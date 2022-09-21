A second Woodbridge teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a May 15 double homicide in Woodbridge that police allege was committed as part of the teens’ initiation into the criminal street gang known as the “Bloods.”
Prince William County police announced the arrest Wednesday, Sept. 21, of a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy in connection with the fatal shootings that resulted in the deaths of Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries.
Davis and Roberts were found dead by police inside an apartment at the Woodbridge Station complex, located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge, on Sunday, May 15.
Officers located the mens’ bodies at 4:06 p.m. that day while responding to another call in the area, according to a police news release at the time of the incident.
The first teen, a 15-year-old Woodbridge boy, was arrested a few days following the fatal shootings after a teen was found to have brought a gun to Freedom High School, police said.
The second teen was later identified as also being present during the shootings and taking “an active role,” according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The 16-year-old was located and arrested without incident on Monday, Sept. 19, at a home in the 12300 block of Pond Run Drive in Woodbridge, Perok said in a Sept. 21 news release.
Detectives further determined the incident was the result of the two teens’ initiations into the criminal street gang known as the “Bloods,” the release said.
The teens’ names are not being released because they are juveniles. The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and other charges in connection with the shootings. He was being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center as of Wednesday, Sept. 21, the release said.
May 24: 15-year-old charged in May 15 double homicide at Woodbridge apartment complex
A 15-year-old Woodbridge boy has been arrested in connection with the double homicide that took place in a Woodbridge apartment complex on Sunday, May 15 and claimed the lives of two 23-year-old men, one from Woodbridge and one from Dumfries.
On Thursday, May 19, detectives identified and arrested the teen suspect in the fatal shootings, which killed Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries. The teen is not being identified because of his age. He was being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center on Tuesday, May 24, awaiting a pending court date, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police were alerted to the shooting at about 4:06 p.m. Sunday, May 15, when officers responded to a neighboring apartment at the Woodbridge Station Apartments, located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge, who called to report a bullet hole he found in his ceiling that appeared to have come from the upstairs apartment.
Police attempted to check on the residents of the adjacent apartment but received no answer at the door. Officers called the building’s maintenance personnel to open the door. Officers then found the two victims inside the apartment and deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in an earlier news release.
The double homicides were the first two of three fatal shootings reported in Woodbridge and Triangle on that particular day – the most fatal shootings recorded in a single day in Prince William County in recent memory.
The police investigation determined that the victims and other acquaintances, including the accused teen, were gathered inside the apartment when the shootings occurred.
“At one point during the encounter, shots were fired and both victims were struck,” Carr said in a news release.
It’s not clear when the men where shot or why the acquaintances did not seek medical help. It’s also not clear how many people were in the apartment when the shooting occurred or why they were there. Police have also not divulged the reason for the gathering or whether either the victims or the shooter lived in the apartment where the shootings occurred.
Police have also not disclosed whether they have obtained the gun used in the shootings or how the 15-year-old boy got the gun. Emails seeking all of that information were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
The 15-year-old accused has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, Carr said in the news release.
Monday, May 16: 2 men killed in double-homicide at Woodbridge apartment complex
Two 23-year-old men died Sunday afternoon after a shooting that was apparently contained to a Woodbridge apartment. Police were notified of the incident by a neighbor who called to report a bullet hole in their ceiling, and the men were later found dead in an adjacent unit, according to police.
The fatal shootings – which police are calling “a double homicide” -- came amid an unusually violent weekend in Prince William County. A total of three men were killed by gunfire in Woodbridge and Triangle in less than six hours on Sunday, May 15.
The shooting resulted in the deaths of the two men, identified as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries. It was followed by a fatal shooting at about 9 p.m. that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Triangle man.
The three shooting deaths bring the total number of homicides in Prince William County this year to six. The county saw 10 homicides in 2021. The county's five-year average stands at nine homicides per year, according to the 2021 crime report.
In the May 15 double homicide, police officers were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments, located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge, at 4:06 p.m., after a resident there called to report the bullet hole in her unit. Police also found a bullet fragment on the resident’s floor, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The two victims were found dead inside an adjacent apartment by maintenance personnel, who were called to open the door after police knocked and received no answer, Perok said in a news release.
Davis and Roberts were found unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel responded to the apartment and pronounced both men dead, Perok said.
“Additional signs of a shooting were also located,” Perok said in a news release.
Police have ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide based on evidence found at the scene, Perok said in an email.
Police have yet to identify a suspect nor determine a motive in the double homicide. There were no signs of forced entry, and no additional injuries nor other property damage were reported, Perok said.
The police investigation has preliminarily determined that the incident does not appear to be random, and there is “no active threat” to the community, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
