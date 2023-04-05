UPDATED: Two people were injured Wednesday night in a police-involved shooting on Interstate 95 near Quantico that shut down the southbound lanes starting at Dale Boulevard. No police were injured in the incident, according to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
In a separate but related incident, a Prince William County police officer and a state trooper were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicles collided on I-95 near the 150 mile marker while responding to the scene, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The incident began at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, when a state trooper became aware of an SUV with the wrong license plates displayed on it. The vehicle was traveling south on I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the SUV refused to stop and sped away, according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
Near Exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire, Geller said.
The male driver and female passenger are both being treated for injuries. At least one of the shooting victims was taken to the hospital via helicopter, according to police radio traffic.
The incident remains under investigation, Geller said.
As of 11 p.m., traffic was being diverted from southbound I-95 at Dale Boulevard. Existing traffic was being directed off the roadway at Va. 234 or via the Express Lanes, according to police radio traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT I-95 southbound closed due to police pursuit, exchange of gunfire near Quantico: Details are limited but southbound Interstate 95 is closed near Quantico tonight due to Virginia State Police activity involving a police pursuit and an exchange of gunfire near Quantico.
Two people were injured in the shooting. It happened at about 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. A state trooper began a pursuit in Fairfax County that ended near mile marker 148, according to police radio traffic.
Officers sped to the area to come to the state trooper's aid. The response resulted in a crash involving a Prince William County police car and a state trooper vehicle near mile marker 150, also in the I-95 southbound lanes, according to police radio traffic.
Traffic is being diverted from southbound I-95 at Dale Boulevard. Traffic on I-95 is being directed to leave the roadway via Va. 234 and the Express Lanes, according to police radio traffic.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.