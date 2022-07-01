The incident that caused police to evacuate the Wegmans grocery store in Woodbridge Thursday afternoon started with the armed robbery of a Woodbridge teen who had arranged to sell his air pods to an acquaintance and ended up being robbed of a family member's car, according to police.
Police arrested two 15-year-old boys, both from Woodbridge, in connection with the incident after both fled from the stolen vehicle after it stopped in a parking lot at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, near Wegmans.
Police had attempted a traffic stop outside the shopping center, at Potomac Center Boulevard and River Rock Way, but the vehicle's occupants disregarded the officers’ attempts and pulled into the shopping center, where they then parked and ran into a nearby store, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The teen suspects were located and detained by officers inside the store. The other suspects were not located and remain sought by police, Carr said in a news release.
The release did not say how many people were in the vehicle and fled from police. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner. No injuries were reported, the release said.
The incident began at about 2:36 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, when police responded to the Bayview Apartments, located in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, told police he arranged to sell his air pods to an acquaintance, identified as one of the suspects.
While the victim was in the area, he was approached by the acquaintance and two other people. One brandished a firearm and demanded the teen’s property. The three took the teen’s property and fled to the parking lot, where they then got into a vehicle belonging to a family member of the teen victim, Carr said in the release.
The two 15-year-olds who were arrested were not identified because they are juveniles. One was charged with robbery and possession of stolen property. He remained at the Prince William County juvenile detention center Friday.
The other teen was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was released to a family member, the release said.
Original story: Details are still limited but Prince William County police were searching Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge Thursday afternoon for suspects in an armed carjacking.
In a 3:40 p.m. tweet, the Prince William County Police Department announced the search and asked that residents "avoid the area" if possible.
"Two of the suspects are in police custody. Additional suspects are still at large," the tweet said.
There's no word on exactly where the carjacking occurred or if there were any injuries.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.