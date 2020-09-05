A 33-year-old Washington, D.C. woman was killed Saturday after her vehicle was hit from behind on Interstate 95 by a tractor-trailer that came upon stopped traffic and lost control, striking the guardrail and then two vehicles, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 10:11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the 161 mile marker, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
The tractor-trailer was traveling south when the driver came upon stopped traffic and lost control, ran off the left side of I-95, struck the guardrail and then continued down the shoulder, scraping the guardrail and striking two cars.
The truck first hit the rear of a Lexus IS250 and then struck a 2018 Hyundai Tucson.
The tractor-trailer continued off the left shoulder, through a cross-over blocked by bollards and across the southbound I-95 Express Lanes. Finally, it hit the jersey wall and came to rest off the left shoulder of the Purple Heart Bridge over the Occoquan River, Geller said.
None of the four occupants in the Lexus were injured, but both the driver of the Hyundai, Ana Beatriz Cruz-Bonilla, 33, of Washington, D.C., and her passenger were transported to Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge.
Cruz-Bonilla succumbed to her injuries. The passenger is being treated for serious injuries, Geller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Bing Kun Tse, 59, of the Bronx, N.Y., was not injured; nor was his passenger.
Tse was charged with reckless driving.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Troopers responded to the scene and are assisting with the ongoing crash investigation, Geller said.
