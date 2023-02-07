UPDATED: A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured Monday night when their pickup truck was struck by a train in Haymarket, according to Prince William County police.
Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported to police at about 6:31 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The police investigation determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he allegedly disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and crossed over the tracks. The truck was then struck by a passing cargo train, Carr said in a news release.
The impact of the collision caused the truck to temporarily leave the roadway and land upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks between U.S. 15 and Kapp Valley Road, the release said.
Fire and rescue personnel responded to the crash and pronounced Mejia dead at the scene. The driver was extricated from the truck and flown to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, the release said.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash continues, Carr said.
