UPDATED: 18-year-old Dumfries man identified as suspect in Potomac Mills shooting

Prince William County police have identified an 18-year-old Dumfries man as a suspect in a Nov. 18 shooting at the Potomac Mills Mall that left one man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred amid a fight between two patrons at Fashion Mechanics, a clothing store near Five Below. Multiple shots rang out near the front of the store at about 3:09 p.m. on that Thursday afternoon, alarming shoppers throughout the mall and forcing a brief lockdown.
Following their investigation into the incident, Prince William County police detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Jamarion Dawan Jackson, 18, but attempts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Jackson’s last known address was in the 18200 block of Kilmer Lane in Triangle. He is described as a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, Carr said in a news release.
Jackson is wanted for arrest on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, possession of a concealed weapon and destruction of property, the release said.
Both the suspect and the shooting victim, who has not been identified by police, fled the store after the shooting occurred. The victim was identified after he arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds, the release said.
There were multiple employees inside the store at the time of the shooting but there were no other injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
