A third man has died of gunshot wounds he suffered Friday during a quadruple shooting in a Dale City home. Police released the victims' identities Monday but have not yet announced an arrest nor a motive for the gunfire.
On Monday, May 29, police identified the three fatalities as Edwin Geovanny Salmon, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, all of Woodbridge, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The police investigation has so far determined that the suspect -- who has neither been identified nor arrested -- opened fire during a gathering inside a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue, striking four men. The home is located directly across the street from the Birchdale Park and Community Center in Dale City.
Officers arrived on scene just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26 and found three victims inside the home and one lying outside, Carr said.
Two of the victims died Friday, including Salmon, 37, who was found outside the home, and Salgado-Rivas, 41, who was found inside the home and died later Friday at an area hospital.
On Saturday, May 27, police were informed that the third man, Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, had also succumbed to his injuries, Carr said.
The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, is expected to survive. No additional injuries nor property damage were reported, Carr said.
Without disclosing a motive or the circumstances around the shooting, police continue to say only that the incident "does not appear to be random."
"Detectives are continuing to actively investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident," Carr said.
Hours after the shooting early Friday evening, police were still trying to determine the identity of the victims, their relationship to each other and a motive, according to Prince William County Police Maj. Kevin Hughart.
"At this time, our investigators are on scene, talking to witnesses, talking to neighbors and everyone in the neighborhood, and we are very convinced that the violence that took place at this residence today is limited to this individual home," Hughart said.
Hughart declined to say what kind of gun was used in the shootings.
Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a Black male driving a black 2014 Ford SUV in connection with the shooting shortly after the shooting was reported Friday afternoon. Hughart, however, said Friday evening that police have not yet confirmed that information and were still working to determine the suspect's description.
No updated description information was announced Monday.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
