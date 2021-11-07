UPDATED: 3-car crash kills 54-year-old Montclair man, police are seeking witnesses

A 54-year-old Montclair man has died and two others were injured as a result of a three-car crash Saturday afternoon at the entrance of Montclair at Country Club Drive and Va. 234, according to police.
The crash was reported to police at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. Police crash investigators determined that the driver of a 2008 Kia Sportage SUV was traveling northwest on Va. 234 and attempting to turn right into the Montclair subdivision via Country Club Drive when he drove over the median and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup truck that was waiting at a stoplight in the opposite lanes of Country Club Drive, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The impact of that crash pushed the Explorer Sport Trac into a neighboring 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was also waiting at the red light at Country Club Drive and Va. 234, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, Dennis Alan Davidson, 54, of Montclair, was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Kia Sportage SUV, a 54-year-old Arlington man, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 46-year-old Stafford man, suffered minor injuries and was also taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital, the release said.
Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
