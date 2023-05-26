UPDATED: A man opened fire inside a Dale City home Friday afternoon, shooting four men. One victim fled but collapsed in the front yard, where he was later pronounced dead.
The three others were found inside the home, located in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue, across from the Birchdale Community Center. All three were transported to an area hospital, where one died from his injuries, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police have not yet made an arrest and are still trying to determine what led up to the shootings, Carr said in the latest update on the shootings, which were first reported to police at about 2:24 p.m. Friday, May 26.
Police have not yet released any information about the conditions of the two survivors.
Police also have also not yet released a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle, as they were still trying to confirm that information Friday night, Maj. Kevin Hughart said during a 5:30 p.m. news conference outside the scene.
Police were also still trying to determine the identity of the victims, their relationship to each other and a motive but believe the incident was contained to the home, Hughart said.
"At this time, our investigators are on scene, talking to witnesses, talking to neighbors and everyone in the neighborhood, and we are very convinced that the violence that took place at this residence today is limited to this individual home," Hughart said.
Hughart declined to say what kind of gun was used.
As of late Friday afternoon, police had blocked off the entrance of Birchdale Avenue at Dale Boulevard, and a stretch of three homes were wrapped with yellow police crime tape.
Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a Black male driving a black 2014 Ford SUV in connection with the shooting earlier Friday afternoon. Hughart, however, said police have not yet confirmed that information and are still working to determine the suspect's description.
Police had blocked off several streets in the area of the shooting, including Birchdale Avenue and Dale Boulevard. Residents were not being kept from their homes, however, and no residents had been evacuated, Hughart said.
"At this time, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau ... are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred," Carr said in a news release.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.