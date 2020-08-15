A Woodbridge man was arrested Friday in connection with a July 24 fatal stabbing outside a Woodbridge bar that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Dumfries man.
Charlie Davis III, 28, of Dumfries, was stabbed during an altercation outside Babylon Café, 3801 Golansky Boulevard, and later died from his injuries at an area hospital
Soon after the incident, police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
On Saturday, police said the arrest was the result of an “extensive investigation” by homicide investigators, according to a police department press release.
The two men were not known to one another. The release did not say whether the reward played a role in the investigation.
Abdur Rahman Roland, 31, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday, Aug. 14. Roland was located at his home in Woodbridge where he was arrested without incident, the release said.
Roland was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond for a Nov. 12 court hearing, the release said.
UPDATED: Police offer $5,000 reward in fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Dumfries man
The Prince William County Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally stabbed a 28-year-old Dumfries man early Friday.
Police issued the reward notice Friday afternoon, about 12 hours after they were called to the Babylon Café, 3081 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, in response to "a large fight" that resulted in the fatal stabbing of Charlie Davis III, of Dumfries.
Davis, 28, died after he was taken to a local hospital following the fight. Officers arrived on the scene of the fight at about 2:13 a.m. Friday, July 24, according to a police press release.
Officers used police-issued trauma kits to render first aid and performed CPR on Davis until rescue personnel arrived, the release said.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department's homicide unit are continuing to seek assistance from any witnesses to the encounter.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Who would want to live in that Woodbridge.
