UPDATED: 3 security guards, bystander injured in shooting outside Woodbridge nightclub

  • Updated
The palace_JC Photography 2021-420.jpg

Four people were taken to hospitals early Sunday, Dec. 12 after a shooting at The Palace, a nightclub in Woodbridge.

 By John Calhoun

Three male security guards and a female bystander were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning outside The Palace nightclub in Woodbridge. None are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, and police are still searching for a suspect, according to additional information released by Prince William County police.

The palace_JC Photography 2021-419.jpg

Prince William County police respond to The Palace, a Woodbridge nightclub where four people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday, Dec. 12.

Officers were already in the area of the nightclub, located in the Marumsco Plaza shopping center on U.S. 1, when the shooting was first reported at about 2:15 a.m., according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.

Officers arrived at the business within moments. They located three male security guards – identified only as a 26-year-old man, 33-year-old man and 45-year-old man -- and a 28-year-old woman, who police say was only a bystander to the fight that preceded the shooting. All three  sustained injuries by being struck or grazed by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Perok said in a news release.

The palace_JC Photography 2021-415.jpg

A wounded person is loaded into an ambulance after a shooting at The Palace, a Woodbridge nightclub.

Police determined that a verbal argument occurred inside the nightclub, which escalated to the parking lot. The suspect retrieved a firearm and “fired towards the crowd,” striking the four victims, Perok said in a news release.

After the shooting, the shooter got into a dark-colored sedan and fled the area just prior to officers arriving on scene, the release said.

Several shell casings were located in the parking lot, the release said.

Police detectives are seeking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the encounters inside the business prior to the shooting, Perok said. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 5 feet 3 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a thin build, a tan complexion, a clean-shaven face, a tattoo below his right eye and short black hair. Police do not know the man’s age, the release said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans and white shoes

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

