One of two men who were shot during an undercover police operation in Dale City involving the alleged distribution of fentanyl has died from his injuries, according to Prince William County police.
Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, died Sunday, Sept. 4, at an area hospital from gunshot wounds he sustained during the incident, which took place at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 14700 block of Fox Grove Court, a townhome neighborhood near Cloverdale Road and Dale Boulevard in Dale City.
The other man who was shot, a 30-year-old who has not been further identified, remained hospitalized Monday morning but is expected to survive his injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
An 18-year-old man was also present at the time of the shooting but was not injured and has not yet been declared a suspect, according to an earlier news release.
Two detectives from the Prince William County Police Department and two detectives from the City of Manassas Police Department discharged their weapons during the incident. Both Carter and the other victim were struck by gunfire in their upper bodies. Police have not yet said, however, whether the men were struck by bullets discharged from the police weapons.
"We have confirmed that at least two Prince William County police officers and two City of Manassas officers discharged their weapons during the exchange of gunfire," Prince William County Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps said during a Sept. 1 press conference near the scene of the incident.
All four police officers have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Arlington County Police Department, which is part of a regional "critical incident response team" comprised of Northern Virginia area police departments.
The results of the investigation will be turned over to Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth for her review, Phelps said.
In addition to the criminal investigation, both the Prince William County and City of Manassas police departments are conducting parallel, internal reviews to examine whether officers followed the departments' policies in discharging their weapons, Phelps said.
When asked if the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, Phelps said that question is "part of the investigation."
"We're still trying to figure that out," he said.
Phelps urged any witnesses of the shootings -- or any residents who might have video of the shootings from an outdoor security camera -- to contact the police department immediately at 703-792-7000.
"There's video, we believe. There's Ring cameras. Anybody who has any [video], we're looking to view that," he added.
Law-enforcement agencies involved in the operation were part of a task force and included officers from the ATF, FBI and three local police departments: Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Fentanyl-laced opioids have been blamed for the majority of fatal overdoses involving opioids in recent years. Two Prince William County teens -- 14- and 15-year-old boys -- died of fentanyl overdoses in April 2022. A Woodbridge man was arrested in May in connection with their deaths.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10 to 15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
