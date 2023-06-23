An 18-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond Friday morning on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and other offenses in connection with allegations he struck Prince William County police officer at a high rate of speed with a stolen vehicle in Dale City late Thursday night, causing the officer to suffer serious injuries.
The injured officer fired his weapon toward the suspect before he was struck by the vehicle, but the man was not hurt in the shooting, according to police.
The suspect initially fled from incident, which took place on Oust Lane in Dale City, but was found and arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday – more than three hours after the officer was struck.
The suspect was found while trying to leave a wooded area near Dale Boulevard and Princedale Drive, according to Prince William County police.
The police officer remained hospitalized Friday morning after suffering “a significant head injury” when was struck by the stolen vehicle. The officer’s condition continues to improve, however, and he is expected to make a full recovery, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The incident began at about 10:06 p.m., Thursday, June 22 when Prince William County police responded to the 7-Eleven at 14797 Darbydale Ave. in Dale City in response to a stolen 2012 Dodge Journey. The caller told police they exited the store to discover that their vehicle, which was left unsecured with keys inside, had been stolen from the parking lot, Perok said in a news release.
Shortly before 11 p.m., an officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Oust Lane in Dale City, a residential area just east of the intersection of Hoadly Road and Dale Boulevard.
As the officer stood at the driver’s side window, the driver sped away, made a U-turn and then drove directly toward the officer at a high-rate of speed. The officer fired their department-issued handgun before being struck by the vehicle, Perok said in a news release.
The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed a short distance away before fleeing on foot.
At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, during an extensive search of the area, the suspect was located near Dale Boulevard and Princedale Drive and detained by members of Prince William County Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau, the release said.
Valmiki Deo Chandler, 18, of 4513 Eastlawn Ave. in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit and run, felony eluding and felony grand larceny auto theft in connection with the incident. Chandler was being held without bond Friday morning pending a court hearing, the release said.
Residents in and around Oust Lane in Dale City can expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.