UPDATED: 2 men killed in a fiery crash on I-95 amid a police pursuit identified as Fredericksburg men in their 20s

UPDATED: Virginia State Police have identified the two people killed early Sunday in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 near Woodbridge amid a police pursuit as two Fredericksburg men in their early 20s.
The driver has been identified as Curtis Armstead Jr., 24, of Fredericksburg, while his passenger was Miguel D. Jenkins, 23, of Fredericksburg, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police.
Both Armstead and Jenkins were pulled from their vehicle, a Dodge Charger, by state troopers before the vehicle became engulfed in flames. But both also succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, Geller said in a news release.
The crash occurred at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, near the I-95 ramp at Exit 60, leading to Va. 123, near Woodbridge.
The crash occurred after Armstead allegedly refused to stop for a Virginia State Trooper who attempted to pull him over for speeding on Interstate 495, the release said.
State troopers clocked the Dodge Charger traveling 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on I-495 near Eisenhower Avenue. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren for the attempted traffic stop.
The vehicle continued south onto I-95 and then took the Exit 160 for Va. 123 “at an excessive speed,” the release said.
Armstead lost control on the ramp, ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall. The vehicle then rode up the cement wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, the release said.
A white, powdery substance in a bag was located with the men, the release said.
The pursuit and crash remain under investigation, the release said.
