UPDATED: Arlington man located, arrested in connection with fatal Montclair crash

Shortly after announcing a warrant for his arrest, Prince William County police located and arrested an Arlington man wanted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 54-year-old Montclair man.
Police officers received information Monday, Nov. 15, that John William Harris was at a residence on Vals Way in Dumfries. Officers were dispatched to the home, where they took Harris into custody without incident, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Harris, 54, of the 700 block of N. Greenbrier St. in Arlington, was charged with involuntary manslaughter -- driving under the influence; and driving without a driver's license, Perok said in a news release.
Harris was taken to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center and was assigned a Jan. 22 court date. Harris's bond status was not immediately available, the release said.
On the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, Harris was behind the wheel of a 2008 Kia Sportage SUV that crashed into two vehicles waiting to turn onto Va. 234 from Country Club Drive, near the entrance to Montclair.
The crash killed Dennis Alan Davidson, 54, of Montclair. Davidson's 2002 Ford Explorer Trac pickup truck took the brunt of the impact of the crash. A 46-year-old Stafford man, who was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado stopped next to Davidson's truck, was also injured, according to police.
A police investigation into the crash revealed that Harris allegedly had a blood alcohol content level above the legal limit on the day of the crash. Investigators also located alcohol in the vehicle and further determined he was allegedly driving on a revoked license, Perok said in an earlier release.
Attempts to locate Harris after the crash had been unsuccessful, prompting police to issue a public notice about his arrest warrant at about 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Nov. 7: Montclair man killed, 2 others injured in Saturday crash at Va. 234 and Country Club Drive
A 54-year-old Montclair man has died and two others were injured as a result of a three-car crash Saturday afternoon at the entrance of Montclair at Country Club Drive and Va. 234, according to police.
The crash was reported to police at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. Police crash investigators determined that the driver of a 2008 Kia Sportage SUV was traveling northwest on Va. 234 and attempting to turn right into the Montclair subdivision via Country Club Drive when he drove over the median and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup truck that was waiting at a stoplight in the opposite lanes of Country Club Drive, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The impact of that crash pushed the Explorer Sport Trac into a neighboring 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was also waiting at the red light at Country Club Drive and Va. 234, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, Dennis Alan Davidson, 54, of Montclair, was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Kia Sportage SUV, a 54-year-old Arlington man, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 46-year-old Stafford man, suffered minor injuries and was also taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital, the release said.
Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
