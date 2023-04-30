Jordynn Manning, 8, Lake Ridge, died after being struck by a car

Jordynn Manning, 8, has died after being struck by a car near her Lake Ridge home on Monday, April 10.

 GoFundMe
girl struck by a car in Lake Ridge 12000 block of Nutmeg Court

Prince William County firefighters and police respond to the 12000 block of Nutmeg Court in Lake Ridge Monday, April 10, after a young girl was struck by a car at about 6 p.m.
