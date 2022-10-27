An 18-year-old Woodbridge man has died after he was struck by gunfire outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store Thursday night. The incident was the second shooting reported in Eastern Prince William County in the span of about four hours.
Police believe the teen was shot from a wooded area behind the convenience store, located in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The shooting was reported to police at 10:24 p.m. The victim, Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital and later died of his injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Police are still investigating and have not yet made an arrest, the release said.
"Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community," Carr said.
Earlier Thursday night, a shooting in Dale City left a juvenile male injured. That shooting was reported to have occurred in a residential area and was reported by police via a tweet at about 7:20 p.m. Police have not yet released further details about that incident.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
