a day, down from 2,982 daily cases a week ago.
The Prince William Health District reported 102 cases on Saturday, including 98 in Prince William County and four in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.
The local health district is now reporting an average of 106 cases a day as of Saturday, Feb. 20, down from 186 daily cases a week ago. The local health district's average daily cases peaked at 499 on Jan. 20.
Hospitalizations: There were 1,594 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 1,906 last weekend.
Of those hospitalized, 312 patients were in intensive care units, down 80 from last weekend. Of patients in ICUs, 186 were on ventilators, down 52 from last week, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
About 32% of the state's ventilators were in use as of this weekend and 78% of the state's ICU beds were occupied, according to the VHHA.
There were 17 new hospitalizations reported locally over the last week, including that of one child age 9 or under.
Other Prince William Health District residents hospitalized in the last week included one person in their 40s, three in their 50s, eight in their 60s, three in their 70s and one age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell to 10.3% on Saturday, down from 11.6% last week.
The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate is the second-highest in Northern Virginia, with the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, reporting a rate of 11%, down from 15% last week.
The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10, which has been extended until Feb. 28.
School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools remain in the "highest risk" range in two of the three core metrics on the CDC scale. Secondary metrics are in the "lowest risk" range and improved from last week.
Among core metrics: The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 449.8, down from 564.3 last week and down from 709 two weeks ago.
The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 10.6%, which is also in the highest-risk range but down from 11% last week.
Among secondary metrics: the percent change in cases from this week to last is negative 42.9%, which is in the "lowest risk" range.
The percentage of hospital beds filled in the region remained below 80% at 79%, a slight uptick from last week but still in the "lowest risk" range. Meanwhile 6.9% of local hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, which is also in the "lowest risk" range and down from 8.1% last week.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita dipped to 23.4 per 100,000 residents down from 39.8 last week. Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high."
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Feb. 20 from a low of 6.6 in Manassas Park to 24.7 in Stafford County.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 24.1 on Feb. 20, down from 35 last week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases fell significantly in the past week in nearly all local ZIP Codes, dropping from on-third to one-half their levels last week.
Average daily cases dropped in 16 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week, while rising in two and remaining steady in two.
