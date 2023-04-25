UPDATED: Two Tackett's Mill townhomes were extensively damaged in a two-alarm fire Tuesday night that caused the evacuation of at least three more neighboring homes. No one was injured in the fire, but it's not yet clear how many residents were displaced.
Prince William County firefighters responded to a fire in the 12800 block of Mill House Court in the Tackett's Mill area of Lake Ridge at about 8:16 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
As of about 9 p.m., the fire had damaged two townhomes and a third was being assessed for damage. firefighters had to evacuate a total of at least five townhomes because of the fire, according to a battalion chief on the scene.
The Prince William County Fire Department has not yet released official information about the fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
