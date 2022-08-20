A 25-year-old man has died and another was injured in a Friday night shooting outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Manassas. Police are still searching for a suspect, according to police.
Officers were called to the store, located near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard, at 8:28 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, of no fixed address, died at the scene. The other victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The initial police investigation found that both victims were near the store when they were approached by a third man. After a brief exchange, the man shot toward the two victims before fleeing, Beard said in a news release.
A police K-9 searched the area for the shooter who was not located. The shooter was later determined to have gotten into a light-colored sedan after the incident, the release said.
Detectives from the police department’s violent crimes bureau are investigating what led up to the shooting and would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident.
The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic male with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
