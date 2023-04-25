Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.