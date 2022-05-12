UPDATED: The 16-year-old Woodbridge boy wanted in connection with the May 8 fatal shooting in Gainesville is in police custody, Prince William County police announced Thursday evening.
Keyontae Glenell Newman, 16, of the 1400 block of Oriskany Way in Woodbridge, turned himself in to police at the Gar-Field Police Station in Woodbridge Thursday night, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Newman has been charged with 2nd degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Michael Arthur, 18, of Montclair. Arthur was shot during what police suspect was a drug deal early Sunday, May 8 -- Mother's Day. The shooting took place outside Somerset Point Apartments, located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville.
Earlier Thursday evening, police announced that the second suspect in the shooting, Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20, of Gainesville, turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center without incident.
Coleman has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Arthur's death. Both suspects were being held without bond as of Thursday night, Perok said in a news release.
