UPDATED: 19-year-old Bristow man dies after his vehicle hydroplanes, strikes electricity pole on Linton Hall Road

UPDATED: A 19-year-old Bristow man was killed Saturday afternoon after he lost control of his car on Linton Hall Road and struck an electricity pole, according to police.
Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and found that a the car, a 1999 Lexus GS300, was traveling east on Linton Hall Road at a high rate of speed when it began to hydroplane and left the roadway, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The driver, Ryan George Khazmo, 19, of Bristow, was pronounced deceased on scene. Khazmo was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, Beard said in a news release.
Linton Hall Road was closed for hours after the crash as crews cleared the scene and repaired the downed power pole and lines. About 65 NOVEC customers lost power as a result of the incident.
The investigation continues, the release said.
Original report: A serious, single-vehicle crash has shut down Linton Hall Road in Bristow and cut power to more than 60 customers in the area, according to officials.
The crash was reported at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and occurred just as rain began moving through the area. The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the side of Linton Hall Road and strike a nearby power line.
The electrical pole broke in half, and power lines could be seen on the ground near the crashed vehicle.
Police have not yet identified the driver nor shared any information about his or her condition.
#TrafficAlert : Crash | #Bristow;— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 16, 2021
Officers are currently investigating a single vehicle crash in the area of Linton Hall Rd and Rollins Ford Rd. Linton Hall Rd is closed due to electric lines down, and power is out in the area. Use caution and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/OZ0QAEw7A8
According to NOVEC, about 65 customers are without power in the area.
Linton Hall Road is expected to be closed for several hours as crews respond to the crash and the downed power lines. Follow police directions and avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
