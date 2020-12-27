Two more assisted living facilities in Prince William County are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 involving a total of 56 cases but so far no additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the local health district's rate of COVID-19 infections per capita exceeded 60 for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 27, and remains the highest in the region, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Outbreaks: Paramount Senior Living, located at 8341 Barrett Drive in Manassas, is reporting 23 cases of COVID-19 stemming from an outbreak that began around Dec. 1, according to the VDH website.

The Tribute at the Glen, located at the corner of Old Bridge Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, reported 33 cases stemming from an outbreak that began on Nov. 17, the VDH website says.

Emails to both Paramount and The Tribute at the Glen for comment were not returned over the weekend.

The outbreak is the second for Tribute at the Glen. The assisted living and memory care facility reported an outbreak of nine cases on May 9.

It's not clear why the VDH did not report the most recent outbreaks earlier. Emails to VDH officials also were not answered over the weekend.

The latest two outbreaks are the only "outbreaks in progress" in the Prince William Health District currently reported on the VDH website.

The health district had reported a total of 35 outbreaks as of Sunday, Dec. 27, including two in K-12 schools. No specific schools have yet been listed on the VDH website in association with those outbreaks, however. Local health district officials have not yet responded to emails seeking more information about the school-based outbreaks.

Other local outbreaks are either closed or "pending closure." They include three at local child care centers; one at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center; nine in "congregate settings," a broad category that includes workplaces as well as apartment buildings and group homes; and 20 in long-term care centers.

The local health district's most severe outbreak occurred last spring at Birmingham Green, a nursing home subsidized by Prince William County and other nearby localities. That outbreak involved 132 cases of COVID-19 that led to 34 deaths, according to the VDH.

Other large outbreaks occurred at Arbor Terrace at Sudley Manor, a nursing home in Manassas, where 23 cases and 10 deaths were reported last spring, and at the Gainesville Health and Rehab Center, which reported 68 cases and 10 deaths last spring, according to the VDH website.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Manassas resident in their 70s, was reported on Saturday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll due to 30 and the local health district's to 287, according to the VDH.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday.

Prince William County's rate is 63 cases per 100,000 residents and remains the highest in Northern Virginia, as it has been for weeks. Rates per capita in the region range from a low of 32.2 in Loudoun County to a high of 63 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 44.8 on Sunday.

Cases: There were 397 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, up from the 195 reported on Saturday but below the record of 423 reported Dec. 23.

The cases included 365 reported in Prince William County, 26 reported in Manassas and six reported in Manassas Park.

Statewide, new cases rose to 3,998 on Sunday after dipping to 1,584 on Saturday, Dec. 26. Virginia set its most recent one-day record for new cases on Christmas Eve with 4,782 new cases.

Researchers with the RAND Corporation predicted new cases would dip over the holiday weekend, reflecting a slowdown in testing over the holidays and the days immediately preceding Christmas.

There were also 84 new hospitalizations reported across the state on Sunday, as well as 14 more deaths.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state peaked on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2,586. On Sunday, 2,495 people were hospitalized across the state, according to VDH.

Of those, 589 were in Northern Virginia (up 20 from Saturday); 441 were in Southwest Virginia (down 32); 562 were in Eastern Virginia (up 23); 410 were in Northwest Virginia (up nine); and 493 were in Central Virginia (up 21).

Of those hospitalized, 514 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 34 from Saturday, and 318 were on ventilators, up 19. About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 79% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, including one involving a child or teen between the ages of 10 and 19 and one involving a resident in their 60s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 16.7% on Sunday from 16.6% on Saturday. The number is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 again reported the most new cases on Sunday with 64. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 63 cases.

Bristow-area ZIP Code 20136 reported an unusually high 26 new cases on Sunday, while Gainesville-area ZIP Code 20155 reported 20 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Saturday, Dec. 26: Manassas loses another resident to COVID-19, county reports record-breaking 397 cases on Christmas

The death of a Manassas resident to COVID-19 was reported on Saturday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll due to 30 and the local health district's to 287, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest fatality involved a person in their 70s. The VDH did not release the person's gender.

The death follows a week in which both the Prince William Health District and Prince William County set records for new daily cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported 423 new cases -- a new one-day record.

On Friday, Dec. 25, Prince William County alone reported 397 cases, which was a new record for the county.

The health district reported fewer cases on Saturday, Dec. 26, with 195. A total of 958 new cases were reported locally over the three day period from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26, according to the VDH.

Statewide, new cases dipped to 1,584 on Saturday, Dec. 26, after spiking to 4,782 on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, which was a new state record for new cases reported in a one-day period. There were 4,078 new cases reported across the state on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

The state's seven-day average of new daily cases topped 4,000 for the first time on Christmas Day.

Researchers with the RAND Corporation predicted new cases would dip over the holiday weekend, reflecting a slowdown in testing over the holidays and the days immediately preceding Christmas.

There were also 193 new hospitalizations reported across the state since Wednesday, as well as 80 more deaths.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state peaked on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2,586. By Saturday, they had dropped to 2,454, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Of the 2,454 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, 569 were in Northern Virginia (down 58 from Wednesday); 473 were in Southwest Virginia (down 15); 539 were in Eastern Virginia (down 55); 401 were in Northwest Virginia (down 14); and 472 were in Central Virginia (up 10).

Of those hospitalized, 548 patients were in intensive care units, up 16 from Wednesday. The number includes 299 patients on ventilators, up nine.

About 34% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the VHHA.

Locally, there were 13 new hospitalizations reported since Wednesday, including those of five residents in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and three age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 16.6% on Saturday from 16.4% on Wednesday. The number is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents rose from 52.8 on Wednesday to 59.1 on Saturday.

Prince William County has the highest rate of infections per capita in Northern Virginia.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 again reported the most new cases on Saturday with 30. It was followed by Manassas-area ZIP Code 20110 with 28.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Saturday, Dec. 12: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, reports a record 419 new daily cases

The deaths of two more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 were reported Saturday along with a record number of new daily cases. The local health district reported 419 new cases -- the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Local deaths reported on Saturday included those of one man and one woman. One was in their 60s and the other in their 70s. The latest fatalities were the sixth and seventh reported since Dec. 8 and bring the local death toll to 278.

There were a total of 39 new deaths reported across the state on Dec. 12, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A total of 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Virginia on Saturday as well as 103 new hospitalizations. There were two new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District. There are 2,117 people currently in the hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state -- another all-time high.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Saturday to 16%, up from 15.9% on Friday. The number is an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents also continued to rise and was 53.3 on Saturday, up from 48 on Friday.

In Northern Virginia, only the City of Manassas (56.6) had higher rate of infection per capita than the Prince William. The statewide rate was 46 on Saturday, up from 45.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools worsened in most categories except for hospitalizations. Two of three core metrics and one secondary showed rising metrics in the "highest risk" ranges, while one secondary metric remained in the "moderate risk" range and the other rose to the "lowest/lower risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category and rose to 598.9 on Saturday, up from 572.6 on Friday. That's nearly three times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Saturday to 15.1%, up from 14.7% on Friday. That's also in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week rose from 42.5% on Friday to 65.4% on Saturday, also in the "highest risk" category.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region improved to the lowest/lower risk category at 79.2% on Saturday. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients ticked down from 14.8% on Friday to 14.6% on Saturday and is nearly in the "highest risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that metric.

Local cases: Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Saturday with 80. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported 75 new cases in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 144 or about 34% of the 418 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 18 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 46 new cases and residents in their 20s, 80.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 207 or about 50% of the 418 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 75 new cases, while those in their 40s also reported 75 and those in their 50s, 57.

Residents age 60 and older reported 67 or about 16% of the 418 cases, with 37 among those in their 60s, 20 among those in their 70s and 10 among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Saturday, including those of one resident in their 60s and one age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations are reported by locality after patients are released.

Of the 2,117 patients currently hospitalized across the state on Saturday, 529 involved patients in Northern Virginia (down 18); 429 were in Southwest Virginia (down one); 409 were in Eastern Virginia (down seven); 391 were in Northwest Virginia (up 21); and 330 were in Central Virginia (up 18).

Of those hospitalized, 440 patients were in intensive care units, up 13 from Friday. The number includes 229 patients on ventilators, up 13.

About 31% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 77% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 72 in each.

As of Saturday, Dec. 12, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 15 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in four and dropping in one.

Average daily cases doubled or nearly doubled last week in several of the county's hardest hit ZIP Codes.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: Prince William loses 3 more to COVID-19, reports 607 new cases since Sunday

The deaths of three more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday along with 12 hospitalizations and 607 new local cases since Sunday, Dec. 13.

Local deaths reported on Tuesday included those of three men, all in their 70s. Two were residents of Prince William County, while one lived in Manassas. The latest fatalities bring the December death toll due to the pandemic to 10 and the total local death toll to 281.

There were a total of 61 new deaths reported across the state from Dec. 13-15, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb across the state and set yet another record on Tuesday with 2,361.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained above 15% on Tuesday at 15.6%. The number is an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents ticked down slightly over the weekend but remains above 50 at 50.8.

In Northern Virginia, only the City of Manassas (62.4) had higher rate of infection per capita than the Prince William. The statewide rate was 42.9 on Tuesday, also down slightly.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools worsened in nearly all categories since the weekend. Two of three core metrics and one secondary showed rising numbers in the "highest risk" ranges, while both secondary metrics are in the "moderate risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category and rose to 628.4, which is three times the number needed to qualify as "high risk" for the first time.

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Tuesday to 15.7%, which also remains in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week fell from a 65.4% increase over the weekend to a 30.5% increase on Tuesday, which also remains in the "highest risk" category.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region worsened to the "moderate risk" category at 81.1%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients also rose slightly to 14.9%, which is also in the "highest risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that metric.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 12 new hospitalizations over the last three days, including those of two residents in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations are reported by locality after patients are released.

Of the 2,361 patients currently hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, 585 involved patients in Northern Virginia; 451 were in Southwest Virginia; 511 were in Eastern Virginia (up almost 100 since the weekend); 414 were in Northwest Virginia; and 400 were in Central Virginia (up 70 since the weekend).

Of those hospitalized, 490 patients were in intensive care units, up 50 from the weekend. The number includes 240 patients on ventilators, up 11.

About 32% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 77% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191, 22192 and 22193 continue to report the most new cases locally on a daily basis.

As of Saturday, Dec. 12, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 15 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in four and dropping in one.

Average daily cases doubled or nearly doubled last week in several of the county's hardest hit ZIP Codes.

Friday, Dec. 11: Prince William reports its 5th COVID-19 death in 5 days, adds 290 more cases

The death of yet another Prince William County resident due to COVID-19 was reported Friday, that of a man age 80 or older. It's the fifth local fatality reported in the last five days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest loss brings the the local death toll due to the pandemic to 276. There have been five local deaths, so far, in December. There were 13 in November and 17 in October.

Statewide, there were 35 deaths reported Friday as well as 141 additional hospitalizations. There were 3,395 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Friday -- a dip from recent days but still high compared to recent weeks. Virginia set its last daily record for new cases with 4,398 reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Friday was also another record-setting day for current hospitalizations reported across the state, which rose to 2,115 -- up 64 from the previous record of 2,051 set just one day ago.

There were also five new hospitalizations reported locally, including one of a resident in their 30s.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down for the first time in recent days on Friday and now stands at 15.9%, down from 16.4% on Thursday. The number is still an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents also continues to rise and was 48 on Friday, up from 44 on Thursday.

In Northern Virginia, only Alexandria (51.3) had higher rate of infection per capita than the Prince William Health District. The statewide rate was 45.4 on Friday, up from 44.5.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools worsened again on Friday with two of three core metrics and one secondary showing rising metrics in the "highest risk" ranges. The other two secondary metrics remained in the "moderate risk" range, but also with worsening numbers.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category and rose to 572.6 on Friday from Thursday's 554. That's nearly three times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Friday to 14.7%, up from 14.5% on Thursday. That's also in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week rose from 25.5% to 42.5% on Friday, which is also in the "highest risk" category. That measure was in the "lowest" and "lower risk" ranges last week.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region ticked up from 82.4% to 83.2% on Friday. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose from 14.4% on Thursday to 14.8% on Friday and is nearly in the "highest risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that metric.

Local cases: Of the 290 cases reported locally on Friday, 250 were in Prince William County, 27 were in Manassas and 13 were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Friday with 57. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 52 new cases, and then by residents in their 40s, who reported 46 new cases. Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 were close behind with 41 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 112 or about 39% of the 285 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 14 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 41 new cases and residents in their 20s, 57.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 137 or about 48% of the 285 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 52 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 46 and those in their 50s, 39.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 36 or about 13% of the 285 cases, with 27 among those in their 60s, six among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported five new hospitalizations on Friday, including those of residents in their 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s and one age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations are reported by locality after patients are released.

Of the 2,115 patients currently hospitalized across the state on Friday, 547 involved patients in Northern Virginia (down 20); 430 were in Southwest Virginia (up eight), which is the highest number ever for that region; 416 were in Eastern Virginia (up 30); 370 were in Northwest Virginia (up 34); and 312 were in Central Virginia (up five).

Of those hospitalized, 427 patients were in intensive care units, up 12 from Thursday. The number includes 216 patients on ventilators, up 13.

About 31% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 79% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Both numbers are the highest in recent weeks.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22192 reported the most new cases on Friday with 46, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 43 and 22193 with 40.

ZIP Codes reporting higher than usual daily cases included Gainesville ZIP Code 20155, which reported 21 new cases, and Dumfries-area ZIP Code 22026, which reported 15 new cases Friday.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, adds 247 more cases

The deaths of two more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, those of one man and one woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities bring the the local death toll due to the pandemic to 275. There have been four local deaths in December. There were 13 in November and 17 in October.

Statewide, there were 54 deaths reported Thursday, which is the third-highest daily tally since the pandemic began.

Virginia reported 3,915 new cases on Thursday, which was fewer than the record-breaking 4,398 cases reported on Wednesday but enough to push the seven-day daily average of new cases to a highest-ever 3,791.

Thursday was also another record-setting day for current hospitalizations reported across the state, which numbered 2,051 -- 16 more than Wednesday.

In the Prince William Health District, 247 new cases were reported Thursday, down 97 from Wednesday's total. There were also four new hospitalizations reported locally, including one of a child age 9 or under, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to climb on Thursday and is now 16.4%, up from 15.9% on Wednesday. The number is an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents also continues to rise and was 44 on Thursday, up from 43 on Wednesday.

In Northern Virginia, both Alexandria (47.4) and Stafford County (46.5) had higher rates of infection per capita. The statewide rate was 44.5 on Thursday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools worsened slightly on Thursday with two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category, while the other two secondary metrics remained in the "moderate risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category but ticked down from 554 on Wednesday to 553 on Thursday. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Thursday to 14.5%, up from 14.1% on Wednesday. That's also in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week rose from 20% on Wednesday to 25.5% on Thursday, which is also in the "highest risk" range. That measure was in the "lowest" and "lower risk" ranges earlier this week.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region ticked up from 82.2% to 82.4% on Thursday. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose from 13.7% to 14.4% on Thursday, remaining in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 247 local cases reported locally on Thursday, 213 were in Prince William County, 26 were in Manassas and eight were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Thursday with 52. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 43 new cases, and then by residents in their 40s, who reported 41 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 96 or about 39% of the 247 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 21 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 23 new cases and residents in their 20s, 52.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 122 or about 49% of the 247 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 43 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 41 and those in their 50s, 38.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 30 or about 12% of the 247 cases, with 20 among those in their 60s, six among those in their 70s and four among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, including those of one child age 9 or under, one resident in their 40s and three residents in their 60s.

Hospitalizations are reported by locality after patients are released.

Of the 2,051 patients currently hospitalized across the state on Thursday, 567 involved patients in Northern Virginia; 422 were in Southwest Virginia, which is the highest number ever for that region; 386 were in Eastern Virginia; 336 were in Northwest Virginia; and 307 were in Central Virginia.

Of those, 415 patients were in intensive care units, down 21 from Wednesday. The number includes 203 patients on ventilators, up three.

About 30% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 44, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 36.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Prince William loses a man in his 70s to COVID-19, new cases top 4,000 in Virginia

The death of another Prince William County resident due to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, that of a man in his 70s. The latest local fatality occurred as Virginia set yet another record in both new daily cases and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus.

Virginia reported 4,398 new cases on Wednesday, breaking the most recent record of 3,880, which was set just three days ago on Sunday, Dec. 6. Regarding hospitalizations, there were more than 2,035 people hospitalized for COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

In the Prince William Health District, 344 new cases were reported Wednesday, only one fewer than the local record of 345 daily cases set on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 25.

There were also nine additional hospitalizations locally, including those of four residents in their 20s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 273. There have been two deaths reported in December. The death of a man in his 50s was reported on Tuesday.

Statewide, there were 21 deaths reported Wednesday.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to climb on Wednesday and is now 15.9%. The number is an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents also continues to rise and was 43.3 on Wednesday, up from 38.9 on Tuesday. In Northern Virginia, only Alexandria had a higher rate of infection per capita on Wednesday with 44.8.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools worsened on Wednesday with two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category. Also for the first time, the other two secondary metrics are now in the "moderate risk" range.

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Wednesday to 14.1%, up from 13.6% on Tuesday. That's also in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week rose from a decrease of 4.2% on Tuesday to an increase of 20% on Wednesday, which is now also in the "highest risk" range. That measure was in the "lowest" and "lower risk" ranges earlier this week.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region rose from 79.9% on Tuesday to 82.2% on Wednesday, moving from the lower to moderate risk range. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients on Wednesday rose from 13.2% to 13.7%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 344 local cases reported locally on Wednesday, 314 were in Prince William County, 22 were in Manassas and eight were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 74. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 71 new cases, and then by residents in their 20s, who reported 64 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 115 or about 34% of the 342 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 18 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 33 new cases and residents in their 20s, 64.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 also reported 193 or about 56% of the 342 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 74 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 71 and those in their 50s, 48.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 34 or about 10% of the 342 cases, with 26 among those in their 60s, seven among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported nine new hospitalizations on Wednesday, including those of eight Prince William County residents and one resident of Manassas.

They included four residents in their 20s, two in their 30s and three in their 70s. Hospitalizations are reported by locality after patients are released.

Of the 2,035 patients currently hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, 540 involved patients in Northern Virginia, 407 were in Southwest Virginia, 404 were in Eastern Virginia, 344 were in Northwest Virginia and 309 were in Central Virginia.

Of those, 436 patients were in intensive care units, up one from Tuesday. The number includes 200 patients on ventilators, up four.

About 30% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 71, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 61.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Prince William loses a man in his 50s to COVID-19, new daily cases top 300

The death of another Prince William County resident due to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday, that of a man in his 50s. It was the first local fatality reported in December and brought the the local death toll since the pandemic began to 272.

Statewide, there were 52 deaths reported on Tuesday. That's the highest daily death toll since Sept. 15 and the third-highest since the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH also re-classified one local death of a person in their 70s to that of a person age 80 or older. The change brings the local death toll among residents age 80 or older to 100. A total of 407 local residents age 80 or older have contracted COVID-19, meaning that nearly 25% of COVID-19 victims in that age range have not survived it, according to VDH data.

There were once again more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Virginia on Tuesday, at 3,860, including 305 in the Prince William Health District. The state also reported 106 new hospitalizations, including four locally.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to climb on Tuesday and is now 15.8%. The number is an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents, at 38.9 on Tuesday, is also rising but is not the highest in Northern Virginia.

The local rate has been surpassed by that of several other nearby jurisdictions, including Alexandria (41.8), Fairfax (39.7), Fauquier County (39.6).

In all of Virginia, 30 of 35 health districts are in growth trajectories, including 21 in “surge” trajectories, according to the VDH.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained about the same on Tuesday. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" category, but all three secondary metrics remained in the lower and moderate risk categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category and rose from 541.9 to 557.3. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Tuesday to 13.6%, up from 13.3% on Monday. That's also in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week rose from -17.6% on Monday to -4.2 on Tuesday, which remains in the "lowest risk" range. That measure was +40% just a few days ago.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region rose from 77.6% on Monday to 79.9% on Tuesday, which is in the "lower risk" range. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients fell slightly from 13.6% to 13.2%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 305 local cases reported locally on Tuesday, 268 were in Prince William County, 27 were in Manassas and 10 were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 66. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 58 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 47 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 141 or about 46.3% of the 304 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 24 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 51 new cases and residents in their 20s, 66.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 also reported 141 or about 46.3% of the 304 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 47 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 58 and those in their 50s, 36.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 25 or about 7% of the 304 cases, with 22 among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: Of the 1,918 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 512 were in Northern Virginia, 392 were in Southwest Virginia, 386 were in Eastern Virginia, 327 were in Northwest Virginia, and 301 were in Central Virginia.

Of those, 435 patients were in intensive care units, up 32 since Monday. The number includes 196 patients on ventilators, up 16.

About 30% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 76% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 55, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 with 52.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Monday, Dec. 7: New daily COVID-19 cases remain high across Virginia, fall to 96 in PWC

New daily COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia remained high Monday but dipped below Sunday's all-time record of 3,880 daily cases, falling to 3,817.

In the Prince William Health District, the daily case count fell even further, dipping below 100 for the first time in more than two weeks. A total of 96 new cases were reported Monday across Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, the lowest number since Nov. 22, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

Virginia set a new records for COVID-19 cases on both Sunday, with 3,880 new cases, and Saturday, with 3,793 new cases.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations across the state due to COVID-19 dipped to 1,885 on Monday, down 84 from Sunday. There were 61 new hospitalizations reported in Virginia, including two in Prince William County, those of residents in their 40s and 50s.

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to climb on Monday and is now 15.6%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia and is the highest since the first wave of the pandemic in early June.

The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents, at 35, is no longer the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate has been surpassed both the statewide rate (35.3) and that of several other nearby jurisdictions, including Alexandria (37.7), Arlington (36.4) and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which leads the region with 39.2.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Orange counties, has seen a surge of cases in recent days.

In all of Virginia, 30 of 35 health districts are in growth trajectories, including 21 in “surge” trajectories, according to the VDH.

The local death toll remains 271. There have been no local deaths reported in December. There were 13 local deaths reported in November and 17 in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained about the same on Monday. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" category, but all three secondary metrics remained in the lower and moderate risk categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category but fell from 562.6 to 541.9. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Monday to 13.3% on Monday, up from 13.1% on Sunday. That's also in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week fell slightly, from -15.6% on Sunday to -17.6% on Monday, which is now in the "lowest risk" range. That measure was +40% just a few days ago.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region fell again from 78.1% on Sunday to 77.6% on Monday, which is in the "lower risk" range. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose slightly from 13% to 13.6%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 96 local cases reported on Monday, 94 were in Prince William County, while none were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 50s reported the most new cases on Monday with 32. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 19 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 18 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 31 or about 33% of the 94 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight new cases and residents in their 20s, 19.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 57 or about 61% of the 94 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 18 new cases, while those in their 40s reported seven and those in their 50s, 32.

Residents ages 60 and older reported six or about 6% of the 94 cases, with four among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: Of the 1,885 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Monday, 500 were in Northern Virginia, 387 were in Southwest Virginia, 366 were in Eastern Virginia, 319 were in Central Virginia and 313 were in Northwest Virginia.

Across the state, 403 patients were in intensive care units, up seven since Sunday. The number includes 180 patients on ventilators, down seven.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 75% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Monday with 23, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 with 20.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Sunday, Dec. 6: Virginia sets another pandemic record: 3,880 new COVID-19 cases in one day

After breaking the most recent record just yesterday, Virginia set a new record for COVID-19 cases reported in one day Sunday with 3,880 new cases, up nearly 100 from the 3,793 reported Saturday.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb with 1,969 people hospitalized for the disease across the state on Dec. 6 -- the most since the pandemic began, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The Prince William Health District reported 262 new cases on Sunday, 44 more than the 218 reported on Saturday, but still below the record 346 reported on Thanksgiving Eve.

There was only one new hospitalization reported locally, that of a person in their 70s, among 40 new hospitalizations reported across the state. Virginia also reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, but none were in the Prince William Health District.

The local health district's average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents rose to 36.8 on Sunday, which is behind only Fauquier County among localities in Northern Virginia. Fauquier reported a per-capita infection rate of 38.4 per 100,000 residents -- the highest in Northern Virginia.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now 15.2%, which is the highest its been since the first wave of the pandemic in early June.

Prince William County's percent-positivity rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

In Virginia, 30 of 35 health districts are in growth trajectories, including 21 in “surge” trajectories, according to the VDH.

The local death toll remains 271. There have been no local deaths reported in December. There were 13 local deaths reported in November and 17 in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained about the same on Sunday. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" category, but all three secondary metrics improved to the lowest and moderate risk categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days continues to rise and remains in the "highest risk" category at 562.6. That's more than twice the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days also continues to rise and remains in the "highest risk" category at 13.1% on Sunday, rising from about 12% Saturday.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week rose slightly, from -23.5% to -15.6% on Sunday, which is now in the "lowest risk" range. That measure was +40% just a few days ago.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region fell from 80% to 78.1%, which is in the "lower risk" range. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients held steady at 13%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 262 local cases reported on Sunday, 243 were in Prince William County, while 14 were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 50s reported the most new cases Sunday with 57. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 53 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported 38 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 100 or about 38% of the 262 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported 11 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 36 new cases and residents in their 20s, 53.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 133 or about 51% of the 262 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 38 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 38 and those in their 50s, 57.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 29 or about 11% of the 262 cases, with 21 among those in their 60s, seven among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: Of the 1,969 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Sunday, 487 were in Northern Virginia, 434 were in Northwest Virginia, 370 were in Southwest Virginia, 348 were in Eastern Virginia and 330 were in Central Virginia.

The Northwest region saw the highest increase since Saturday, with 152 additional hospitalizations in just 24 hours, according to the VDH.

Across the state, 396 patients were in intensive care units, down 11 since Saturday. The number includes 187 patients on ventilators, up four.

About 29% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 77% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 47, followed by Gainesville-area ZIP Code 20155 with 22.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Saturday, Dec. 5: Virginia sets another record for daily COVID-19 cases, Prince William adds 218

Virginia set another record for daily COVID-19 cases and a near record for hospitalizations on Saturday, as much of the state -- including all of Northern Virginia -- moved into the "surge" range for new cases.

There were 3,793 new COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia on Dec. 5, including 218 in the Prince William Health District. The latter number includes 193 cases in the county, 22 in Manassas and three in Manassas Park, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The numbers likely reflect a lag in the reporting of new cases over the Thanksgiving holiday, the VDH said.

There were also 139 additional hospitalizations reported across the state, including 11 in the Prince William Health District, as well as 37 additional deaths. There were no new local deaths, however.

The situation in Virginia mirrors that in much of the country, according to the latest weekly report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute. Cases are surging nationally, and 37 states are in surge trajectories, including most in the mid-Atlantic.

In Virginia, 30 of 35 health districts are in growth trajectories, including 21 in “surge” trajectories.

Statewide, the reproduction rate has been above 1.0 since late September. The Thanksgiving holidays likely caused a short-term lag in testing and case reporting, however, which may actually “be masking some infections,” the report said.

The current course predicts cases peaking at over 47,000 weekly cases across the state on Feb. 7, the report said.

The full effect of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings is still unknown. Virginia, like much of the country, is bracing for a possible “surge on top of a surge” as a result of holiday gatherings, the report said.

The local health district's rate of infection per 100,000 residents, at 32.2, continued its downward trend after peaking above 43 last week.

Fauquier County now has the highest rate of infection in Northern Virginia at 41 per 100,000 residents.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose on Saturday and is now 14%. The Prince William Health District has the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

The local death toll remains 271. There have been no local deaths reported in December. There were 13 local deaths reported in November and 17 in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained about the same on Saturday. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" category, but all three secondary metrics improved to the lowest and moderate risk categories.

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days also remains in the "highest risk" category at 12.3% on Saturday, rising from about 11% Friday.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week fell again to -23.5%, which is now in the "lowest risk" range and down significantly from an increase of about 40% just a few days ago.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region fell from 81.2% to 80%, which is in the "lower risk" range. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is slightly higher at 13%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Residents in their 40s and 50s reported the most new cases Saturday with 42 in each age group. There are followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 39 new cases, and then by kids and teens ages 10 to 18, who reported 38 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 80 or about 37% of the 218 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported seven new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 38 new cases and residents in their 20s, 35.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 123 or about 56% of the 218 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 42 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 39 and those in their 50s, 42.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 15 or about 7% of the 218 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations: Of the 1,852 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, 504 were in Northern Virginia, 380 were in Southwest Virginia, 345 were in Eastern Virginia, 341 were in Central Virginia and 282 were in Northwest Virginia.

Of those, 407 patients were in intensive care units, down six from Friday. The number includes 183 patients on ventilators, down four.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 79% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

In Prince William, 11 new hospitalizations were reported Saturday, including those of one resident in their 20s, five in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 41.

As of Saturday, Dec. 5, the seven-day average number of new daily cases fell in most Prince William area ZIP Codes despite the recent surge, which may reflect the lag in reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Average daily cases rose in just one of the county's 20 ZIP Codes -- 20187 -- while falling in 13 and remaining unchanged in six.

Friday, Dec. 4: Local emergency room, urgent care visits for COVID-19 up 40%

As hospitalizations for COVID-19 have risen in recent weeks, so too have visits to local emergency rooms and urgent care centers for treatment of COVID-19-like illnesses, according to Virginia Department of Health.

In Northern Virginia, at least 521 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday, a portion of the 1,854 people hospitalized across the state. It's not clear how many Prince William County residents are currently hospitalized for for COVID-19, as the state releases current hospitalizations only by region.

But the number of visits to Prince William County hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers is tracked and reported by the VDH and has shown an uptick of about 40% in the last two weeks, data show.

During the week ending on Nov. 28, more than 294 patients visited local emergency rooms for "COVID-19-like illnesses," while 1,014 patients visited local urgent care centers. Visits to urgent care centers for COVID-19 symptoms were up 44% from two weeks ago, while visits to local emergency rooms were up 40%, the data show.

The numbers include patients with a diagnosis of COVID-19 or with symptoms consistent with the disease, including fever, cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, the VDH says.

In the last three days, 19 Prince William County residents were released from the hospital after having received in-patient treatment for COVID-19. They included one child age 9 or under; one resident in their 30s, two in their 40s, eight in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

The Prince William Health district reported 534 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days, but no new deaths.

The local health district's rate of infection per 100,000 residents, at 33.7, is lower than in recent days, but the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is higher, at 12.6%. Both metrics remain the highest of any jurisdiction in Northern Virginia.

The local death toll remains 271. There have so far been 13 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools improved slightly on Friday. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" category, but all three secondary metrics improved to the lowest and moderate risk categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 507. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify for "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days also remains in the "highest risk" category at 11.4% on Friday, rising from about 10.9% last weekend.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week fell to -12.9%, which is now in the "lowest risk" range and down significantly from an increase of about 40% just a few days ago.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region rose from 77% to 81.2%, which is in the "moderate risk" range. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is also slightly higher at 12.7%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 534 new cases reported over the last three days, 478 were reported in Prince William County, while 32 were reported in Manassas and 21 in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with a total of 110 over the past three days. They are followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 105 new cases, and then by those in their 40s, who reported 86 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 198 or about 38% of the 519 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 33 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 60 new cases and residents in their 20s, 105 over the last three days.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 268 or about 51% of the 519 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 110 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 86 and those in their 50s, 72 over the last three days.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 27 or about 5% of the 519 cases, with 28 among those in their 60s, 21 among those in their 70s and four among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 12.6% on Friday, which is the highest it's been in recent weeks.

Prince William's percent-positivity rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia, followed by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 10.6% on Friday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole was 8.7%, while the statewide rate rose to 9.5%, up from about 8%. Both are also at the highest point since the third wave of new cases began in October.

Hospitalizations: Of the 1,854 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, 521 were in Northern Virginia, 382 were in Southwest Virginia, 337 were in Eastern Virginia, 315 were in Central Virginia and 298 were in Northwest Virginia.

Of those, 413 patients were in intensive care units, up 15 from Tuesday. The number includes 187 patients on ventilators, up 14.

About 29% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital.

ZIP Codes: Manassas-area ZIP Code 20111 reported the most new cases on Friday with 27. It was followed by 22191 with 26 new cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 13 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in three and remaining unchanged in four.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across Va., PWC adds 311 new cases since Sunday

New local COVID-19 cases remained in the triple digits on both Monday and Tuesday but dipped slightly from over the weekend. There were 160 new cases reported Monday and 151 on Tuesday for a total of 311, down 61 from the 372 two-day total on Saturday and Sunday.

There were eight new hospitalizations reported since Monday, including those of one resident in their 30s, one in their 60s, and two each in their 50s, 70s and age 80 or older.

The number of Northern Virginia residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has been on the rise since early November and continued to increase over the past two days from 437 to 485, up 48.

Hospitalizations across the state are currently higher than at any time since the pandemic began, although overall intensive care unit capacity remains at about 74% statewide, according to the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association.

There were no new deaths reported locally in the last two days; the local death toll remains 271.

The local health district's rate of infection per 100,000 residents dipped but remains over 40 at 40.7. The percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now 10.9%. Both are the highest of any jurisdiction in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia continues to have a "high burden" of COVID-19 with transmission rated "at substantial activity," according to the most recent measure of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, there were 4,121 new cases reported across Virginia over the past two days -- 1,893 on Monday and 2,228 on Tuesday -- as well as 153 hospitalizations and 35 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local fatality, that of a man age 80 or older, was reported on Thanksgiving. Two deaths -- that of a man and a woman, both in their 70s -- were reported on Wednesday.

The local death toll now stands at 271. There have so far been 13 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained about the same Tuesday with two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category. The other two secondary metrics were in the "lowest risk" and "moderate risk" categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 505.8, down about 12 since Sunday. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify for "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days also remains in the "highest risk" category at 10.7% on Tuesday, falling from 10.9% on Sunday.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week also remains in the "highest risk" category at 28.7%, down from 43.7%.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region rose to from 74% to 79%, which remains in the "lowest risk" category. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose from 10.9% to 12.3%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category. Anything above 15% would qualify as "higher risk," which is the most severe classification of risk in that category.

Local cases: Of the 311 new cases reported in the health district Monday and Tuesday, 291 were reported in Prince William County, while 19 were reported in Manassas and one was reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with a total of 73 over the past two days. They are followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 59 new cases, and then by those in their 40s, who reported 51 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 116 or about 37% of the 311 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported 11 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 32 new cases and residents in their 20s, 73 over the last two days.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 156 or about 50% of the 311 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 59 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 51 and those in their 50s, 46 over the last two days.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 39 or about 13% of the 311 cases, with 20 among those in their 60s, 13 among those in their 70s and six among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 10.9% on Tuesday, down from 11.1% on Sunday.

Prince William's percent-positivity rate is once again the highest in Northern Virginia, followed by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 9.9% on Tuesday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole was 7.8%, up from 7.6%, while the statewide rate rose to 8%, up from 7.4%

Hospitalizations: Of the 1,757 Virginians hospitalized Tuesday, 485 were in Northern Virginia; 371 were in Southwest Virginia; 319 in were in Eastern Virginia; 303 were in Central Virginia; and 279 were in Northwest Virginia.

Of those, 398 patients were in intensive care units, up 33 from Friday. The number includes 173 patients on ventilators, up 18.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 74% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases over the weekend with 58. It was followed by 22191 with 49 new cases and then by Manassas area ZIP Code 20110 with 37 new cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 13 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in three and remaining unchanged in four.

Sunday, Nov. 29: Prince William's COVID-19 rate per capita tops 40, local death toll reduced by 2

New local COVID-19 cases remained in the triple digits over the weekend but dipped from a record-setting 345 daily cases last Wednesday. There were 269 new cases added Saturday and 103 on Sunday, for a two-day total of 372.

There were no new local deaths over the past two days, however, as the total death toll was adjusted down by two and now stands at 271, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's rate of infection per 100,000 residents now tops 43, however, which is more than double the rate on Nov. 15, which was 17.4. The Prince William Health District continues to post the highest per capita infection rate in Northern Virginia.

Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now 11.1%, which is more than double the targeted 5% rate that suggests the spread of infection is under control.

The number of Northern Virginia residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has been on the rise since early November and now stands at 437.

Northern Virginia is also said to have a "high burden" of COVID-19 with transmission rated "at substantial activity."

It's the first time Northern Virginia's metrics have qualified for the "high burden" classification since that weekly measure was introduced late last summer. Across Virginia, five of the state's six regions now have a "high burden" of disease, which is also a first for that metric.

Meanwhile, there were 5,498 new cases reported across Virginia over the past two days -- 3,173 on Saturday and 2,325 on Sunday -- as well as 121 hospitalizations and 14 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local fatality, that of a man age 80 or older, was reported on Thanksgiving. Two deaths -- that of a man and a woman, both in their 70s -- were reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, however, the local health district's death toll was adjusted down by two with the removal of the deaths of residents in their 60s and 70s in recent days.

The local death toll now stands at 271. There have so far been 13 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools worsened on Sunday, showing two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category. The other two secondary metrics were in the "lowest risk" and "moderate risk" categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category, rising to 517.5, up 44 from Friday. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify for "highest risk."

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days also remains in the "highest risk" category and ticked up to 10.9% on Sunday, up from 10.5% on Friday.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week also remains in the "highest risk" category, rising from 33.9% to 43.7%. That's more than four times the 10% increase that qualifies as "highest risk."

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region rose to 74%, which is in the "lowest risk" category, while the percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose to 10.9%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category.

Local cases: Of the 372 new cases reported in the health district Saturday and Sunday, 336 were reported in Prince William County, while 31 were reported in Manassas and five were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with a total of 71 over the two-day period. They are followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 68 new cases, and then those in their 20s, who reported 67 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 138 or about 38% of the 368 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 25 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 46 new cases and residents in their 20s, 67 over the last two days.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 193 or about 52% of the 368 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 71 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 68 and those in their 50s, 54 over the last two days.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 37 or about 10% of the 368 cases, with 29 among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 11.1% on Sunday up from 10.5% on Friday.

Among other Northern Virginia health districts, Prince William's percent-positivity rate is behind only the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 12.4% on Sunday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole was 7.6%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.4%, up from 7.3%

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported six new hospitalizations over the past two days, including those of one resident in their 20s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. A hospitalization of a resident in their 40s was removed from the Prince William Health District's tally.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state continued to rise on Sunday, increasing from 1,593 on Friday to 1,628 on Sunday, up 35.

There are 437 people hospitalized in Northern Virginia, 357 in Southwest Virginia, 319 in Eastern Virginia, 300 in Central Virginia and 215 in Northwest Virginia.

Of those, 365 patients were in intensive care units, down eight from Friday. The number includes 155 patients on ventilators, down five.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 72% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

In Northern Virginia, hospitalizations have been steadily rising since early November and topped 400 on Nov. 20 for the first time since May. Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia peaked on April 30 with 818.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases over the weekend with 58. It was followed by 22191 with 49 new cases and then by Manassas area ZIP Code 20110 with 37 new cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 13 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in three and remaining unchanged in four.

Friday, Nov. 27: Prince William reports 1 more death to COVID-19, adds 407 cases in last 2 days

After exceeding its previous one-day record for new daily COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving Eve, the Prince William Health District added 407 new COVID-19 cases over Thursday and Friday, with 240 added on Thanksgiving and 167 reported on Friday.

The local health district also reported five additional hospitalizations over the past two days and one additional death. The loss of a local man who was 80 or older was reported on Thanksgiving, one of 36 new deaths reported across Virginia over the last two days.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of infections per 100,000 people both moved in the wrong direction over the last two days and now stand at 10.5% and 38.7, respectively.

Virginia reported another 2,600 new cases on Thursday and 1,544 on Friday as well as another 139 hospitalizations over the last two days.

Local deaths: Prior to the fatality reported on Thanksgiving, the deaths of a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were reported on Wednesday.

The local death toll now stands at 273. There have so far been 15 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools stayed about the same on Friday, showing two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category, while the other two secondary metrics were in the "lowest risk" and "moderate risk" categories.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category, rising to 473, up 41 from Wednesday. That's still more than twice the 200 needed to qualify for "highest risk."

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 also remains in the "highest risk" category and ticked up to 10.5% from 10.3% on Wednesday.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week also remains in the "highest risk" category, but fell from 46.3% to 33.9%. That's more than three times the 10% increase that qualifies as "highest risk."

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region fell to 73.8%, which is in the "lowest risk" category, while the percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose to 10.7%, which remains in the "moderate risk" category.

Local cases: Of the 407 new cases reported in the health district Thursday and Friday, 379 were reported in Prince William County, while 18 were reported in Manassas and eight were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 47 on Thursday and 39 on Friday, followed by residents in their 30s with 47 on Thursday and 32 on Friday.

Residents under 30 reported 153 or about 38% of the 407 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 21 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 46 new cases and residents in their 20s, 86 over the last two days.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 214 or about 53% of the 407 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 79 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 63 and those in their 50s, 72 over the last two days.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 40 or about 10% of the 407 cases, with 28 among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and eight among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 10.5% on Friday and 10.3% on Thanksgiving, up from 9.9% on Wednesday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole fell to 7.7%, while the statewide rate fell to 7.3%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported five new hospitalizations over the past two days, including those of two of residents in their 30s, two residents in their 40s and one of a resident in their 70s.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Friday rose from 1,549 to 1,593, up 44. There are 429 people hospitalized in Northern Virginia, 230 in Northwest Virginia, 310 in Central Virginia, 282 in Eastern Virginia and 342 in Southwest Virginia.

Of those, 373 patients were in intensive care units, up 12 from Wednesday. The number includes 160 patients on ventilators, up seven.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 72% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Friday with 28, followed by Manassas area ZIP Code 20111 with 24.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 14 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in one and remaining unchanged in five.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Prince William shatters its daily record for new COVID cases, adds 2 more deaths

The Prince William Health District shattered its one-day record for COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving Eve, adding 345 new cases and two additional deaths.

It marked the first time ever that the number of new cases reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park exceeded 300 and beat the last one-day record, set on May 26, by about 50 cases.

Also, the deaths of two more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 272. The most recent losses were a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

Across Virginia, another 2,718 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the seven-day average number of new daily cases up to a record-breaking 2,495. The state set its most recent one-day record of new cases on Monday, when 3,242 new cases were reported in Virginia.

The state also reported 100 new hospitalizations on Wednesday as well as 29 additional deaths.

In the Prince William Health District, there were four new hospitalizations reported Wednesday, those of two residents in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local deaths: Prior to the two fatalities reported Wednesday, the deaths of two women, both age 80 or older, were reported Tuesday.

The local death toll now stands at 272. There have so far been 14 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools worsened on Wednesday, showing two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category, while the other two secondary metrics moved into the "moderate risk" category.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category, rising to 432. That's more than twice the 200 needed to qualify for "highest risk." That number was up from about 388 on Tuesday.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 also remains in the "highest risk" category and ticked up to 10.3% from 10.2% on Tuesday.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week also remains in the "highest risk" category, rising from 36.9% to 46.3% -- more than four times the 10% increase that qualifies as "highest risk."

The number of hospital beds in the region remained in the "moderate risk" category at 80.2%, while the percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose to 10.3%, moving into the "moderate risk" category.

Local cases: Of the 345 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 326 were reported in Prince William County, while 12 were reported in Manassas and seven were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 85, followed by residents in their 40s with 73.

Residents under 30 reported 131 or about 38% of the 345 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 36 new cases and residents in their 20s, 85.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 171 or about 50% of the 345 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 44 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 73 and those in their 50s, 54.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 46 or about 13% of the 345 cases, with 31 among those in their 60s, 10 among those in their 70s and five among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 9.9% on Wednesday, up from 9.7% on Tuesday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole fell to 8%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Wednesday, those of two residents in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Wednesday rose from 1,512 to 1,549, up 37. There are 405 people hospitalized in Northern Virginia, 303 in Central Virginia, 278 in Eastern Virginia and 330 in Southwest Virginia.

Of those, 361 patients were in intensive care units, up seven from Tuesday. The number includes 153 patients on ventilators, up seven.

About 29% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 76% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 73, followed by Manassas area ZIP Code 20111 with 47 and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 44.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 14 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in one and remaining unchanged in five.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, adds 225 new cases

The deaths of two more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the local death toll to 270.

The most recent losses were reported on another near-record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases across Virginia and in the Prince William Health District, with new local cases numbering 225, part of 2,544 reported across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Hospitalizations continued to climb in both Northern Virginia and statewide, with 116 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. There were three new hospitalizations reported locally, those of residents in their 40s, 60s and 70s.

Prince William County's rate of infection per 100,000 residents rose to 31.6 on Tuesday, while the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 10.7% to 9.7%. Both remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

There were 37 additional deaths reported across the state on Tuesday, including five in Northern Virginia and 17 in Southwest Virginia, where cases have been surging for the last several weeks. It was the fourth-highest daily death toll for Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began.

Local deaths: Prior to the two women's deaths reported today, the most recent local fatality, that of a woman in her 70s, was reported Saturday.

The local death toll now stands at 270. There have so far been 12 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools on Tuesday showed two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category.

The number of cases per capita remains in the "highest risk" category at 382.7, up from 358 on Monday. The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 also remains in the "highest risk" category, but ticked down to 10.2% from 10.3%.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week remains in the "highest risk" category at 36.9, down from 41.8%, while the other two secondary metrics, both dealing with hospitalizations, were in the "lowest risk" and "lower risk" categories.

The number of hospital beds in the region remained in the lowest risk category at 78.1%, while the percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients rose to 10% but remains in the "lower risk" category.

Local cases: Of the 225 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 196 were reported in Prince William County, while 22 were reported in Manassas and seven were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s and 50s reported the most new cases with 44 and 38, respectively. They were followed by residents in their 20s who reported 34 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 85 or about 38% of the 225 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 22 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 29 new cases and residents in their 20s, 34.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 107 or about 48% of the 225 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 25 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 44 and those in their 50s, 38.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 33 or about 15% of the 225 cases, with 20 among those in their 60s, eight among those in their 70s and five among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 9.7% on Tuesday, down from 10.7% on Monday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up to 8.5%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.4%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Tuesday, those of residents in their 40s, 60s and 70s.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Tuesday fell from 1,512 to 1,496, down 16. There were 354 patients in intensive care units, up three from Monday. The number includes 146 patients on ventilators, down six.

About 29% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 75% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 41, followed by 22191 with 33.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 14 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in one and remaining unchanged in five.

Monday, Nov. 23: Daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 across Va., Prince William adds 210

New daily COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia set a new record Monday with 3,242. It was the first time the number topped 3,000 since the pandemic began last March.

Virginia Department of Health officials said the high number is due in part because its website was down for maintenance on Saturday and unable to process all the test results that might have shown up over the weekend. Still, the state registered 2,117 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the seven-day average to a record-breaking 2,262.

That record was broken today, however, as the new seven-day average shot up again to 2,343, according to the latest VDH report.

There were 210 new cases reported in the Prince William Health District on Monday. That's not a record-breaking number, as cases were higher on Nov. 16 as well as at least three times in May.

But the local health district's seven-day average of new daily cases rose to 140, which is second only to the number lodged on May 26 -- the height of the pandemic's first wave in Virginia.

Virginia is now in its third wave of the pandemic, and daily case numbers are now higher than ever across the state. But the state's rate of infection per 100,000 residents, at 27.5, is still lower than that of most surrounding states.

Prince William County's rate of infection per 100,000 residents was 30 as of Monday, while it's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 10.7%. Both are the highest in Northern Virginia.

There were 50 new hospitalizations reported across the state on Monday, including one in the Prince William Health District. The state also reported four new deaths. There were no new deaths, however, in the Prince William Health District.

Local deaths: The latest local fatality, that of a woman in her 70s, was reported on Saturday. It was the third local death reported this week.

The local death toll now stands at 268. There have so far been 10 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Loudoun and Fairfax counties moved into the "surge" range. Arlington County and Alexandria also in the slow growth category, according to the VDH.

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, the same number as last week. Surging districts are now in the Northern, Southwest and Central regions of the state.

Northern Virginia rated at 'moderate burden' of COVID-19, 'approaching substantial community transmission': As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Northern Virginia was among three of the state's six regions said to be at a "moderate burden" of the disease. But cases are trending higher, and therefore the region is also rated as "approaching substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two new outbreaks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, one attributed to a child care setting and one attributed to a "congregate setting." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 28.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained stable on Monday with two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category.

The number of cases per capita remains in the "highest risk" category at 358, up from 334 on Sunday, while the percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose to 10.3%, both are at the "highest risk" level.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week remains in the "highest risk" category at 41.8%, while the other two secondary metrics, both dealing with hospitalizations, were in the "lowest risk" and "lower risk" categories.

Local cases: Of the 210 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 191 were reported in Prince William County, while 17 were reported in Manassas and two were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s and 40s reported the most new cases with 44 in each age group, followed by 34 among residents in their 20s.

Residents under 30 reported 72 or about 35% of the 205 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported nine new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 29 new cases and residents in their 20s, 34.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 117 or about 57% of the 205 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 44 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 44 and those in their 50s, 29.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 16 or about 8% of the 205 cases, with 12 among those in their 60s and four among those in their 70s. There were no new cases reported among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 10.7% on Monday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 8.4%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.2%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Monday, that of a resident in their 40s.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Monday rose from 1,469 to 1,512, up 43. There were 351 patients in intensive care units, up 31 from Sunday. The number includes 152 patients on ventilators, up seven.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 73% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Monday with 32, followed by 22193 with 30.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 14 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in one and remaining unchanged in five.

Sunday, Nov. 22: Prince William's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 54, no new deaths

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District dropped sharply on Sunday -- falling from 146 to 54. Statewide, the number remained above 2,000, however, pushing the average daily case number ever higher to 2,262.

There were no additional deaths reported across the state, however, for the first time since Nov. 6.

The local health district's rate of infections per capita remains above 30, while its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 test ticked down to 10.5%. Both metrics are the highest in Northern Virginia. There were no new hospitalizations in the Prince William Health District, however.

There were 2,117 new cases reported across Virginia on Sunday, as well as 29 new hospitalizations.

Local deaths: The latest local fatality, that of a woman in her 70s, was reported on Saturday. It was the third local death reported this week.

The local death toll now stands at 268. There have so far been 10 local deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Loudoun and Fairfax counties moved into the "surge" range. Arlington County and Alexandria also in the slow growth category, according to the VDH.

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, the same number as last week. Surging districts are now in the Northern, Southwest and Central regions of the state.

Northern Virginia rated at 'moderate burden' of COVID-19, 'approaching substantial community transmission': As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Northern Virginia was among three of the state's six regions said to be at a "moderate burden" of the disease. But cases are trending higher, and therefore the region is also rated as "approaching substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two new outbreaks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, one attributed to a child care setting and one attributed to a "congregate setting." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 28.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools worsened on Sunday with two of three core metrics and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category.

The number of cases per capita remains in the "highest risk" category at 334, up from 319 on Saturday, while the percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose to 10.2%, both are at the highest risk level.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in the rate of cases over the past week remains in the "highest risk" category and rose from 40.9 to 74.7, while the other two secondary metrics, both dealing with hospitalizations, were in the "lowest risk" and "lower risk" categories.

Local cases: Of the 54 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 47 were reported in Prince William County, while two were reported in Manassas and five were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 15, followed by residents in their 30s with 14.

Residents under 30 reported 23 or about 42% of the 55 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported four new cases and residents in their 20s, 15.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 29 or about 54% of the 55 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 14 new cases, while those in their 40s reported eight and those in their 50s, seven.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 10 or about 19% of the 55 cases, with one among those in their 60s and two among those in their 70s. There were none among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 10.5%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up to 8.4%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.1%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Sunday.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Sunday fell again from 1,507 to 1,469, down 38 from Saturday. There were 320 patients in intensive care units, down 11 from Saturday. The number includes 145 patients on ventilators, up 14.

About 26% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 73% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 10.

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 14 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in one and remaining unchanged in five.