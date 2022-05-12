Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.