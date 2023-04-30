An 8-year-old girl who clung to life for more than two weeks after being struck by a car outside her Lake Ridge home on April 10, has died as a result of her injuries, according to Prince William County police.
Police did not identify the young victim, but friends and family members of Jordynn Manning launched a GoFundMe page shortly after the accident occurred. The page has so far raised more than $60,000 for Jordynn's medical bills as well as her upcoming memorial service.
Late last week, the page announced that Jordynn's family had made the difficult decision to donate her organs after her doctors determined she had suffered severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.
Friends and family turned out to INOVA Fairfax Hospital on Friday, April 28, to line the corridors as doctors and nurses led Jordynn's hospital bed along an "honor walk" to the operating room for the donation procedure, according to reporting by Liam Griffin of Woodbridge Patch.
Police were notified of her death on Saturday, April 29, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The tragic accident occurred on Monday, April 10 at about 6 p.m. in the 12200 block of Nutmeg Court in Lake Ridge. The initial police investigation revealed the driver of a 2013 Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound on Nutmeg Court "at a relatively low speed" when the vehicle struck the girl, who was sitting in the roadway, Carr said in a Saturday, April 29, news release.
The impact caused the child to become stuck underneath the vehicle. Fire and rescue personnel removed her from under the vehicle, and she was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash. After consultation with Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth's office, it was decided that the driver, a 69-year-old Woodbridge woman, would not be criminally charged in connection to the crash, the release said.
