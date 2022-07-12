Four people were injured and transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after an OmniRide bus crashed into a commercial sign outside the Potomac Festival shopping center in Woodbridge.
The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, when the bus collided with a vehicle pulling out of the Comfort Suites hotel on Potomac Mills Road. The vehicle struck the bus on the driver's side. The bus driver tried to avoid the accident and struck the sign, according to Christine Rodrigo, an OmniRide spokeswoman.
Four people were injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance as a result of the crash. They included three people on the bus -- the driver and two passengers -- as well as the driver of the private vehicle, Rodrigo said in a press release.
Because the sign is near a gas line, the Prince William County Fire Department responded to turn off gas in the area before moving the bus, the release said.
"Preliminary information indicates that bus #292 on the Dale City Local route had just left the OmniRide Transit Center and was traveling northeast on Potomac Mills Road, just before the road changes names to Town Center Road, when the crash occurred," the release said.
Video of the incident has been downloaded from cameras on the bus and shared with Prince William County Police Department. OmniRide and its contractor, Keolis, are fully cooperating with the investigation, the press release said.
Original report: PRTC bus crashes into shopping center sign in Woodbridge, injuries reported
A wreck involving a PRTC bus and another vehicle near the Potomac Festival shopping center outside Potomac Mills has injured at least four people, according to initial reports from the scene.
Police and fire and rescue crews were called to the crash, located at the intersection of Town Center and Potomac Mills roads, at about 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. They arrived to find that the bus had struck a large shopping center sign behind the Potomac Festival shopping center along Town Center Road. At least one other vehicle was involved in the incident. The bus appeared to be traveling west on Town Center Road when the crash occurred, but those details have yet to be confirmed by police.
Neither police nor fire department officials had released any information about the crash as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Reports from the scene indicated that four people were transported to the hospital. It's not clear whether those who were injured were riding the bus or how many passengers in total were aboard the bus when the crash occurred.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
