A Manassas man was being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center Monday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital.
The victims, a 40-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman, are expected to survive their injuries, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the Southampton apartment complex, located in the 4100 block of Southway Lane in Triangle, at 11:23 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in response to the shootings. They arrived and spoke with the female victim from a second-floor window, who told them the shooter was still inside the apartment, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers eventually made contact with the shooter who left the home without incident and was arrested, Carr said in a news release.
Once inside the residence, police officers located and provided first aid to both victims who had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the release said.
The alleged shooter was known to both victims and was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance, the release said.
Following the investigation, Shaheem Tevon Hicks Brown, 30, of 7639 Quail Run Lane in Manassas, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug, the release said.
