The mass shooting at a Dumfries home Wednesday morning has left a 3-year-old girl dead and four other juveniles – ranging in age from 14 to 17 – seriously wounded. Four of the victims were siblings, according to police.
A 20-year-old Washington, D.C. man who was in a relationship with one of the teens has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shootings, according to an update released by Prince William County police Wednesday night.
Police were called to the Dumfries home, located in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive in the Williamstown area of Dumfries, at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in response to the shootings. They arrived to find a 17-year-old girl outside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. The four other victims were found in the basement of the home, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Officers provided immediate first aid to the victims until fire & rescue services were cleared to safely enter the home, Perok said in a news release.
The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The four other victims, including the 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, all of Dumfries, were transported to area hospitals via helicopters, which landed near the Walmart on U.S. 1 in Dumfries.
One other occupant of the home, a 13-year-old boy, was in another area of the home and was not injured, Perok said in a news release.
Four of the juveniles -- including the 3-year-old girl who was killed, the 17-year-old girl, the 14-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy who was not hurt, are siblings who live at the residence, the release said.
The fifth victim, the 14-year-old boy, also resided at the home but was unrelated to the other victims, the release said.
Perok said he did not immediately know Wednesday night why the teens were not in school. Also unclear on Wednesday was whether any adults reside in the home and where they were at the tme of the shootings.
The suspect, identified as Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, was spotted at a nearby business along Richmond Highway by a police officer. The police officer noticed that Oglesby matched the police description of the suspect and detained him without incident, the release said.
Oglesby was “uncooperative with investigators” regarding what led up to the shooting, but the investigation determined that the shooting was preceded by an “altercation” at the home, the release said.
Two firearms, both handguns, were recovered during the investigation. Ballistics testing will be conducted to confirm if the firearms were used in the mass shooting, the release said.
Police investigators are urging anyone who may have information that could assist police in the investigation, including video surveillance footage, to contact police.
Oglesby is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center in connection with charges of one count of murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
"Everybody, please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers," Prince William County Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps said during a press conference earlier Wednesday.
"This is a very traumatic incident that they are going through right now. We are working to bring this person to justice," Phelps said.
Phelps went on to say that domestic violence "is a huge issue" and said police "are doing everything we can to protect victims."
It was not immediately known Wednesday whether police had been called to home for previous disputes.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
