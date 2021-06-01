You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: 21-year-old driver injured in fiery I-95 crash

The remains of a tractor trailer that caught fire after a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-95 outside Dale City. 

UPDATED: A 21-year-old man was being treated at The Burn Center at Medstar Hospital in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night as a result of serious injuries he suffered in a fiery collision with a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 95 in Dale City, according to Virginia State Police.

At 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 155 in Dale City. Both a Honda sedan and the tractor-trailer truck were aflame as a result of the crash, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.

Several witnesses observed the Honda weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed just before it made a sudden lane change and ran off the right side of I-95. The Honda struck the guardrail, re-entered the travel lanes and struck a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch fire, Geller said in a news release Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old driver of the Honda sedan was flown to the hospital from the scene of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not injured. The trailer was empty Geller said.

The remains of a Honda sedan that caught fire after a Tuesday afternoon crash with a tractor-trailer truck on I-95 outside Dale City. 

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed after the crash, causing traffic to backup for several miles Tuesday afternoon. Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

